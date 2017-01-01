2017 UK Moth National Championships - Day 4
by Mark Jardine / IMCAUK today at 4:28 am
Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full 12 race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise.
Dylan Fletcher - Day 4 - 2017 UK Moth National Championships Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
'It's good to win, I've been sailing the boat for a while now and don't often get to go to all the events so it's brilliant that it has fitted in and to come away with the win is awesome. The boat was going really fast, when it was all working nicely it was hard not to win with the boatspeed that I had. Unfortunately I had a few issues today and some bad luck not being able to get the weed off, but apart from that really happy.'
In the 12 race series he took eight bullets with mid-event David Hivey, rueing a poor third day, 'I had a bit of a nightmare on Monday, I just didn't sail very well in the first three while Dylan sailed like an absolute legend, and then I broke my boat in the last one. I had a good day today but didn't really help myself rounding the windward mark in 20th position in the first two races and having to fight back through, but it was nice to win the last one. All credit to Dylan, he sailed really well and deserved to win. I'll just have to figure out how not to come second!'
Foiling Moth sailing is a constant evolution, and David had made a couple of changes overnight to help with his boatspeed, 'I was able to put on more kicker today after breaking it yesterday and that made a significant difference to my leech tension. Evidently I've been sailing around with too little kicker for the first three days which I don't think really helped. I was sailing pretty well today, I wasn't helping myself on the first laps, but it was good fun.'
The International Moth World Championship on Lake Garda is a big one for the fleet, with over 200 boats now entered and David is training hard for the event, 'I'm out there for a month practicing before the event, so I think with that time I should hopefully get some things sorted. My tacks this week were horrific, I think I did foiling tacks the entire week! I spend more time dropping my mainsheet and screaming at my boat so I definitely need to fix that!'
Dan Ward completed the podium with a consistent series, 'It feels good, I was aiming for a top five and so to get third is a nice achievement before the worlds. Since the Bermuda event in December I've been sailing every weekend with my training partner Jim McMillan down at Stokes Bay, driving from London for a 10am start. We're there all weekend and then back home.'
Dan is also travelling down to Garda early for training, 'I'm going down for Foiling Week, then I'll come home and return for the Worlds itself. It's too difficult to say how I'll do at the event, there is just too much talent going around! It would be nice to get into the top 20 but you don't know until you get there as you can't see everyone's speed. The Aussies might be quick, the America's Cup boys might be quick, before you see it, you can't say how you might do.'
Dylan unfortunately can't make the Moth Worlds due to his commitments in the 49er, 'I'm pretty disappointed not to be going, but it clashes with the 49er Europeans and it's not something we can take the risk on. It's really unfortunate as the boat is going well and it would be wicked fun to go out to Garda and race all the other guys, the quickest guys in the world, and see how we get on. Sadly the 49er is more important so we'll be back into gear for that.'
Dylan has teamed up with fellow Moth sailor Stu Bithell in the 49er this year and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, 'It's been a really positive start to our campaign, three regattas so far and three medals. Next stop is Santander World Cup Final next week where hopefully we can pick up another one, but our eyes are on the World Championship this year in Portugal and trying to win.'
Paignton Sailing Club have pulled out all the stops to host the Championship and make the fleet feel welcome. Something which Dylan and the fleet really appreciated, 'The club have been fantastic, really helpful, the galley have been amazing, the volunteers, and they did a really good job with the class as we're quite a tricky class to host due to the boats launching and landing, but they did a superb job and we had some great racing out there.'
On getting the full schedule of 12 races in Dylan said, 'Hats off to them, really, really impressive and they made the best of the conditions, getting the races in when it counted.'
Dan Ward echoes Dylan's thoughts on the venue, 'It's been tricky with the wind direction, very shifty which has definitely felt like a bit of a battle through the whole event, but it's been good and they've organised some quick racing. To get all 12 races in was pretty impressive as it's not often that you can say that we got a full series. To watch the America's Cup afterwards in the club and to be able to sit around with everyone has been nice. It's like being with all your mates.'
