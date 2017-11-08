2018 ISCA Worlds Preliminary NOR is now available
by Sunfish Class today at 6:21 am
The 2018 ISCA Youth World Championship will be held on October 3-6, 2018 while the 2018 ISCA World Championship will be held on Oct 6-12, 2018.
2016 Sunfish World Championship International Sunfish Class Association
• Click here to open 2018 Youth Worlds NOR
• Click here to open 2018 Worlds NOR
Additional Regatta information coming soon...
