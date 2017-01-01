2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship - Day 2
by Sunfish Class today at 11:00 am
Light and shifty air didn't slow down this group of Youth champion sailors!
What started out as light air (5-7 mph) coming for the N/NE for Race 1 turned into a little heavier air (6-8 mph) coming from the S/SW. With the windward mark moving in a semi-circle, youth sailors followed the flow and sailed well despite the shifty conditions.
In Race One on Day 2 Angello Giuria of Peru moved up to first place in the total two day standings. Not far behind was Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain who is second in the total two day standings. Ignacio scored a bullet in Race One. In the third place standings on Day Two is Alejandro Mago of Peru who moved up from six place in Day One. Miranda Paz, our Top Female from Day One, remains Top Female on Day Two with a fourth place standing for the two day total. In fifth place on Day Two, with a bullet in Race Five, is Simon Gomez. Clemente Sequel of Chile got a bullet in Race Six on Day Two placing him in sixth place overall on Day Two.
Three more races will be held tomorrow to determine the final winners. All 21 competitors are eager to test their sailing prowess in perhaps air that's a bit heavier. But what will be will be. And, so far, they have been adjusting perfectly!
Series Summary
|Pl
|Sail
|Sailor
|S
|From
|T
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|4747
|Angello Giuria
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|11
|1
|3
|(4)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|4751
|Ignacio Antequera Erro
|
|Spain
|17
|3
|2
|1
|(22\OCS)
|5
|6
|3
|4748
|Alejandro Mago
|
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|17
|4
|4
|(12)
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4745
|Miranda Paz
|F
|Peru - YCA Peru
|20
|2
|5
|7
|(11)
|1
|5
|5
|4744
|Simon Gomez
|
|Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela
|22
|6
|1
|8
|1
|6
|(12)
|6
|4742
|Clemente Sequel
|
|Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica
|26
|8
|7
|5
|5
|(9)
|1
|7
|4749
|Adrianna Barron
|F
|Peru - CRL
|35
|7
|8
|3
|9
|(10)
|8
|8
|4753
|Ernesto Sarrazin
|
|Ecuador -
|38
|12
|9
|2
|8
|(20)
|7
|9
|4746
|Santiago Canziani
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|39
|5
|12
|9
|(13)
|4
|9
|10
|4752
|Michael Andres Velez Soledispa
|
|Ecuador - San Mateo
|45
|9
|6
|13
|(22\OCS)
|13
|4
|11
|4750
|Maria Pia Van Oordt
|F
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|50
|14
|10
|10
|3
|(15)
|13
|12
|4740
|Nicholas Reyes
|
|USA - Hunterdon SC
|54
|11
|11
|(17)
|6
|11
|15
|13
|4743
|Nicholas Patin
|
|USA - Point o'Woods YS
|58
|13
|(16)
|14
|7
|8
|16
|14
|4741
|Gustavo Alayon
|
|PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club
|59
|10
|13
|(18)
|18
|7
|11
|15
|4735
|Leonora Krajewski
|F
|USA - Pine Beach YC
|61
|(21)
|17
|6
|16
|12
|10
|16
|4737
|Griffin Sisk
|
|USA - WYS
|71
|16
|14
|(21)
|10
|14
|17
|17
|4754
|Juan Carlos Barrera
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|78
|19
|(22\
RET)
|11
|14
|16
|18
|18
|4738
|Payton Kliesch
|F
|USA - Brant Beach YC
|81
|17
|19
|15
|12
|18
|(20)
|19
|4739
|Peter Buyck
|
|USA - Carolina YC
|86
|(20)
|18
|20
|15
|19
|14
|20
|4736
|Elle Bukosky
|F
|USA - Seaside Park
|86
|18
|15
|(19)
|17
|17
|19
|21
|4755
|Craig Ambrosio
|
|USA - Toms River YC
|93
|15
|20
|16
|(22\OCS)
|21
|21