Overall Results:
Sailed: 12, Discards: 2, To count: 10, Entries: 49, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|Sail Number
|Sailing Club
|HelmName
|Year Built
|Age
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|4480
|WPNSA
|Dylan Fletcher
|2016
|28
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|(13.0)
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|(8.0)
|1.0
|4.0
|39.0
|18.0
|2nd
|4434
|Datchet
|David Hivey
|2016
|36
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|2.0
|(8.0)
|4.0
|2.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|81.0
|23.0
|3rd
|4433
|Stokes Bay
|Dan Ward
|2016
|33
|3.0
|3.0
|5.0
|4.0
|3.0
|(18.0)
|8.0
|4.0
|2.0
|(14.0)
|6.0
|5.0
|75.0
|43.0
|4th
|4501
|Yealm Yacht Club
|Dan Ellis
|2017
|28
|(17.0)
|(12.0)
|6.0
|6.0
|1.0
|7.0
|3.0
|3.0
|7.0
|9.0
|4.0
|6.0
|81.0
|52.0
|5th
|4409
|HISC
|Ross Harvey
|2016
|31
|4.0
|6.0
|3.0
|7.0
|5.0
|(16.0)
|(19.0)
|10.0
|3.0
|3.0
|10.0
|7.0
|93.0
|58.0
|6th
|4509
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Jason Belben
|2017
|51
|2.0
|7.0
|7.0
|8.0
|9.0
|9.0
|5.0
|5.0
|5.0
|(10.0)
|7.0
|(11.0)
|85.0
|64.0
|7th
|4180
|C.v.Torbole
|Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi
|2014
|31
|7.0
|8.0
|10.0
|10.0
|(11.0)
|2.0
|7.0
|(11.0)
|6.0
|5.0
|5.0
|8.0
|90.0
|68.0
|8th
|4323
|Sno nantes
|Benoit Marie
|2016
|30
|8.0
|9.0
|11.0
|11.0
|(43.0)
|4.0
|(13.0)
|8.0
|4.0
|11.0
|3.0
|3.0
|128.0
|72.0
|9th
|4386
|Rock
|Tom Offer
|2015
|41
|12.0
|11.0
|9.0
|(32.0)
|8.0
|5.0
|6.0
|(13.0)
|9.0
|6.0
|9.0
|10.0
|130.0
|85.0
|10th
|4442
|TBYC
|Kyle Stoneham
|2016
|30
|9.0
|5.0
|12.0
|2.0
|(26.0)
|14.0
|(22.0)
|6.0
|10.0
|7.0
|14.0
|16.0
|143.0
|95.0
|11th
|4309
|Stokes Bay
|Jim McMillan
|2015
|27
|(50.0 DNC)
|13.0
|13.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|10.0
|13.0
|2.0
|7.0
|26.0
|2.0
|8.0
|2.0
|196.0
|96.0
|12th
|3959
|Netley Sailing Club
|Paul Gliddon
|
|38
|16.0
|16.0
|(17.0)
|12.0
|12.0
|(17.0)
|11.0
|16.0
|13.0
|15.0
|11.0
|9.0
|165.0
|131.0
|13th
|4075
|QMSC
|Doug Pybus
|2013
|42
|14.0
|24.0
|20.0
|19.0
|15.0
|12.0
|10.0
|15.0
|11.0
|1.0
|(29.0)
|(50.0 DNC)
|220.0
|141.0
|14th
|4278
|Eastbourne Soverign SC
|Alex Koukourakis
|2015
|44
|11.0
|15.0
|8.0
|13.0
|21.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|14.0
|14.0
|22.0
|17.0
|14.0
|249.0
|149.0
|15th
|4347
|Brightlingsea
|Eddie Bridle
|2016
|19
|(50.0 DNC)
|19.0
|21.0
|15.0
|7.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|15.0
|18.0
|15.0
|12.0
|16.0
|15.0
|253.0
|153.0
|16th
|4311
|Castle Cove
|Alex Adams
|
|33
|20.0
|14.0
|16.0
|14.0
|17.0
|19.0
|(21.0)
|19.0
|20.0
|17.0
|18.0
|(21.0)
|216.0
|174.0
|17th
|4508
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Dan Vincent
|2017
|46
|13.0
|4.0
|4.0
|5.0
|14.0
|3.0
|27.0
|9.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|279.0
|179.0
|18th
|4350
|HISC
|David Smithwhite
|2015
|61
|19.0
|21.0
|19.0
|20.0
|(25.0)
|(26.0)
|24.0
|17.0
|16.0
