2018 J24 National Championships to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club

by J24 Australia today at 12:06 pm
Fleet in action Sportsnap
2018 J24 National Championships – The normal venue rotation has been changed this year to coincide with the visiting Volvo Round the World Race, which arrives around the 27th December this year and leaves again on the 2nd January. This gives those interested to see the race start the opportunity to do so. There is much to yet be organised and confirmed with the Volvo visit, but we are working to organise promotional opportunities for the class to work in with the race visit in Docklands. More information to come once it has been confirmed.

There is considereable interest within the class in gaining selection for the 2018 Worlds in Lake Garda next year and the Nationals will be a major selection trial for this. Therefore, in advance of the Nationals the Vic Association is considering running a weekend practice regatta on either the 9 – 10 or the 16 – 17 December. If you would like to compete in this practice regatta please contact Simon on 0413 870 046 with your preference for dates. It depends on both competitors and club resources, but we would like some feedback if you are interested to attend. Your boat can be left at Sandy over this period.

The dates are :

3 January – Measurement, Registration and Invitation Race

4 – 7 January – Racing

7th – January, Evening – Prize Giving and Dinner in the Harbourview Restaurant
