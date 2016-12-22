Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship Notice of Race released

by ISAF today at 7:54 am
Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) celebrates winning the title in 2014 ISAF ©
The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA has been released.

The Grade W event will be held from 30 July to 5 August 2017 and will welcome up to 12 skippers under the age of 23 sailing in Governers Cup 22 (GC22) boats.

In its fourth year, the Youth Match Racing Worlds has provided a pathway for the best young match racers to test themselves against the best in their age group. Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) claimed the inaugural title in 2014, followed by Sam Gilmour (AUS) in 2015 and Will Dargaville (AUS) in 2016.

World Sailing Member National Authorities may apply for an invitation for a skipper of their nationality by sending a completed entry form to World Sailing no later than 1 March 2017. World Sailing will inform MNAs and skippers if they will be issued with an invitation no later than 15 March 2017.

- Click here to view the Notice of Race.
- Click here to view the invitation form.
- Click here for the event brochure.
Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearSail-World - Christmas - 660Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

World Match Racing Tour card to Frenchman Yann Guichard
His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities Yann Guichard came in to last season as a real dark horse. His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but his lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities.
Posted on 4 Jan Another WMRT back-to-back heads for Miami
This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The venue will host not only one but two back-to-back World Match Racing Tour events in the M32 high-speed catamaran during April 2017.
Posted on 3 Jan World Match Racing Tour announces 2017 World Championship season
The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and 18 World Tour events. The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and eighteen World Tour level events.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format. At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Second World Match Racing Tour Card 2017 goes to Sally Barkow
Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the title Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the World Championship title in match racing.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016 World Match Racing Tour reveals two more events in Australia in 2017
Swan River Match Cup and Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia. The WMRT Swan River Match Cup and the WMRT Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia at the start of 2017.
Posted on 2 Dec 2016 WMRT Congressional Cup to be the second event of the 2017 season
The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing. The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016 World Match Racing Tour - Chris Steele receives Tour Card for 2017
Chris Steele and his 36 Below Racing is the first team to announce their Tour Card for the World Match Racing Tour 2017 Chris Steele and his 36 Below Racing is the first team to announce their Tour Card for the World Match Racing Tour 2017 season. The match racer from Auckland, New Zealand is ready to put his bid in for the World Championship title in match racing 2017.
Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Carlos Aguilar Match Race – WIM Series sailors welcome to St. Thomas
12 of the world’s best women match racers will compete in the CAMR, presented by US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Twelve of the world’s best women match racers will compete in the CAMR, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism
Posted on 28 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy