Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

2018 Hong Kong Race Week - Entry now open!

by RHKYC today at 5:50 am
Hong Kong Race Week 2016 © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation and organised in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Race Week 2018 is now open for entry!

A constituent of the ASAF Youth World Cup, HKRW continues to grow as the premiere dinghy regatta in all of Asia. Fielding over 270 participants from 12 nations and sailed in different 12 classes, HKRW serves as a significant regatta for promising Asian sailors to hone their skills to compete at international level around the world.

Hong Kong Race Week has paved the way for the best world class racing in Hong Kong, showcasing an increasing depth of talent displayed by up and coming Hong Kong Sailors. Amongst them, Nicholas Bezy who was third in the Laser Radial Youth Worlds 2017 and Duncan Gregor who placed ninth at the Optimist Worlds 2017.

Record entries are expected for the 2018 edition of Hong Kong Race Week, with heightened interest being generated from the upcoming 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship, and the 2018 29er World Championship, taking place in October and January. These high-calibre events along with the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race stopover, raising the profile and recognition of Hong Kong as a premier racing destination.

Hong Kong Race Week will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island facility, with racing taking place on its world class race tracks surrounding Middle Island including Repulse Bay, Deep Water Bay, Stanley, Tai Tam and Beaufort.

Come race with the world’s best at Hong Kong Race Week 2018 from 20 to 25 February. Entry is now open.

Entry Deadlines

• Early Bird Fee Entry / registration and payment by midnight (HK time) on 15 December 2017
• Regular Fee Entry / registration and payment from 16 December 2017 to midnight (HK time) on 12 January 2018
• Late Fee Entry / registration and payment from 13 January 2018 to midnight (HK time) on 4 February 2018

- The official website is at www.hongkongraceweek.com
- Facebook: @hongkongraceweek
- Instagram: @hongkongraceweek
- Twitter: @hkraceweek
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced
World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.
Posted on 21 Sep Laser Standard Men's World Championships – Day 6
Although there was no racing, the bonus was that celebrations could begin straight away for 27-year-old Pavlos Kontides The islands around Split were reporting various wind directions after the storm and significantly, the forecasted north westerly had not developed by the 14:00, the latest launching time to achieve a start before the final warning signal cut off. At the final start time, there was zero wind.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser World Championship - Australian duo jostle for podium finishes
The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight when Rio Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton and recent World No.1 Matthew Wearn battle out the final stages of the 2017 Laser World Championship at Split in Croatia.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds - Day 5 - Another champagne sailing day
Fears of wind coming from all directions on Day 2 of ‘Finals’ at Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded Fears of wind coming from all directions on the second day of ‘Finals’ at the Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded when a westerly breeze developed just after noon. All three fleets were sent afloat to another new course area three miles from Split harbor in front of island ?iovo. In the gold fleet, three races were completed.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted on 18 Sep The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep Teamwork a key to Australia's Laser prosperity
Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within national team for success. Australian Laser class Coach Michael Blackburn credits a strong sense of camaraderie within the national team for its enduring success. Australia will enter the Laser World Championship at Split, Croatia, this week seeking to extend its proud history in the class, which includes back-to-back Olympic Gold medals at the past two Games.
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy