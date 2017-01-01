2018 J24 National Championships to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club

by J24 Australia today at 12:06 pmThere is considereable interest within the class in gaining selection for the 2018 Worlds in Lake Garda next year and the Nationals will be a major selection trial for this. Therefore, in advance of the Nationals the Vic Association is considering running a weekend practice regatta on either the 9 – 10 or the 16 – 17 December. If you would like to compete in this practice regatta please contact Simon on 0413 870 046 with your preference for dates. It depends on both competitors and club resources, but we would like some feedback if you are interested to attend. Your boat can be left at Sandy over this period.3 January – Measurement, Registration and Invitation Race4 – 7 January – Racing7th – January, Evening – Prize Giving and Dinner in the Harbourview Restaurant