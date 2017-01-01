2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 2
by Del Morrison on 16 Jul
Beach goers at the Sunshine Coast were treated to a colourful sailing spectacle as Day 2 of SCOR 2017 was completed in Mooloolaba Bay with two Windward/Leeward Races.
Race 3 - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Weather forecasters were proved to be correct as very light winds around four to seven knots prevailed.
Race Three was windward/leeward. Results for race three were:
Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Sea Bass - John Cray
2. Broadsword - David Looke
3. Brilliant Pearl - Geoff Dews
Race Four was also a windward/leeward. Results for race four were:
Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Easy Day - David Stoopman
2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
3. Liquidator - Deb & Trevor Gourlay
Results for the Series to Date are:
Place – Boat – Skipper
1. Easy Day - David Stoopman
2. Sea Bass - John Cray
3. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155586