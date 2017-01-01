Please select your home edition
2017 Sunfish World Championship - Day 1

by Sunfish Class today at 12:50 am
Cartagena, Colombia - 2016 Sunfish World Championship International Sunfish Class Association
Put 54 champion competitors from 10 different countries in a setting as beautiful as Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ and mix in winds that ranged from 14-18+ knots and you have a near perfect start to this year's International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship.

Well, maybe this wasn't the real start to this championship event, which actually had its official start last night with each country carrying their flag and marching into the clubhouse to the music of their country's national anthem. Each competitor showed great pride in representing their home country with the goal to race to the best of their ability with a chance at a trophy. We teary-eyed softies felt their pride while wishing each of them to race their best regatta ever.

With many redresses going on due to some broken boat parts - mostly rudders and one hiking strap - this report will show only Preliminary race results. Final Race Results will be posted tomorrow. The most common broken rudder part is being replaced tonight with heavy duty stainless steel bolts on every competitor's rudder so that there will be no broken rudders in Day Two's racing. Today's heavy air did more than test the competitors' abilities; the new boats were tested too, and the kinks are being worked out with a lot of effort thanks to Chris McClellan of SunfishDirect and his helpers who have been amazing throughout the whole boat assignment process.

So the #1 competitor on Day One was Alonso Collantes of Peru with a one – two - one who was able to replace his broken rudder between two races and didn't have to ask for redress. Only two points behind Alonso was Clemente Sequel of Chile with a two – one - three. In third place was Paul-Jon Patin of the USA with a five – six - two who also needed a replacement rudder but didn't have to ask for redress. Finishing fourth on Day One was Eugene Schmitt of the USA with a four – three - five. And in fifth place was Jean Paul Trazegnies of Peru who was the last to cross the start line in Race One but managed to finish eighth in Race One (incredible sailing!) and who also had to file a redress due to a broken part.

At this morning's Skipper's Meeting, tow lines were handed out to each competitor in case the predicted heavy air (25-30+) blows in after the races have started tomorrow. But the Race Committee will watch this carefully and will keep full safety in mind before sending any competitor out there in conditions that could be less than safe. If races do get canceled, Thursday's lay day will be used to sail the make-up races.

Tonight is a BBQ celebration for everyone who had fun out there today and for those friends and family members who are here to cheer them on.

Series Summary
Pl S# Sailor S From 1 2 3 Total
1 15 Alonso Collantes   Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 1 2 1 4
2 42 Clemente Seguel   Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica 2 1 3 6
3 12 Paul-Jon Patin   USA - Sayville - POWYS 5 6 2 13
4 25 David Hernandez   Guatemala - ASOVELA 4.5\RDG 5 4 13.5
5 06 Jean Paul de Trazegnies Valdez   Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 4.5\RDG 4 5 13.5
6 08 Eugene Schmitt   USA - Bay-Waveland YC 4 3 8 15
7 16 Edgar Diminich   Ecuador - Salinas YC 7 7\RDG 7\RDG 21
8 24 Diego Silvestre   Guatemala - ASOVELA 6 7 9 22
9 38 Martin Alsogaray   Argentina - CNSP 3 8 19 30
10 17 Jonathan Martinetti Mawyin   Ecuador - Salinas YC 10 10\RDG 10\RDG 30
11 51 Ignacio Antequera Erro   Spain 16 10 7 33
12 28 Stewart Draheim   USA - Rush Creek YC 15 15 6 36
13 56 Hank Saurage   USA - Pontchartrain YC 14 12 11 37
14 10 David Mendelblatt   USA - St. Petersburg YC 12 13 16 41
15 33 Dan Hesse   USA - Saratoga Lake SC 9 20 13 42
16 35 Juan Sebastian Martinez   Colombia 13 11 18 42
17 41 Gustavo Alayon   PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club 17 17 15 49
18 26 Lee Montes   USA - Wet Pants SA 17\RDG 17\RDG 17 51
19 07 Brian McGinnis   USA - Wet Pants SA 18 22 14 54
20 14 John Birkett   Ecuador - SYC & PLYC 11 21 26 58
21 13 Jesus Bailon   Ecuador - Club De Vela San Mateo 22 9 29 60
22 09 Josh Kerst   USA - North Cape YC 29 23 10 62
23 29 Mark Weider   USA -Rochester Canoe Club 24 26 12 62
24 01 Esteban Echavarria   Colombia - Liga de vela de Antioquia 21 22\RDG 23 66
25 36 Juan Mazzini   Argentina - Club de Veleros Barlovento 25 18 25 68
26 48 Alejandro Mago   Peru - Club Regatas Lima 23 19 27 69
27 31 Guy De Chavigny   Martinique - CN Schoelcher 27 16 34 77
28 03 Rob Eberle   USA - MOBYC 30 29 22 81
29 20 Jaime Torres   PR - Club Nautico de San Juan 33 28 24 85
30 34 Gail Heausler F USA - Davis Island YC 35 24 28 87
31 43 Nicholas Patin   USA - Point o'Woods YS 31 27 29\RDG 87
32 02 Juan Esteban Restrepo   Colombia - Club 4 Vientos 19 14 55\OCS 88
33 05 William Kresic   USA - Highland Lakes 38 30 21 89
34 21 Chris Houston   USA - Marsh Creek SC 26 34 33 93
35 22 Christopher Williams   USA - Brant Beach YC 20 55\DSQ 20 95
36 23 John Butine   USA - Lake Norman YC 36 25 35 96
37 32 Paul Welles   USA - Oriental Dinghy Club 33\RDG 35 31 99
38 52 Rune Henrik Hansen   USA - Sebago-Seacliff YC 37 32 32 101
39 44 Simon Gomez   Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela 40 33 30 103
40 45 James Ranker   USA - SBWA 32 38 38 108
41 54 Juan Carlos Barrera   Ecuador - Salinas YC 34 39 39 112
42 30 Jim Koehler   USA - S. Bay Watersports Assoc. 28 31 55\OCS 114
43 18 Luis Mario Acosta   Ecuador - San Mateo 39 36 40 115
44 04 Lyndsay Stockwell F USA 42 42 37 121
45 19 Romina DeIulio F Ecuador - Salinas YC 41 40 41 122
46 46 Santiago Canziani   Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 55\RET 37 36 128
47 49 Tom Katterheinrich   USA - St. Mary's Boat Club 43 43 42 128
48 11 Marguerite Koehler F USA - 45 41 43 129
49 37 Griffin Sisk   USA - WYS 46 44 44 134
50 53 Charles Rahn   USA - Coconut Grove SC 47 55\DNS 55\DNS 157
51 50 Lee Parks F USA - Newport YC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T
51 27 Lawrence Suter   USA - Coconut Grove SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T
51 40 Nicholas Reyes   USA - Hunterdon SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T
51 47 Nicky Einthoven F USA - Hunterdon SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T
