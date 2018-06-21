2018 North Channel Race Week - Action coming soon...
by Mike Coomes today at 3:49 am
Come and join us on the North Channel Race Week, July 23 - 27th 2018. This race is held in the beautiful North Channel of Lake Huron to the North of Manitoulin Island Ontario Canada. This area is one of the top sailing destinations in the world!
Poster for the North Channel Race Week 2018 Ron Wilson
There are five day races, each one ending in a marina where an evening meal is supplied. There are pennants for each day of racing plus overall pennants and a beautiful trophy for the overall winner of the five days racing. There are two classes, White Sail and Spinnacker class.
If you cannot race in all five days, join us for as many as you are able! This is the fourth running of this event, it has proved to be a fun event with lots of time to swap sailing stories!
For details go to the Little Current Yacht Club website
and follow the link to NCRW link. Hope to see you there!
