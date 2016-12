2017 Sunfish World Championship NOR released

by Sunfish Class today at 5:03 amBrant Beach Yacht Club, (Brant Beach, NJ) will be hosting the 2017 World Championships August 23rd through September 1st, 2017.Youth Worlds check-in will be Wednesday August 23rd; racing will be Thursday August 24th through Saturday August 26th.Click here for 2017 Sunfish Youth Worlds NOR.Worlds check-in will be Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th; racing will be Monday August 28th through Friday September 1st.Click here for 2017 Sunfish Worlds NOR.