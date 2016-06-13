2017 Sunfish World Championship NOR released
by Sunfish Class today at 5:03 am
The 2017 Sunfish Youth World Championship and 2017 Sunfish World Championship Notice of Race are now available.
Cartagena, Colombia - 2016 Sunfish World Championship International Sunfish Class Association
Brant Beach Yacht Club, (Brant Beach, NJ) will be hosting the 2017 World Championships August 23rd through September 1st, 2017.
Youth Worlds check-in will be Wednesday August 23rd; racing will be Thursday August 24th through Saturday August 26th.
Click here
for 2017 Sunfish Youth Worlds NOR.
Worlds check-in will be Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th; racing will be Monday August 28th through Friday September 1st.
Click here
for 2017 Sunfish Worlds NOR.
