2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship - Day 1
2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship - Day 1
Twenty-one youth sailors from seven countries rigged and fine-tuned their brand new out-of-the-box Sunfish to begin Day One of the 2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship being held at the Brant Beach Yacht Club in New Jersey. To get them started, the Brant Beach Yacht Club members sponsored a special Opening Ceremony in honor of the Youth Sailors with good food and the warmest of welcomes.
In beautiful weather on Day One, sailing conditions started out in light five - seven mph winds resulting in shortened courses in Races One and Two. In Race Three, however, the winds picked up to nine - eleven mph which added just enough zip to the conditions to keep the racing interesting, Tactics and boat speed, however, were the keys to finishing in the top half of the fleet where there are many champions in-the-making.
Dominating the top five finishes on Day One are Youth Sailors from Spain, Peru and Colombia. The #1 finisher for the first three races is Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain. In second place is Angello Giuria of Peru who recently placed ninth in the Sunfish North American Championship held at the Sayville Yacht Club in Blue Point, NY. The third place finisher (and Top Female Competitor) is Miranda Paz of Peru. Only two points behind Miranda is Simon Gomez of Colombia who journeyed to the USA for this event by himself and waited five hours at the Philadelphia International Airport for his ride to the Brant Beach YC to arrive from Tucson, AZ (a determined young man!). And finishing in fifth place is Adrianna Barron of Peru who also adds some serious female competition to this group of Sunfish World Champions.
Day Two's racing is predicted to have a little more wind. All we can do is hope the weather forecasters are correct in their predictions.
Will a USA sailor move up in the standings? Will Ignacio be able to hold his lead? Will more female sailors join in the top place finishes? Stay tuned for Day Two's results to be posted later tomorrow.
Series Summary
|Pl
|Sail
|Sailor
|S
|From
|T
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|4747
|Angello Giuria
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|11
|1
|3
|(4)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|4751
|Ignacio Antequera Erro
|
|Spain
|17
|3
|2
|1
|(22\OCS)
|5
|6
|3
|4748
|Alejandro Mago
|
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|17
|4
|4
|(12)
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4745
|Miranda Paz
|F
|Peru - YCA Peru
|20
|2
|5
|7
|(11)
|1
|5
|5
|4744
|Simon Gomez
|
|Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela
|22
|6
|1
|8
|1
|6
|(12)
|6
|4742
|Clemente Sequel
|
|Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica
|26
|8
|7
|5
|5
|(9)
|1
|7
|4749
|Adrianna Barron
|F
|Peru - CRL
|35
|7
|8
|3
|9
|(10)
|8
|8
|4753
|Ernesto Sarrazin
|
|Ecuador -
|38
|12
|9
|2
|8
|(20)
|7
|9
|4746
|Santiago Canziani
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|39
|5
|12
|9
|(13)
|4
|9
|10
|4752
|Michael Andres Velez Soledispa
|
|Ecuador - San Mateo
|45
|9
|6
|13
|(22\OCS)
|13
|4
|11
|4750
|Maria Pia Van Oordt
|F
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|50
|14
|10
|10
|3
|(15)
|13
|12
|4740
|Nicholas Reyes
|
|USA - Hunterdon SC
|54
|11
|11
|(17)
|6
|11
|15
|13
|4743
|Nicholas Patin
|
|USA - Point o'Woods YS
|58
|13
|(16)
|14
|7
|8
|16
|14
|4741
|Gustavo Alayon
|
|PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club
|59
|10
|13
|(18)
|18
|7
|11
|15
|4735
|Leonora Krajewski
|F
|USA - Pine Beach YC
|61
|(21)
|17
|6
|16
|12
|10
|16
|4737
|Griffin Sisk
|
|USA - WYS
|71
|16
|14
|(21)
|10
|14
|17
|17
|4754
|Juan Carlos Barrera
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|78
|19
|(22\RET)
|11
|14
|16
|18
|18
|4738
|Payton Kliesch
|F
|USA - Brant Beach YC
|81
|17
|19
|15
|12
|18
|(20)
|19
|4739
|Peter Buyck
|
|USA - Carolina YC
|86
|(20)
|18
|20
|15
|19
|14
|20
|4736
|Elle Bukosky
|F
|USA - Seaside Park
|86
|18
|15
|(19)
|17
|17
|19
|21
|4755
|Craig Ambrosio
|
|USA - Toms River YC
|93
|15
|20
|16
|(22\OCS)
|21
|21
