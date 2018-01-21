Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

2018 Australian Yachting Championship head to Sandringham next January

by Australian Sailing today at 7:10 am
Lunacy from Victoria competed in the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Australia’s premier keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championship returns to Victoria next year and will be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 January 2018.

Racing will be held across four keelboat divisions and one Multihull division with up to eight races for keelboats and four races for Multihulls across the three days. Held in the waters of Port Phillip adjacent to Sandringham Yacht Club, the Australian Yachting Championship will be a combination of windward / leeward and passage racing.

The Australian Yachting Championship is one of the sailing calendar’s most prestigious events and since inception in 2000, the winners list has included such yachting icons as Marcus Blackmore, Rod Jones, Stephen Ainsworth, Peter Sorensen, Bob Steel and Matt Allen.

At the 2017 hosting of the Championship, Karl Kwok’s Team Beau Geste took out the title for the fourth consecutive time, following success at Newcastle in 2014, back-to-back wins at Hamilton Island in 2015 and 2016, and again at CYCA in 2017. It is a record that will remain unbeaten for many years to come in this Championship and is an outstanding achievement.

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen, winner of the 2004 edition of the regatta (previously known as the IRC Australian Championship) and runner-up to Karl Kwok in 2015 and 2016 said, “I’ve always enjoyed the competition in the Australian Yachting Championship and to have it return to Victoria next January will provide great conditions for crews across all divisions.

“Sandringham Yacht Club always roll out the welcome mat and ensures everyone is well looked after, they’ll provide the best in racing courses, plenty of variety and off-the-water there will be lots of opportunities to catch up with friends, old and new”, Matt said.

Berthing for interstate competing boats can be made available by Sandringham Yacht Club from Thursday 18 January to Monday 22 January at no charge, with prior arrangement.

Sandringham Yacht Club hosting the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship © Tsvibrav | Dreamstime.com
Sandringham Yacht Club hosting the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship © Tsvibrav | Dreamstime.com



Rob Davis, Commodore of Sandringham Yacht Club said planning is well underway, “We are always keen to host national titles and we are very excited to have the Australian Yachting Championship at the Club next year.

“January is always a great time for racing in Victoria and we encourage owners and crews to make plans to join us. With the Festival of Sails returning to the Australia Day weekend, the timing of the Australian Yachting Championship allows crews plenty of time on the water at these two prestigious events”, Rob added.

North Sails has been confirmed as the Official Sailmaker of the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship.

The Australian Yachting Championship will also be held in conjunction with the 2018 Sandringham Yacht Club Regatta, which will include various other handicap series.

Entries are now open for the Australian Yachting Championship and may be submitted here.

View the Notice of Race here

For visiting competitors, download the Marina and Hardstand Application Form here.

Sandringham Yacht Club Regatta Website - here.
Australian Yachting Championship Website - here.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Star World Championship 2017 - Day 6
Today was a rest day and rest I did. Slept till 10:00. Later, Danny and I went down to club and we raced in a fun race Today was a rest day and rest I did. Slept till 10:00. Must have been tired. Later, Danny and I went down to the club (Sailors don’t know what to do with a day off!) and we raced in a fun race in the harbor that the event organizers held for their sponsors. About 20 of us participated to say thanks. There was little to no wind unfortunately but everyone seemed to enjoy it.
Posted on 8 Jul Star World Championship - Day 5
One race was held today in eight knots from the southwest. There were some pretty big shifts out there today One race was held today in eight knots from the southwest. There were some pretty big shifts out there today and unfortunately for Danny, I got them all wrong. We had our worst finish in 50th. My bad!
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship - Day 4
Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. The wind for the two races held today was 12-14 knots still from the west. The Star World courses are 10.4 miles long by the class rules so two of those plus a four mile sail out and four miles sail back, made for a long day.
Posted on 6 Jul Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!
Due to a tricky weather situation the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four. Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.
Posted on 6 Jul Star World Championship - Day 3
Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as wind was too strong once again. Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as the wind was too strong once again. Finally we went out for a 13:45 start. At the first start the fleet was too aggressive and had to be recalled. For the second start, just as yesterday, the race committee displayed the black flag.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Back on the water again
After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again. After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again.
Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul Star World Championship - A sailing day ashore
Because of the weather situation with heavy winds, the Race management decided to cancel all racing for today. Because of the weather situation with heavy winds, the Race management decided to cancel all racing for today.
Posted on 4 Jul Star World Championship – Perfect sailing conditions on Day 1
The sailing conditions for the start of the first race day was excellent with light clouds and winds between 12-16 knots After a general recall of all boats, the black flag was raised to mark a new start, and all boats were heading upwind toward the top mark. Lars Grael was leading the fleet rounding the top mark.
Posted on 3 Jul M32 Series Porto Venere – Day 2 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy