Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

2018 North Channel Race Week - Action coming soon...

by Mike Coomes today at 3:49 am
Poster for the North Channel Race Week 2018 Ron Wilson
Come and join us on the North Channel Race Week, July 23 - 27th 2018. This race is held in the beautiful North Channel of Lake Huron to the North of Manitoulin Island Ontario Canada. This area is one of the top sailing destinations in the world!

There are five day races, each one ending in a marina where an evening meal is supplied. There are pennants for each day of racing plus overall pennants and a beautiful trophy for the overall winner of the five days racing. There are two classes, White Sail and Spinnacker class.

If you cannot race in all five days, join us for as many as you are able! This is the fourth running of this event, it has proved to be a fun event with lots of time to swap sailing stories!

For details go to the Little Current Yacht Club website and follow the link to NCRW link. Hope to see you there!
Jeanneau AUS SO490 - 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82

Related Articles

Yacht Racing Forum 2018 at the heart of mythical Sailing Valley©
The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 in Brittany, in the town of Lorient, at the heart of the mythical Sailing Valley©, one of the world’s most dynamic sailing and yacht racing destinations, right before the famous Route du Rhum.
Posted today at 12:09 pm The Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 7 - Back to life at a heel
A wind hole held up leading pack of fleet on Day 7: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind A wind hole held up the leading pack of the Clipper Race fleet on Day 7 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind. The downwind sailing conditions, that had been expected as part of a Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia, are noticeably absent.
Posted today at 11:01 am Roger Nilson accepts Legends Race invitation
Swedish ocean racer, Roger Nilson has accepted an invitation to become an ambassador to the Legends Race Swedish ocean racer, Roger Nilson, a veteran of seven Whitbread Round the World/Volvo Ocean Races has accepted an invitation to become an ambassador to the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg on 21 June 2018.
Posted today at 9:39 am If not now, then when – Balancing the Boat Forum
If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen? This was just one of messages delivered at Balancing the Boat 'If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen?' This was just one of the messages delivered at Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing, the first of two open forums at World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Posted today at 8:03 am Fleet prepare for the front after battling currents and lobster pots
If the first night of 13th Transat Jacques Vabre was tough, the second night will wash away the memory in brutal fashion If the first night of the 13th Transat Jacques Vabre was tough, the second night will wash away the memory in brutal fashion for the 37 boats and 74 crew, with winds gusting up to 45 knots and 5-metre waves as they begin to cross a cold front off Cape Finisterre from this evening (Monday). In a different way to the trilas of negotiating ridges of high pressure, as the fleet did today
Posted today at 2:49 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - In search of the lost wind
There are now six sailors making pit-stop to effect repairs at Mindelo with the arrival of Thibault Michelin (Eva Luna) There are now six sailors making a pit-stop to effect repairs at Mindelo with the arrival of Thibault Michelin (Eva Luna), victim of rudder damage a few days earlier. A seventh competitor is set to join them shortly, Ambrogio Beccaria (Alla Grande Ambecco), whose boat has a broken bowsprit. He’s turned back to make for Cape Verde
Posted today at 2:33 am Transat Jacques Vabre - On the front line
After leaving Le Havre at 12:35 UTC, this lunchtime Transat Jacques Vabre fleet is being led down Atlantic by the Josse After leaving Le Havre yesterday at 12:35 UTC, this lunchtime the Transat Jacques Vabre fleet is being led down the Atlantic by the Josse - Rouxel duo aboard the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild. Setting sail with a degree of caution from the foot of the Cap de la Hève, sailors that make up Gitana Team wasted no time in powering up and showing just what this latest addition to Gitana fleet is made of.
Posted today at 1:45 am Starting signal for Transat Jacques Vabre
Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella set off on the Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre in sporty conditions Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella set off on the Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre in sporty conditions immediately in the swing of this transatlantic race heading for Salvador de Bahia in Brazil. Overnight Monday, the Arkema pair will have to negotiate an active front. This heralds a few tricky hours, but that will be the price to pay before the promise of gliding naturally southward.
Posted on 6 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Decision day – Is west the best?
After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday, with navigators and skippers already facing the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town.
Posted on 6 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race - Mammoth to minute
The fourth edition of RORC Transatlantic Race will start from Marina Lanzarote on 25th November 2017 The fourth edition of RORC Transatlantic Race will start from Marina Lanzarote on 25th November 2017, bound for Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada. The IMA Transatlantic Trophy will be awarded to first monohull to complete the race and three powerful Maxi yachts can be considered favourites for the prestigious trophy: CQS Sorceress and Monster Project are capable of beating race record
Posted on 6 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy