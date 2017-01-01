2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship - Day 2

Series Summary Pl Sail Sailor S From T 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 4747 Angello Giuria Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 11 1 3 (4) 2 2 3 2 4751 Ignacio Antequera Erro Spain 17 3 2 1 (22\OCS) 5 6 3 4748 Alejandro Mago Peru - Club Regatas Lima 17 4 4 (12) 4 3 2 4 4745 Miranda Paz F Peru - YCA Peru 20 2 5 7 (11) 1 5 5 4744 Simon Gomez Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela 22 6 1 8 1 6 (12) 6 4742 Clemente Sequel Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica 26 8 7 5 5 (9) 1 7 4749 Adrianna Barron F Peru - CRL 35 7 8 3 9 (10) 8 8 4753 Ernesto Sarrazin Ecuador - 38 12 9 2 8 (20) 7 9 4746 Santiago Canziani Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 39 5 12 9 (13) 4 9 10 4752 Michael Andres Velez Soledispa Ecuador - San Mateo 45 9 6 13 (22\OCS) 13 4 11 4750 Maria Pia Van Oordt F Peru - Club Regatas Lima 50 14 10 10 3 (15) 13 12 4740 Nicholas Reyes USA - Hunterdon SC 54 11 11 (17) 6 11 15 13 4743 Nicholas Patin USA - Point o'Woods YS 58 13 (16) 14 7 8 16 14 4741 Gustavo Alayon PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club 59 10 13 (18) 18 7 11 15 4735 Leonora Krajewski F USA - Pine Beach YC 61 (21) 17 6 16 12 10 16 4737 Griffin Sisk USA - WYS 71 16 14 (21) 10 14 17 17 4754 Juan Carlos Barrera Ecuador - Salinas YC 78 19 (22\

RET) 11 14 16 18 18 4738 Payton Kliesch F USA - Brant Beach YC 81 17 19 15 12 18 (20) 19 4739 Peter Buyck USA - Carolina YC 86 (20) 18 20 15 19 14 20 4736 Elle Bukosky F USA - Seaside Park 86 18 15 (19) 17 17 19 21 4755 Craig Ambrosio USA - Toms River YC 93 15 20 16 (22\OCS) 21 21

by Sunfish Class today at 11:00 amWhat started out as light air (5-7 mph) coming for the N/NE for Race 1 turned into a little heavier air (6-8 mph) coming from the S/SW. With the windward mark moving in a semi-circle, youth sailors followed the flow and sailed well despite the shifty conditions.In Race One on Day 2 Angello Giuria of Peru moved up to first place in the total two day standings. Not far behind was Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain who is second in the total two day standings. Ignacio scored a bullet in Race One. In the third place standings on Day Two is Alejandro Mago of Peru who moved up from six place in Day One. Miranda Paz, our Top Female from Day One, remains Top Female on Day Two with a fourth place standing for the two day total. In fifth place on Day Two, with a bullet in Race Five, is Simon Gomez. Clemente Sequel of Chile got a bullet in Race Six on Day Two placing him in sixth place overall on Day Two.Three more races will be held tomorrow to determine the final winners. All 21 competitors are eager to test their sailing prowess in perhaps air that's a bit heavier. But what will be will be. And, so far, they have been adjusting perfectly!