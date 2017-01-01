2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 2

Race 3 - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon Race 3 - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/

by Del Morrison on 16 JulWeather forecasters were proved to be correct as very light winds around four to seven knots prevailed.Race Three was windward/leeward. Results for race three were:1. Sea Bass - John Cray2. Broadsword - David Looke3. Brilliant Pearl - Geoff DewsRace Four was also a windward/leeward. Results for race four were:1. Easy Day - David Stoopman2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill3. Liquidator - Deb & Trevor GourlayResults for the Series to Date are:1. Easy Day - David Stoopman2. Sea Bass - John Cray3. Jade Rose - Ian BrownhillThe Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155586