|16.0
|15.0
|12.0
|230.0
|179.0
|19th
|4499
|Stokes Bay SC
|Dominic Hutton
|2017
|33
|15.0
|17.0
|15.0
|16.0
|6.0
|6.0
|12.0
|34.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|13.0
|284.0
|184.0
|20th
|4277
|Stokes Bay
|Jeremy Hartley
|2015
|56
|22.0
|(40.0)
|(50.0 DNS)
|25.0
|23.0
|24.0
|23.0
|24.0
|18.0
|25.0
|20.0
|19.0
|313.0
|223.0
|21st
|4492
|Rutland
|Nic Streatfeild
|2016
|52
|21.0
|18.0
|23.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|22.0
|37.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|23.0
|23.0
|19.0
|22.0
|17.0
|325.0
|225.0
|22nd
|4346
|Marconi Sailing Club
|Nick Miller
|2015
|29
|25.0
|27.0
|24.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|30.0
|23.0
|25.0
|21.0
|12.0
|20.0
|25.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|332.0
|232.0
|23rd
|4438
|Rutland Water Sailing Club
|Matthew Lea
|2016
|32
|34.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|32.0
|21.0
|26.0
|22.0
|8.0
|13.0
|12.0
|18.0
|336.0
|236.0
|24th
|4208
|Wilsonan Sailing Club
|Tom Lambert
|
|
|18.0
|28.0
|26.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|27.0
|34.0
|30.0
|(39.0)
|22.0
|18.0
|21.0
|22.0
|335.0
|246.0
|25th
|4121
|QMSC
|James Phare
|2013
|33
|(50.0 DNC)
|23.0
|18.0
|17.0
|28.0
|28.0
|17.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|21.0
|23.0
|25.0
|350.0
|250.0
|26th
|4096
|HISC
|Tim Penfold
|2013
|43
|23.0
|22.0
|22.0
|18.0
|19.0
|25.0
|29.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|24.0
|20.0
|352.0
|252.0
|27th
|434
|Queen Mary
|Leigh Albrecht
|2016
|33
|24.0
|20.0
|32.0
|9.0
|24.0
|15.0
|20.0
|30.0
|32.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|356.0
|256.0
|28th
|3975
|Regatta Vereinigung Elbe
|Jacob Clasen
|
|20
|35.0
|29.0
|28.0
|26.0
|(36.0)
|29.0
|18.0
|25.0
|24.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|19.0
|26.0
|345.0
|259.0
|29th
|4072
|ASN Quibenon
|Madey Ciret Le Cosquer
|
|26
|(36.0)
|32.0
|27.0
|21.0
|33.0
|30.0
|(34.0)
|27.0
|19.0
|23.0
|26.0
|24.0
|332.0
|262.0
|30th
|4343
|Grafham sc
|James Sainsbury
|2015
|32
|(50.0 DNC)
|25.0
|25.0
|23.0
|35.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|35.0
|26.0
|17.0
|26.0
|28.0
|33.0
|373.0
|273.0
|31st
|4336
|Stokes Bay Sailing Club
|Jonathan Heathcote
|2015
|36
|10.0
|10.0
|36.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|4.0
|10.0
|14.0
|41.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|375.0
|275.0
|32nd
|4248
|QMSC
|Neil Baker
|2015
|35
|(50.0 DNC)
|39.0
|14.0
|22.0
|16.0
|20.0
|16.0
|20.0
|31.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|378.0
|278.0
|33rd
|3877
|Netley Sailing club
|Josie Gliddon
|
|37
|32.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|28.0
|34.0
|33.0
|31.0
|37.0
|28.0
|24.0
|27.0
|27.0
|401.0
|301.0
|34th
|4100
|Restronguet SC
|Chris White
|2013
|30
|26.0
|31.0
|29.0
|27.0
|44.0
|35.0
|39.0
|31.0
|21.0
|33.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|416.0
|316.0
