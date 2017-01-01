Please select your home edition
Zhik ZKG

2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.

by TOG Event Media today at 4:11 am
THA72, IRC 1 Class, Top of the Gulf Regatta 2016. Photo by Guy Nowell. - Top of the Gulf Regatta Guy Nowell
The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.

“We opened for entries in mid-December last year and have had a lot of early enquiries for the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Already the one-design Platu class has 11 confirmed teams with crew coming from more than 10 countries. We are expecting a larger-than-normal dinghy fleet this year: the Thailand Optimist National Championships are the last junior sailing event before the Optimist World Championships in July, at Royal Varuna Yacht Club,” said Mr. William Gasson, Co-Chairman, Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee.

Thailand Optimist National Championships at the Top of the Gulf Regatta 2016. Photo by Guy Nowell. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell
“In addition to the IRC, Cruising and multihull classes, we have also introduced an option for the regional TP52 fleet and similar type boats to have their own dedicated class and courses,” added Gasson.

In addition to catering to the current fleets, organisers see a growing trend of international sailors wishing to charter boats for the regatta. Targetting key sailing populations in the Austral-asian region and working with charter operators, organisers have created a charter section on the event website that promotes charter boats available for the regatta (http://topofthegulfregatta.com/charters).

“There are many sailors around the region, and especially in Australia, that are interested in racing at the regatta if suitable boats are available for charter. Recognising this, we have developed a dedicated charter section on the regatta website, and are working with charter operators to market a selection of boats from dinghies up to IRC class and multihulls,” added Gasson.

Boats such as Baby Tonga (Beneteau First 53), Resolution of Whitby (Beneteau 523 Oceanis), PH Plus+ (Elliot 46) and the famous Cassidy 55 Australian Maid, as well as Platus and a selection of multihulls and dinghies, are available for charter.

Three IRC classes are planned, as well as the option for a “Class 0” for TP52 and similar type yachts. These will be complemented by a Cruising class, the popular one-design Platu class who will be competing for the prestigious Coronation Cup, and an Ocean Multihulls class.

The dinghy fleet will be split into two classes – Single-Handed Monohull Dinghy and Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy, with further divisional splits possible – and there are options for beach catamaran classes also.

Platus racing for the Coronation Cup, Top of the Gulf Regatta, Pattaya © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf
Sailors in the Optimist class will be competing for the Thailand Optimist National Championships – Thailand's top junior sailing competition – which is expected to see a fleet of 150+ youth sailors from around the world competing this year.

Returning for the second year will be the IOM Class RC Yachts – a class of radio-controlled yachts which will race just outside the marina and is proving to be a popular class across the region.

Platus racing for the Coronation Cup, Top of the Gulf Regatta, Pattaya © Guy Nowell/Top of the Gulf
The 2017 Notice of Race is online at http://topofthegulfregatta.com/notice-of-race and boats can enter at http://topofthegulfregatta.com/entry.

For more information, visit www.topofthegulfregatta.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/topofthegulfregatta
Twitter: www.twitter.com/togregatta
YouTube: www.youtube.com/TOGRegatta

