2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship Notice of Race released
by ISAF today at 7:54 am
The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA has been released.
Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) celebrates winning the title in 2014 ISAF ©
The Grade W event will be held from 30 July to 5 August 2017 and will welcome up to 12 skippers under the age of 23 sailing in Governers Cup 22 (GC22) boats.
In its fourth year, the Youth Match Racing Worlds has provided a pathway for the best young match racers to test themselves against the best in their age group. Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) claimed the inaugural title in 2014, followed by Sam Gilmour (AUS) in 2015 and Will Dargaville (AUS) in 2016.
World Sailing Member National Authorities may apply for an invitation for a skipper of their nationality by sending a completed entry form to World Sailing no later than 1 March 2017. World Sailing will inform MNAs and skippers if they will be issued with an invitation no later than 15 March 2017.
