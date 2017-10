2017 TT-R Slalom Youth Worlds - Youth Olympic Games Qualification

The quota allocation for the Youth Olympic Games qualification events (the maximum number of entries per country) will be based on the results of this 2017 Youth World Championships.

Barra Grande, Brasil
26 November - 1 December 2017

Entries are limited to a maximum of 10 competitors per country per gender (10 boys, 10 girls). Only competitors born in 1999 and later are eligible to compete.

Entries will be confirmed on a first come-first served base.

The entry deadlines for the Youth Olympic Games qualification events in 2018 have been amended accordingly. Riders can register now until 06 December 2017 with entries to be confirmed on 08 December 2017 latest.