The 2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival is already planning the 47th annual race, with new innovations, parties and races.

March 26- April 1, the waters of the British Virgin Islands will be filled with competitors from across the globe coming to the Warm Waters, Hot Racing and Cool Parties that the BVI Spring Regatta is known for.

New for 2018 will be a long distance race around our 64 islands. Starting with the Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup, sailors will continue to circumnavigate all the islands of the BVI's under the light of a full moon. Dubbed The Full Moon Race, 64 Islands, One Brilliant Night, the challenge is on for this 165-mile race.

Registration is open for all races and all the fun. Need more housing or support? Our EIS (Elite Island Services) can help with logistics including finding larger accommodation, rental cars and other island services to make the 2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival super easy and super fun.

To enter the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival and for full information, visit here.

