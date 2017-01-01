2017 UK Moth National Championships - Day 4

Dylan Fletcher - Day 4 - 2017 UK Moth National Championships Mark Jardine / IMCAUK Dylan Fletcher - Day 4 - 2017 UK Moth National Championships Mark Jardine / IMCAUK

by Mark Jardine / IMCAUK today at 4:28 am'It's good to win, I've been sailing the boat for a while now and don't often get to go to all the events so it's brilliant that it has fitted in and to come away with the win is awesome. The boat was going really fast, when it was all working nicely it was hard not to win with the boatspeed that I had. Unfortunately I had a few issues today and some bad luck not being able to get the weed off, but apart from that really happy.'In the 12 race series he took eight bullets with mid-event David Hivey, rueing a poor third day, 'I had a bit of a nightmare on Monday, I just didn't sail very well in the first three while Dylan sailed like an absolute legend, and then I broke my boat in the last one. I had a good day today but didn't really help myself rounding the windward mark in 20th position in the first two races and having to fight back through, but it was nice to win the last one. All credit to Dylan, he sailed really well and deserved to win. I'll just have to figure out how not to come second!'





Foiling Moth sailing is a constant evolution, and David had made a couple of changes overnight to help with his boatspeed, 'I was able to put on more kicker today after breaking it yesterday and that made a significant difference to my leech tension. Evidently I've been sailing around with too little kicker for the first three days which I don't think really helped. I was sailing pretty well today, I wasn't helping myself on the first laps, but it was good fun.'



The International Moth World Championship on Lake Garda is a big one for the fleet, with over 200 boats now entered and David is training hard for the event, 'I'm out there for a month practicing before the event, so I think with that time I should hopefully get some things sorted. My tacks this week were horrific, I think I did foiling tacks the entire week! I spend more time dropping my mainsheet and screaming at my boat so I definitely need to fix that!'









Dan Ward completed the podium with a consistent series, 'It feels good, I was aiming for a top five and so to get third is a nice achievement before the worlds. Since the Bermuda event in December I've been sailing every weekend with my training partner Jim McMillan down at Stokes Bay, driving from London for a 10am start. We're there all weekend and then back home.'



Dan is also travelling down to Garda early for training, 'I'm going down for Foiling Week, then I'll come home and return for the Worlds itself. It's too difficult to say how I'll do at the event, there is just too much talent going around! It would be nice to get into the top 20 but you don't know until you get there as you can't see everyone's speed. The Aussies might be quick, the America's Cup boys might be quick, before you see it, you can't say how you might do.'



Dylan unfortunately can't make the Moth Worlds due to his commitments in the 49er, 'I'm pretty disappointed not to be going, but it clashes with the 49er Europeans and it's not something we can take the risk on. It's really unfortunate as the boat is going well and it would be wicked fun to go out to Garda and race all the other guys, the quickest guys in the world, and see how we get on. Sadly the 49er is more important so we'll be back into gear for that.'









Dylan has teamed up with fellow Moth sailor Stu Bithell in the 49er this year and has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, 'It's been a really positive start to our campaign, three regattas so far and three medals. Next stop is Santander World Cup Final next week where hopefully we can pick up another one, but our eyes are on the World Championship this year in Portugal and trying to win.'



Paignton Sailing Club have pulled out all the stops to host the Championship and make the fleet feel welcome. Something which Dylan and the fleet really appreciated, 'The club have been fantastic, really helpful, the galley have been amazing, the volunteers, and they did a really good job with the class as we're quite a tricky class to host due to the boats launching and landing, but they did a superb job and we had some great racing out there.'









On getting the full schedule of 12 races in Dylan said, 'Hats off to them, really, really impressive and they made the best of the conditions, getting the races in when it counted.'



Dan Ward echoes Dylan's thoughts on the venue, 'It's been tricky with the wind direction, very shifty which has definitely felt like a bit of a battle through the whole event, but it's been good and they've organised some quick racing. To get all 12 races in was pretty impressive as it's not often that you can say that we got a full series. To watch the America's Cup afterwards in the club and to be able to sit around with everyone has been nice. It's like being with all your mates.'































