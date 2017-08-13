2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins

Day 1 of Aarhus Sailing World Championship Test Event © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy Day 1 of Aarhus Sailing World Championship Test Event © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/

by World Sailing today at 6:02 pmHeld from 7-13 August 2017 at the Egå Marina in Aarhus, Denmark, over 370 sailors from 54 nations are participating in the Test Event, including a number of Rio 2016 Olympic medallists.The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions.It also provides an opportunity for Race Officials to test key processes one year in advance of the Championships. From testing the Race Management teams, the Field of Play, formats, equipment, technology and the overall management structure.





The test event is being held out of the Egå Marina just outside of the city of Aarhus. However, the Aarhus 2018 World Championships will be centred around the brand-new Aarhus International Sailing Centre. This will be a compact competition venue, in walking distance from downtown Aarhus.



Racing for all 10 Olympic Classes commences on Tuesday 8 August and runs through to Sunday 13 August with Medal Races held on the Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156260