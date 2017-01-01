Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

2017 WIM Series - Former World Champions Leading the Way

by WIM Series today at 3:52 am
Team Mac (Lucy Macgregor, Silja Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence) powering upwind in Helsinki. Niklas Axhede / WIM Series
Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women’s Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team’s performance and their placement on the top of the standing after two days of racing in the 2017 Women’s Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki. “It’s been a really long day and we’re all pretty tired, but happy to have finished the day off strong with a good scorecard” commented a tired Macgregor.

Unlike the first day that saw bright sunshine and very light winds, day two dawned with clouds and cold south winds. But to the delight of the race committee the cold winds were from a steady direction. With good winds the Principal Race Officer, Annika Ekman (SWE), and Course Race Officer, Timo Mustakallio (FIN), ran thirteen flights – sixty-nine races – while on the water for over ten hours. “We were very happy to have this team of mark layers with great passion to always keep their marks in a good position despite the long hours on the water”, complimented Ekman at the end of the day.

Macgregor and her team, Team Mac, were also on the water for nine of those flights and she complimented her teammates: “The communication within the team is working really well. We’ve got some really naturally talented sailors on board, which makes a huge difference. And although we are match racing, at the end of the day it’s just a boat race and it’s just about being quick and going the right way and controlling the other boat. And I’m really happy with how the team is sailing together.” Macgregor’s tactician is local sailing hero, Silja (Lehtinen) Frost (FIN) – the 2013 Women’s Match Racing World Champion.

One of Macgregor’s matches was with defending World Champion, Team Anna. Skipper Anna Östling (SWE) described the racing as “really close, exciting and fun” despite losing the close match.

Large crowds are expected tomorrow evening as the racing will be center stage as the afterwork featured entertainment at the outdoor restaurants and terraces of Hernesaaren Ranta.

Results in the 2017 Women’s Match Racing World Championship, the first event of the 2017 WIM Series, after day 2 of the round-robin (skipper, nationality, wins – losses, winning percentages):

1. Lucy Macgregor, GBR, 10 - 0, 100%
2. Renée Groeneveld, NED, 6 - 1, 86%
3. Trine Palludan, DEN, 5 - 1, 83%
4. Anna Östling, SWE, 6 - 3, 67%
5. Mikaela Fors, FIN, 4 - 2, 67%
6. Caroline Sylvan, SWE, 4 - 3, 57%
7. Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, 5 - 4, 56%
8. Johanna Bergqvist, SWE, 6 - 5, 55%
9. Pauline Courtois, FRA, 4 - 5, 44%
10. Martina Karlemo, FIN, 3 - 7, 30%
10. Margot Riou, FRA, 3 - 7, 30%
12. Sanna Häger, SWE, 1 - 6, 14%
13. Antonia Degerlund, FIN, 0 - 6, 0%
14. Ekaterina Kochkina, RUS, 0 - 7, 0%

The racing continues Sunday with the round-robin on the waters at Hernesaari (Ärtholmen), to be followed by quarterfinals, semi-finals and then the conclusion with the final on the longest day of the year, Wednesday 21 June.

Insun - AC ProgramSail Exchange 660x82 New SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Women Match Racing World Championship – Fickle winds challenge sailors
The race committee and teams faced challenges as light and shifty winds dominated the first day of the round robin stage The local teams seemed to take to the conditions a little better than some of the higher-ranked international teams as the local Pen and Hammer Sailing Team skippered by Mikaela Fors (FIN) took an early win over the current World Champions
Posted on 17 Jun 14 teams to compete in Women’s Match Racing World Championship
The teams spent hours training in the Nyländska Jaktklubben fleet of well-prepared J/80s before the Opening Ceremonies. Well over 100 races are scheduled before the Championship is decided on the Summer Solstice. These top ranked sailors will not only be competing for the World Championship title but also for precious points
Posted on 16 Jun Delapierre takes it to the wire at Croatia Match Cup
With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Topping the qualifying session, Delapierre chose to sail locals Croatia Match Race Team. This decision looked like a bad move as the Croatians dominated the prestart and led off the line and took the win to a roar of applause from Croatians watching from the race village.
Posted on 30 May A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May Newport Beach to host World's Best Junior Match Racers
51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. 51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. Friday, May 12 is the deadline for Requests for Invitation to compete.
Posted on 10 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May A Few Rays - When you think of sunscreen as a filter....
If a sunscreen is a filter of UV rays, how much is enough? If a sunscreen is a filter of UV rays, how much is enough? Where the skin is exposed and a sunscreen is working for you, it is filtering UV rays. Some of those rays always get through. The percentage of the high energy UVB rays (said to cause sunburn) that get through to cells in the skin can be determined by the claimed SPF of the product you are using.
Posted on 25 Apr Congressional Cup - From black flag to Crimson Blazer
Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) In a series of matches that were as mercurial as the weather, Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) in a fifth and final winner-take-all match.
Posted on 3 Apr Berntsson and Williams on the brink at Congressional Cup
Today’s Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you. 'Choices are the hinges of destiny,' goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today’s Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you.
Posted on 2 Apr Williams dominates Repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals
In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America “do-over.” And in world of match racing, it was called “redemption. In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America it’s known as a “do-over.” And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called “redemption.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy