2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Presentation of prizes

2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Del Morrison 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Del Morrison

by Del Morrison on 20 JulSkippers, crew and officials gathered at The Yacht Club last night for the presentation of trophies. Major sponsor Karen Jones of NEXT Property Group was there to present the trophies as well as Peter Hollis, Australian Yachtsman of the Year 1973/74. North Sails also were a major sponsor of SCOR as they have been in past years.All boats were competing not just for the Series Winner but also for the Frank Hurd Memorial Trophy – a trophy commemorating Frank Hurd the winner of the 1977 SCOR series. The winner of this trophy is chosen by a panel of peers for ‘performance & character’ and the very deserving team from ‘Easy Day’ was awarded this coveted trophy this year.‘Easy Day’ is a Benneteau Oceanis 40 visiting from Hobson Bay Yacht Club. The boat is skippered by David Sloopman however, he and his crew have sailed together for over 10 years including Melbourne to Hobart races, Melbourne to Vanuatu and several Festival of Sails in Geelong, Kings Cup in Thailand and race weeks at Hamilton Island and Airlie Beach.‘Easy Day’ is on its way north to Hamilton Island Race Week. In his acceptance speech, David commented that SCOR was perfect for them to gain more practice on their way north. He said that his team had had a great time competing in SCOR and had never felt so welcome into a competition.





Results for the 2017 SCOR were:



Frank Hurd Memorial Trophy:

• Easy Day – David Sloopman



2017 SCOR Series:



1. Easy Day – David Sloopman

2. Jade Rose – Ian Brownhill

3. Vanilla – David Perkins



Encouragement Award:

• Ivresse – Anthony Collins









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155710