2017 Wildwind season update - new boats and new accommodation

by Wildwind today at 4:24 pm
Hobie 16 sailing at Wildwind WildWind http://www.wildwind.co.uk/

Dear Friends,

NEW BOATS: Our 2017 season opened last Saturday 6th May. It was a perfect Vassiliki day with the cross-shore wind filling in at about 2pm and giving our first clients of the season perfect conditions to launch our brand new ice-blue Lasers and our refurbished fleet of cats and dinghies of all shapes and sizes.

Here's a short video about sailing in Vass!

TRAINING WEEKS: Over the next two weeks Aaron and Joe will be running our annual Laser and catamaran intensive training courses?- both Laser weeks are already full but we do have a couple of last minute spots available for the catamaran weeks so if you want a boost to your summer sailing season and you can get a week off work do call us as soon as possible.

30th ANNIVERSARY WEEK: 25th June to 2 July. ?We’ve managed to find a few extra flights and if you’re quick you can still join us for Wildwind’s 30th anniversary week and the seventh edition of the Vassiliki Watersports Festival. This year the Festival will feature a few extra days of racing in Laser, Open Dinghy and Multihull classes, with the Hobie 16 event being counted as the Greek National Championships. As you might expect we’ve some great entertainment planned, including the WW BBQ on Tuesday and on the Saturday night an absolutely awesome David Bowie tribute band playing on the main stage outside Vassiliki town Hall.

JULY AND AUGUST HOLIDAYS: Unsurprisingly our peak season holidays are already filling up and our July weeks are almost full already. Please do call us as soon as you can if you’d like to visit us this summer, especially if you are coming with a family and would prefer one of our two bedroom apartments and linked rooms.

Wishing you the very best of the summer

Simon, Joe and the Wildwind team.

Special Offer

Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for our exciting watersports sampler holiday Wildwind Adventures. Adventurous families especially are showing a keen interest in the holiday that allows you to try a new adventure every day: sailing, stand-up paddle-boarding, windsurfing, sea kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking and more – there’s so much you can get off your bucket list in just one holiday!

For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of June 18, July 2 or 9, and get £100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK.

By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more.

NEW AKTI ACCOMMODATION: Our first clients also moved into our recently acquired AKTI accommodation – it looks GREAT! All of the rooms have been completely refurbished to a high standard. While Akti is only 200 metres away from the sailing centre it offers a really peaceful location, and the downstairs apartments are particularly suitable for families.?All the Akti apartments are self-catering too.

