Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

2017 U.S. Youth Worlds Team roster announced

by US Sailing today at 5:01 am
Members of the 2017 U.S. Youth Worlds Team gathered with Chief of U.S. Olympic Sailing Malcolm Page (left) at the conclusion of the 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships in Corpus Christi, Texas. Will Ricketson / US Sailing Team http://home.ussailing.org/
US Sailing has named fourteen athletes to its 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship Team. The premier event in international youth sailing, the Youth Worlds is expected to include competitors from over 70 nations. The event is set to be held in Sanya, Hainan Island, China, from December 9-16. The 47th edition of the Youth Worlds is open to sailors under age 19, and each U.S. athlete earned a berth on the team during a two-event selection series.

“I am very excited with our roster for this year’s Youth Worlds Team,” said Leandro Spina (Miami, Fla.), US Sailing’s Olympic Development Director. “Each member of this year’s team earned a spot while participating in the most competitive Youth Worlds qualifier system that we’ve ever had. Here in the U.S., high-performance youth racing classes now have more depth in terms of both numbers and quality than was the case even a short time ago. US Sailing’s http://www.ussailing.org/olympics/odp/!Olympic_Develop_Program_(ODP)new has had a part to play in this growth, but it has really been a national effort with many different organizations and leaders involved. With the two-event selection system that we used to determine most of our roster spots for the Youth Worlds, some berths were won on the last leg of the last race of the final qualifier regatta. These sailors have all truly earned it, and it proves that the standard of sailing is rising in the U.S., both at the local and national levels.”

With the athlete selection process now complete, the 2017 Youth Worlds Team will continue to train extensively both on an individual basis and as a group in the lead up to December. US Sailing ODP Training Camps and Travel Teams, scheduled to be held at locations across the country and at regatta venues around the world, will play key roles in the final preparation of the team.

2017 US Sailing Youth World Championship Team:

• Laser Radial (Boy): Joseph Hou (Newport Beach, Calif.)
• Laser Radial Girls: Charlotte Rose (Houston, Texas)
• 420 Girls: Carmen Cowles (Larchmont, N.Y.) and Emma Cowles (Larchmont, N.Y.)
• 420 Boys: Thomas Rice (Garden City, N.J.) and Trevor Bornarth (Stuart, Fla.)
• Nacra 15: Mark Brunsvold (Sarasota, Fla.) and Dylan Heinz (Sarasota, Fla.)
• 29er Boys: Neil Marcellini (Lafayette, Calif.) and Ian Brill (San Diego, Calif.)
• 29er Girls: Berta Puig (Key Biscayne, Fla.) and Charlotte Mack (Palm City, Fla.)
• RS:X Boys: Steven Cramer (Miami Beach, Fla.)
• RS:X Girls: Dominique Stater (Bethesda, Md.)

US Sailing’s 2017 Youth Worlds Team features a talented and proven group of athletes competing in nine different classes. Laser Radial athlete Joseph Hou (Newport Beach, Calif.) won both Youth Worlds qualifiers, and earned the title of U.S. Youth Champion by a 17-point margin earlier this summer. Regular ODP training camp participant Charlotte Rose (Houston, Texas) won the women’s division at Youth Champs and also clearly separated herself from the pack in the Youth Worlds selection series.

Nacra 15 helm Mark Brunsvold (Sarasota, Fla.) came close to making the podium during his first Youth Worlds multihull appearance in Langkawi, Malaysia two years ago, and returns to the event with a new teammate in Dylan Heinz (Sarasota, Fla.) and some unfinished business. The 29er team of Neil Marcellini (Lafayette, Calif.) and Ian Brill (San Diego, Calif.) won a hard-fought battle to earn selection, with the U.S. Youth champs title coming down to the final race. Brill won a silver medal in 2016 at the Youth Worlds in the Nacra 15 with Romain Screve (Kentfield, Calif.) who has since moved into the Olympic-level 49er class. The female 29er team of Berta Puig (Key Biscayne, Fla.) and Charlotte Mack (Palm City, Fla.) are also widely regarded as emerging talents, and their development can be seen as an indicator of the success of US Sailing’s ODP girls skiff program.

