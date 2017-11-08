2018-19 505 World Championships - Fremantle Western Australia

by David & Margaret Stowell today at 7:38 amFremantle provides some of the best sailing conditions in the world for 505s with a reliable sea breeze, swell and sunny days – an event not to be missed. Fremantle has hosted many yachting events over past years including back to the America’s Cup in 1987, the 505 Worlds in 2002 and more recently the 2011 ISAF Sailing World Championships. Over these events Fremantle has proven itself as an excellent venue for World Championship standard sailing.





The WA 505 fleet is surging in numbers leading up to the event with currently some 15 boats at the club and regularly 8 boats racing weekly and in the teens in regatta events. The whole WA fleet is based out of FSC and age groups from 17-60.



The 505 Worlds Championship classic Fleet is looking to be hotly contested as well – all will start with the main fleet and compete in the first race - one per day, (Gentlemen’s sailing) with the earlier lighter sea breeze.



Boats numbered 8650 and under are eligible to compete in the Classic 505 World Championship event. In 2016 in Weymouth boats numbered as old as 612 competed – (1959 build) beautifully crafted – all timber.









Fremantle town is walking distance from the yacht club – and free bus – with many restaurants, bars and cafes, all within walking distance of the yacht club. Fremantle’s unique character is captured by its landscape, its heritage architecture, music, arts and culture together with retail stores and markets – a popular destination for local and international visitors.



