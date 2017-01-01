Please select your home edition
2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship - Day 1

by Sunfish Class today at 8:08 am
2016 Sunfish World Championship International Sunfish Class Association
Twenty-one youth sailors from seven countries rigged and fine-tuned their brand new out-of-the-box Sunfish to begin Day One of the 2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship being held at the Brant Beach Yacht Club in New Jersey. To get them started, the Brant Beach Yacht Club members sponsored a special Opening Ceremony in honor of the Youth Sailors with good food and the warmest of welcomes.

In beautiful weather on Day One, sailing conditions started out in light five - seven mph winds resulting in shortened courses in Races One and Two. In Race Three, however, the winds picked up to nine - eleven mph which added just enough zip to the conditions to keep the racing interesting, Tactics and boat speed, however, were the keys to finishing in the top half of the fleet where there are many champions in-the-making.

Dominating the top five finishes on Day One are Youth Sailors from Spain, Peru and Colombia. The #1 finisher for the first three races is Ignacio Antequera Erro of Spain. In second place is Angello Giuria of Peru who recently placed ninth in the Sunfish North American Championship held at the Sayville Yacht Club in Blue Point, NY. The third place finisher (and Top Female Competitor) is Miranda Paz of Peru. Only two points behind Miranda is Simon Gomez of Colombia who journeyed to the USA for this event by himself and waited five hours at the Philadelphia International Airport for his ride to the Brant Beach YC to arrive from Tucson, AZ (a determined young man!). And finishing in fifth place is Adrianna Barron of Peru who also adds some serious female competition to this group of Sunfish World Champions.

Day Two's racing is predicted to have a little more wind. All we can do is hope the weather forecasters are correct in their predictions.

Will a USA sailor move up in the standings? Will Ignacio be able to hold his lead? Will more female sailors join in the top place finishes? Stay tuned for Day Two's results to be posted later tomorrow.

Series Summary
Pl Sail Sailor S From T 1 2 3 4 5 6
1 4747 Angello Giuria   Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 11 1 3 (4) 2 2 3
2 4751 Ignacio Antequera Erro   Spain 17 3 2 1 (22\OCS) 5 6
3 4748 Alejandro Mago   Peru - Club Regatas Lima 17 4 4 (12) 4 3 2
4 4745 Miranda Paz F Peru - YCA Peru 20 2 5 7 (11) 1 5
5 4744 Simon Gomez   Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela 22 6 1 8 1 6 (12)
6 4742 Clemente Sequel   Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica 26 8 7 5 5 (9) 1
7 4749 Adrianna Barron F Peru - CRL 35 7 8 3 9 (10) 8
8 4753 Ernesto Sarrazin   Ecuador - 38 12 9 2 8 (20) 7
9 4746 Santiago Canziani   Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 39 5 12 9 (13) 4 9
10 4752 Michael Andres Velez Soledispa   Ecuador - San Mateo 45 9 6 13 (22\OCS) 13 4
11 4750 Maria Pia Van Oordt F Peru - Club Regatas Lima 50 14 10 10 3 (15) 13
12 4740 Nicholas Reyes   USA - Hunterdon SC 54 11 11 (17) 6 11 15
13 4743 Nicholas Patin   USA - Point o'Woods YS 58 13 (16) 14 7 8 16
14 4741 Gustavo Alayon   PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club 59 10 13 (18) 18 7 11
15 4735 Leonora Krajewski F USA - Pine Beach YC 61 (21) 17 6 16 12 10
16 4737 Griffin Sisk   USA - WYS 71 16 14 (21) 10 14 17
17 4754 Juan  Carlos Barrera   Ecuador - Salinas YC 78 19 (22\RET) 11 14 16 18
18 4738 Payton Kliesch F USA - Brant Beach YC 81 17 19 15 12 18 (20)
19 4739 Peter Buyck   USA - Carolina YC 86 (20) 18 20 15 19 14
20 4736 Elle Bukosky F USA - Seaside Park 86 18 15 (19) 17 17 19
21 4755 Craig Ambrosio   USA - Toms River YC 93 15 20 16 (22\OCS) 21 21