Overall Results:



Sailed: 12, Discards: 2, To count: 10, Entries: 49, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Sail Number Sailing Club HelmName Year Built Age R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Nett 1st 4480 WPNSA Dylan Fletcher 2016 28 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (13.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (8.0) 1.0 4.0 39.0 18.0 2nd 4434 Datchet David Hivey 2016 36 1.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 (8.0) 4.0 2.0 (50.0 DNC) 4.0 2.0 1.0 81.0 23.0 3rd 4433 Stokes Bay Dan Ward 2016 33 3.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 (18.0) 8.0 4.0 2.0 (14.0) 6.0 5.0 75.0 43.0 4th 4501 Yealm Yacht Club Dan Ellis 2017 28 (17.0) (12.0) 6.0 6.0 1.0 7.0 3.0 3.0 7.0 9.0 4.0 6.0 81.0 52.0 5th 4409 HISC Ross Harvey 2016 31 4.0 6.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 (16.0) (19.0) 10.0 3.0 3.0 10.0 7.0 93.0 58.0 6th 4509 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jason Belben 2017 51 2.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 9.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 (10.0) 7.0 (11.0) 85.0 64.0 7th 4180 C.v.Torbole Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 2014 31 7.0 8.0 10.0 10.0 (11.0) 2.0 7.0 (11.0) 6.0 5.0 5.0 8.0 90.0 68.0 8th 4323 Sno nantes Benoit Marie 2016 30 8.0 9.0 11.0 11.0 (43.0) 4.0 (13.0) 8.0 4.0 11.0 3.0 3.0 128.0 72.0 9th 4386 Rock Tom Offer 2015 41 12.0 11.0 9.0 (32.0) 8.0 5.0 6.0 (13.0) 9.0 6.0 9.0 10.0 130.0 85.0 10th 4442 TBYC Kyle Stoneham 2016 30 9.0 5.0 12.0 2.0 (26.0) 14.0 (22.0) 6.0 10.0 7.0 14.0 16.0 143.0 95.0 11th 4309 Stokes Bay Jim McMillan 2015 27 (50.0 DNC) 13.0 13.0 (50.0 DNC) 10.0 13.0 2.0 7.0 26.0 2.0 8.0 2.0 196.0 96.0 12th 3959 Netley Sailing Club Paul Gliddon 38 16.0 16.0 (17.0) 12.0 12.0 (17.0) 11.0 16.0 13.0 15.0 11.0 9.0 165.0 131.0 13th 4075 QMSC Doug Pybus 2013 42 14.0 24.0 20.0 19.0 15.0 12.0 10.0 15.0 11.0 1.0 (29.0) (50.0 DNC) 220.0 141.0 14th 4278 Eastbourne Soverign SC Alex Koukourakis 2015 44 11.0 15.0 8.0 13.0 21.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 14.0 14.0 22.0 17.0 14.0 249.0 149.0 15th 4347 Brightlingsea Eddie Bridle 2016 19 (50.0 DNC) 19.0 21.0 15.0 7.0 (50.0 DNC) 15.0 18.0 15.0 12.0 16.0 15.0 253.0 153.0 16th 4311 Castle Cove Alex Adams 33 20.0 14.0 16.0 14.0 17.0 19.0 (21.0) 19.0 20.0 17.0 18.0 (21.0) 216.0 174.0 17th 4508 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Dan Vincent 2017 46 13.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 14.0 3.0 27.0 9.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 279.0 179.0 18th 4350 HISC David Smithwhite 2015 61 19.0 21.0 19.0 20.0 (25.0) (26.0) 24.0 17.0 16.0 16.0 15.0 12.0 230.0 179.0 19th 4499 Stokes Bay SC Dominic Hutton 2017 33 15.0 17.0 15.0 16.0 6.0 6.0 12.0 34.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 13.0 284.0 184.0 20th 4277 Stokes Bay Jeremy Hartley 2015 56 22.0 (40.0) (50.0 DNS) 25.0 23.0 24.0 23.0 24.0 18.0 25.0 20.0 19.0 313.0 223.0 21st 4492 Rutland Nic Streatfeild 2016 52 21.0 18.0 23.0 (50.0 DNC) 22.0 37.0 (50.0 DNC) 23.0 23.0 19.0 22.0 17.0 325.0 225.0 22nd 4346 Marconi Sailing Club Nick Miller 2015 29 25.0 27.0 24.0 (50.0 DNC) 30.0 23.0 25.0 21.0 12.0 20.0 25.0 (50.0 DNC) 332.0 232.0 23rd 4438 Rutland Water Sailing Club Matthew Lea 2016 32 34.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 32.0 21.0 26.0 22.0 8.0 13.0 12.0 18.0 336.0 236.0 24th 4208 Wilsonan Sailing Club Tom Lambert 18.0 28.0 26.0 (50.0 DNC) 27.0 34.0 30.0 (39.0) 22.0 18.0 21.0 22.0 335.0 246.0 25th 4121 QMSC James Phare 2013 33 (50.0 DNC) 23.0 18.0 17.0 28.0 28.0 17.0 (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 21.0 23.0 25.0 350.0 250.0 26th 4096 HISC Tim Penfold 2013 43 23.0 22.0 22.0 18.0 19.0 25.0 29.