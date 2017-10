2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race - Mascalzone Latino takes victory

Mascalzone Latino leads Free Fire out through Lei Yue Mun at the start of the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell Mascalzone Latino leads Free Fire out through Lei Yue Mun at the start of the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

by RHKYC Media today at 7:08 amMascalzone Latino owner Vincenzo Onorato commented on the Race on arrival, “It's the very first time we have joined the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. It was amazing because we made the trip to Nha Trang in 53h 26m 31s and we did around 770nm actual distance sailed - unbelievable! The only 'low' of the race was drinking water all the time - there was no beer on board! The biggest high - we had a top speed of 30kts; amazing.”



Mills 41 Ambush takes the win in the IRC Racer 1 division after an epic run which saw Ambush punching above her weight keeping her up with the 50 footers for most of the Race, and clocking an impressive elapsed time of 61h 27m 59s.



3rd in IRC Racer Overall and second in IRC Racer 0 is Hong Kong’s FreeFire a TP52 owned Sam Chan with a corrected time of 78h 27m 30s.







The IRC Racer 2 fleet - which started 25 hours before the IRC Racer 0 and 1 divisions – began to arrive in Nha Trang last night. Russian entry, Alexander Vodovatov’s First 40 CR No Applause, sailed in at 20h 04m 46s - shortly before Nick Southward’s J/109 Whiskey Jack at 21h 27m 33s, with Whiskey Jack taking the win with an elapsed time of 83h 19m 14s. Nick Southward said “It was a great race, it was really fantastic; especially the last day where we had a 'bucking bronco' ride down the coast of Vietnam, where we really were going very fast. We had a top speed of 18kts which is actually Whiskey Jack’s top speed ever. The introduction of staggered starts was a great move, because it meant that we arrived at the same time as the big boats. The only low point of the race was when we wrapped our A4 around the forestay in the worst possible wrap you could imagine; hourglass top and bottom. We were really low for about an hour while we figured out how to unwrap it, but we eventually we did and it was great that it was still in one piece.”



The remaining boats are expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158167