420 athletes Carmen Cowles (Larchmont, N.Y.) and Emma Cowles (Larchmont, N.Y.) continue to uphold the strong recent showings of Tri-State Area 420 teams, and Sanya will be the first Youth Worlds for both sisters. Thomas Rice (Garden City, N.J.) and Trevor Bornarth (Stuart, Fla.) undoubtedly have the talent to contend for a medal on the big stage, and will have a shot at extending the current two-year American winning streak in the boys 420 event at the Youth Worlds.

Miami continues to shine as hotbed of youth windsurfing training, and Youth Worlds RS:X athletes Steven Cramer (Miami Beach, Fla.) and Dominique Stater (Washington, D.C) conduct much of their training in south Florida. Cramer won the 2016 Youth Champs, and in 2017 qualified for gold fleet at the Olympic-Level RS:X World Championships.

“It is very encouraging for the US Sailing Team to see a Youth Worlds Team roster come together with this level of talent and experience,” said Malcolm Page (Newport, R.I.) the Chief of U.S. Olympic Sailing. “I met many of these athletes recently at the Youth Champs in Corpus Christi, and was impressed with their focus, dedication, and ambition. It is a huge honor to represent your country at this event, and we all wish our Youth Worlds team the best in China.”

For more information about selection process for US Sailing’s 2017 Youth Worlds Team, visit US Sailing.

More information about the 2017 Youth Worlds, visit the event website.
Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsRS Sailing 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds – Day 1
Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. A series of summer thunderstorms caused havoc with the regular breezes on Lake Garda putting an end to any chance of racing on day one of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds.
Posted on 25 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 1
Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died. Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died.
Posted on 25 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Cape Verdeans clean up on final day + Video
In the first heat, Mitu was once again the stand out rider drawing the biggest cheers from the shore. In the final heat an all-star cast took to the water and the handle-passes came out with Airton leading from the front.
Posted on 24 Jul McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds - Top contenders guide
A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year. A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries from all over the globe, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year.
Posted on 24 Jul Paul Goodison shows his speed in Italian Moth Series + Video
The Yellow fleet was sent out for a 1300hrs start in warm afternoon sunshine and flat water. Day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the precursor to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered fantastic Moth sailing conditions for the 150 competitors, with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action from the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club foreshore. Catch the excellent video of the day with Bangin' the Corner's Randy Cunningham.
Posted on 23 Jul 420 Europeans - Top youth sailors ready to race in Athens
Beforehand, three days of registration and measurement, a practice race and Opening Ceremony will take place. The 2017 420 Open Europeans start on Tuesday on the waters off the iconic Olympic sailing city of Athens. Beforehand, three days of registration and measurement, a practice race and Opening Ceremony will take place. Hosted at the Nautical Club of Tzitzifies Kallithea, Athens, Greece the 420 Open European Championships line-up counts 179 teams from 22 nations, representing all six continents.
Posted on 23 Jul Titans Clash in the Finals on the edge of the desert - Day 4
It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point as the quarter-finalists reared into action.
Posted on 23 Jul McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Preview - Part 2
The Moth World Championship is arguably THE event in sailing this year because it has more gold medallists We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event. The Moth World Championship is arguably THE event in sailing this year because it has more gold medallists competing than any other sailing event... Well, it's definitely enough to rival the America's Cup I think.
Posted on 23 Jul Italian Moth Series at Lake Garda – Am Cup sailors show form - Day 1
150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of 6 races are planned, 3 per day. A huge fleet of Moths have already been practising on the lake over the last few days to get valuable time on the water to get to understand the vagaries of the local conditions. 150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of six races are planned, three per day
Posted on 22 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championship – 16 nations from 4 continents
16 nations are represented from 4 continents in Carnac, demonstrating the eagerness of those sailors to be involved. Incredibly that World Sailing Status came only 18 months after launch with the RS Aero spreading rapidly to over 40 countries in its first year.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy