2018 North Channel Race Week - Action coming soon...

Poster for the North Channel Race Week 2018 Ron Wilson Poster for the North Channel Race Week 2018 Ron Wilson

by Mike Coomes today at 3:49 amThere are five day races, each one ending in a marina where an evening meal is supplied. There are pennants for each day of racing plus overall pennants and a beautiful trophy for the overall winner of the five days racing. There are two classes, White Sail and Spinnacker class.If you cannot race in all five days, join us for as many as you are able! This is the fourth running of this event, it has proved to be a fun event with lots of time to swap sailing stories!For details go to the Little Current Yacht Club website and follow the link to NCRW link. Hope to see you there!