|35th
|4136
|Brightlingsea SC
|Ed Redfearn
|2014
|29
|(50.0 DNS)
|34.0
|35.0
|29.0
|40.0
|27.0
|38.0
|35.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|27.0
|30.0
|23.0
|418.0
|318.0
|36th
|4033
|Hisc
|Adam Golding
|2015
|51
|29.0
|35.0
|31.0
|30.0
|(41.0)
|36.0
|(40.0)
|36.0
|29.0
|29.0
|32.0
|31.0
|399.0
|318.0
|37th
|4385
|HISC
|Steve McLean
|2016
|55
|27.0
|38.0
|34.0
|33.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|38.0
|(41.0)
|33.0
|25.0
|31.0
|34.0
|30.0
|414.0
|323.0
|38th
|4122
|Norfolk Punt Club
|Andrew friend
|2014
|32
|28.0
|30.0
|30.0
|24.0
|31.0
|31.0
|28.0
|29.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|431.0
|331.0
|39th
|3169
|Birkenhead RS&PC
|Brad Gibson
|2007
|45
|33.0
|36.0
|33.0
|31.0
|(42.0)
|41.0
|(43.0)
|38.0
|30.0
|32.0
|35.0
|28.0
|422.0
|337.0
|40th
|4483
|Royal Thames YC
|Ben Saxton
|2017
|26
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|18.0
|22.0
|9.0
|12.0
|27.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|438.0
|338.0
|41st
|3870
|HISC
|Eddie Gatehouse
|2011
|
|30.0
|37.0
|38.0
|34.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|40.0
|42.0
|40.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|30.0
|33.0
|29.0
|453.0
|353.0
|42nd
|3281
|RORC
|Mark Dicker
|
|37
|31.0
|33.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|37.0
|32.0
|32.0
|32.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|497.0
|397.0
|43rd
|5
|Lymington
|Ben Paton
|2017
|31
|5.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 OCS
|11.0
|37.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|503.0
|403.0
|44th
|4439
|WPNSA
|Richard Mason
|2016
|29
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|20.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|28.0
|13.0
|50.0 DNC
|511.0
|411.0
|45th
|4049
|ASN Quibenon
|Morgane Suquant
|
|27
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|39.0
|39.0
|50.0 OCS
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|34.0
|36.0
|32.0
|530.0
|430.0
|46th
|4489
|HISC
|Matthew Ponsford
|2017
|24
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|44.0
|36.0
|28.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|31.0
|50.0 DNC
|539.0
|439.0
|47th
|4036
|Thorpe bay
|Chris Clarke
|2012
|33
|(50.0 DNC)
|26.0
|37.0
|(50.0 DNC)
|29.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|542.0
|442.0
|48th
|4484
|Grafham Water
|David Jessop
|2017
|28
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|38.0
|42.0
|33.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|563.0
|463.0
|49th
|430
|Atomik HQ
|Phil Oligario
|2017
|47
|(50.0 DNC)
|(50.0 DNC)
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|43.0
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|50.0 DNC
|593.0
|493.0
Scoring codes used
|Code
|Description
|Points
|DNC
|Did not come to the starting area
|50
|DNS
|Came to the start area but did not start
|50
|OCS
|On course side at start or broke rule 30.1
|50