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 24.0 20.0 352.0 252.0 27th 434 Queen Mary Leigh Albrecht 2016 33 24.0 20.0 32.0 9.0 24.0 15.0 20.0 30.0 32.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 356.0 256.0 28th 3975 Regatta Vereinigung Elbe Jacob Clasen 20 35.0 29.0 28.0 26.0 (36.0) 29.0 18.0 25.0 24.0 (50.0 DNC) 19.0 26.0 345.0 259.0 29th 4072 ASN Quibenon Madey Ciret Le Cosquer 26 (36.0) 32.0 27.0 21.0 33.0 30.0 (34.0) 27.0 19.0 23.0 26.0 24.0 332.0 262.0 30th 4343 Grafham sc James Sainsbury 2015 32 (50.0 DNC) 25.0 25.0 23.0 35.0 (50.0 DNC) 35.0 26.0 17.0 26.0 28.0 33.0 373.0 273.0 31st 4336 Stokes Bay Sailing Club Jonathan Heathcote 2015 36 10.0 10.0 36.0 (50.0 DNC) 4.0 10.0 14.0 41.0 (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 375.0 275.0 32nd 4248 QMSC Neil Baker 2015 35 (50.0 DNC) 39.0 14.0 22.0 16.0 20.0 16.0 20.0 31.0 (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 378.0 278.0 33rd 3877 Netley Sailing club Josie Gliddon 37 32.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 28.0 34.0 33.0 31.0 37.0 28.0 24.0 27.0 27.0 401.0 301.0 34th 4100 Restronguet SC Chris White 2013 30 26.0 31.0 29.0 27.0 44.0 35.0 39.0 31.0 21.0 33.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 416.0 316.0 35th 4136 Brightlingsea SC Ed Redfearn 2014 29 (50.0 DNS) 34.0 35.0 29.0 40.0 27.0 38.0 35.0 (50.0 DNC) 27.0 30.0 23.0 418.0 318.0 36th 4033 Hisc Adam Golding 2015 51 29.0 35.0 31.0 30.0 (41.0) 36.0 (40.0) 36.0 29.0 29.0 32.0 31.0 399.0 318.0 37th 4385 HISC Steve McLean 2016 55 27.0 38.0 34.0 33.0 (50.0 DNC) 38.0 (41.0) 33.0 25.0 31.0 34.0 30.0 414.0 323.0 38th 4122 Norfolk Punt Club Andrew friend 2014 32 28.0 30.0 30.0 24.0 31.0 31.0 28.0 29.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 431.0 331.0 39th 3169 Birkenhead RS&PC Brad Gibson 2007 45 33.0 36.0 33.0 31.0 (42.0) 41.0 (43.0) 38.0 30.0 32.0 35.0 28.0 422.0 337.0 40th 4483 Royal Thames YC Ben Saxton 2017 26 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 18.0 22.0 9.0 12.0 27.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 438.0 338.0 41st 3870 HISC Eddie Gatehouse 2011 30.0 37.0 38.0 34.0 (50.0 DNC) 40.0 42.0 40.0 (50.0 DNC) 30.0 33.0 29.0 453.0 353.0 42nd 3281 RORC Mark Dicker 37 31.0 33.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 37.0 32.0 32.0 32.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 497.0 397.0 43rd 5 Lymington Ben Paton 2017 31 5.0 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 OCS 11.0 37.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 503.0 403.0 44th 4439 WPNSA Richard Mason 2016 29 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 20.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 28.0 13.0 50.0 DNC 511.0 411.0 45th 4049 ASN Quibenon Morgane Suquant 27 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 39.0 39.0 50.0 OCS 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 34.0 36.0 32.0 530.0 430.0 46th 4489 HISC Matthew Ponsford 2017 24 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 44.0 36.0 28.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 31.0 50.0 DNC 539.0 439.0 47th 4036 Thorpe bay Chris Clarke 2012 33 (50.0 DNC) 26.0 37.0 (50.0 DNC) 29.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 542.0 442.0 48th 4484 Grafham Water David Jessop 2017 28 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 38.0 42.0 33.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 563.0 463.0 49th 430 Atomik HQ Phil Oligario 2017 47 (50.0 DNC) (50.0 DNC) 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 43.0 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 50.0 DNC 593.0 493.0

Scoring codes used

Code Description Points DNC Did not come to the starting area 50 DNS Came to the start area but did not start 50 OCS On course side at start or broke rule 30.1 50

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154210