2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race - Alive takes Line Honours

Alive heads for the open ocean at the start of the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell Alive heads for the open ocean at the start of the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

by RHKYC Media today at 10:55 amAustralian entry, Phillip Turner’s RP 66 Alive charged into Nha Trang, Vietnam, this afternoon on a two sail reach, popping their kite at the cardinal mark just before the finish to take the Line Honours for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. Currently, Alive is third in IRC Overall with a corrected time of 79h 21m 52s on her elapsed time of 50h 11m 56s; a mere 15m 35s outside their 2015 race time.



The next boat expected to arrive is Matteo Savelli’s Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino, currently leading in IRC Racer 0 and IRC Racer Overall. Tactician Adrian Stead, a well-known international sailor who has competed in the America’s Cup and the Olympics, was interviewed before the race started in Hong Kong; “The Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race is a pretty hard core offshore, and it starts in a great place. The boat is on its way to the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in December, and we saw this as a great opportunity to tick the race off our bucket list. Handicap honours are our goal. We know that we have to push hard but still keep the boat together; we also have to know when to back off the breeze, and definitely not hit or get tangled up in anything.”



The IRC Racer 2 division, which started 25 hours before the rest of the fleet, are expected to arrive next, with the first Russian entry to compete in the Race - Alexander Vodovatov’s First 40 CR No Applause, arriving shortly before Nick Southward’s J/109 Whiskey Jack who is currently in the lead in IRC Racer 2.









