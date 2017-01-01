Please select your home edition
2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 2

by Del Morrison on 16 Jul
Race 3 - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Beach goers at the Sunshine Coast were treated to a colourful sailing spectacle as Day 2 of SCOR 2017 was completed in Mooloolaba Bay with two Windward/Leeward Races.

Weather forecasters were proved to be correct as very light winds around four to seven knots prevailed.

Race Three was windward/leeward. Results for race three were:

Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Sea Bass - John Cray
2. Broadsword - David Looke
3. Brilliant Pearl - Geoff Dews

Race Four was also a windward/leeward. Results for race four were:

Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Easy Day - David Stoopman
2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
3. Liquidator - Deb & Trevor Gourlay

Results for the Series to Date are:

Place – Boat – Skipper
1. Easy Day - David Stoopman
2. Sea Bass - John Cray
3. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill

The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website.

Race 3 - - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Race 3 - - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/


Related Articles

Another wave of finishers enjoy Aloha hospitality at 2017 Transpac
A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours to start to fill up the slip spaces set aside in the Marina for the finishers, known as Transpac Row. From tallest mast to shortest, most of the race entries are moored here, bedecked with leis and ti leaves as symbols of Aloha hospitality from a culture
Posted today at 5:17 am Rolex Farr 40 World Championship – Tough fight for podium
Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Theirs is the top spot on the podium at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship organised in Porto Cervo by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of Title Sponsor
Posted today at 4:46 am X-Yachts Gold Cup – Day 2
In the morning of day two, the perfect combination of expectations and excitement hit the dock in the RDYC marina. In the morning of day two, the perfect combination of expectations and excitement hit the dock in the Royal Danish Yacht Club marina at Skovshoved. The sailors prepared for another day on the water – a day with less wind.
Posted today at 1:08 am Monaco Solar and Electric Boat Challenge – Day 2
One overriding objective is to use competition to promote eco-responsible propulsion to people involved in motor-sport. Nothing can stop them: Gerhard van der Schaar’s Dutch boat Clafis Victron Energy Solar Boat Team in the Open Class and Johannes van der Steen driving NHL Solarboatteam in Challenge A, each won the Fleet Endurance Race, the speed contest, slalom and one-on-one duels in their respective categories.
Posted on 16 Jul Two more division leaders finish today at 2017 Transpac
22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into finish in next several hours In a race that has featured more elapsed time records set than any in recent memory, its ironic that in the 2017 Transpac the bulk of the fleet has still to finish due to some light-air conditions in the middle of the course. At Noon local time today, only 22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into the finish in the next several hours.
Posted on 16 Jul From Russia with love - Rytov Crowned Melges 20 European Champion
Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs and crew members Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev. From the early beginning they gained the overall lead, but Rytov admits that getting to the top of this incredible Melges 20 World League fleet was not easy, and staying there was no easy task either.
Posted on 16 Jul Rolex Farr 40 Worlds - Plenty lengthens her lead in Costa Smeralda
The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship saw four races run today in north westerly breezes The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, saw four races run today in north westerly breezes that built gradually from six to twelve knots from 11:00 AM when racing started to the late afternoon of a long day.
Posted on 16 Jul Tour de France à Voile – Home run win for Vivacar.fr
Vivacar.fr-Cefim skippered on home waters by Mathieu Souben won the 36 nautical miles Coastal Race of Act four For France’s big holiday weekend, the Fete National, the famous Golfe du Morbihan and the Baie de Quiberon were at their picture postcard best as thousands took to the water to enjoy the warm summer sunsh ine and light winds.
Posted on 15 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championship - Plenty emerges from the Mistral
Being patient paid off at the end of second day at Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, but it was a long day of waiting Being patient paid off at the end of the second day at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, but it was a long day of waiting, both on the part of the teams and on the part of the Race Committee, for the strong Mistral breezes to die down.
Posted on 15 Jul J/80 World Championship - Triple crown for Rayco Tabares
Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.
Posted on 15 Jul
