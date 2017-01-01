2017 Sunfish World Championship - Day 1
Put 54 champion competitors from 10 different countries in a setting as beautiful as Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ and mix in winds that ranged from 14-18+ knots and you have a near perfect start to this year's International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship.
Well, maybe this wasn't the real start to this championship event, which actually had its official start last night with each country carrying their flag and marching into the clubhouse to the music of their country's national anthem. Each competitor showed great pride in representing their home country with the goal to race to the best of their ability with a chance at a trophy. We teary-eyed softies felt their pride while wishing each of them to race their best regatta ever.
With many redresses going on due to some broken boat parts - mostly rudders and one hiking strap - this report will show only Preliminary race results. Final Race Results will be posted tomorrow. The most common broken rudder part is being replaced tonight with heavy duty stainless steel bolts on every competitor's rudder so that there will be no broken rudders in Day Two's racing. Today's heavy air did more than test the competitors' abilities; the new boats were tested too, and the kinks are being worked out with a lot of effort thanks to Chris McClellan of SunfishDirect and his helpers who have been amazing throughout the whole boat assignment process.
So the #1 competitor on Day One was Alonso Collantes of Peru with a one – two - one who was able to replace his broken rudder between two races and didn't have to ask for redress. Only two points behind Alonso was Clemente Sequel of Chile with a two – one - three. In third place was Paul-Jon Patin of the USA with a five – six - two who also needed a replacement rudder but didn't have to ask for redress. Finishing fourth on Day One was Eugene Schmitt of the USA with a four – three - five. And in fifth place was Jean Paul Trazegnies of Peru who was the last to cross the start line in Race One but managed to finish eighth in Race One (incredible sailing!) and who also had to file a redress due to a broken part.
At this morning's Skipper's Meeting, tow lines were handed out to each competitor in case the predicted heavy air (25-30+) blows in after the races have started tomorrow. But the Race Committee will watch this carefully and will keep full safety in mind before sending any competitor out there in conditions that could be less than safe. If races do get canceled, Thursday's lay day will be used to sail the make-up races.
Tonight is a BBQ celebration for everyone who had fun out there today and for those friends and family members who are here to cheer them on.
Series Summary
|Pl
|S#
|Sailor
|S
|From
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|1
|15
|Alonso Collantes
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|42
|Clemente Seguel
|
|Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica
|2
|1
|3
|6
|3
|12
|Paul-Jon Patin
|
|USA - Sayville - POWYS
|5
|6
|2
|13
|4
|25
|David Hernandez
|
|Guatemala - ASOVELA
|4.5\RDG
|5
|4
|13.5
|5
|06
|Jean Paul de Trazegnies Valdez
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|4.5\RDG
|4
|5
|13.5
|6
|08
|Eugene Schmitt
|
|USA - Bay-Waveland YC
|4
|3
|8
|15
|7
|16
|Edgar Diminich
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|7
|7\RDG
|7\RDG
|21
|8
|24
|Diego Silvestre
|
|Guatemala - ASOVELA
|6
|7
|9
|22
|9
|38
|Martin Alsogaray
|
|Argentina - CNSP
|3
|8
|19
|30
|10
|17
|Jonathan Martinetti Mawyin
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|10
|10\RDG
|10\RDG
|30
|11
|51
|Ignacio Antequera Erro
|
|Spain
|16
|10
|7
|33
|12
|28
|Stewart Draheim
|
|USA - Rush Creek YC
|15
|15
|6
|36
|13
|56
|Hank Saurage
|
|USA - Pontchartrain YC
|14
|12
|11
|37
|14
|10
|David Mendelblatt
|
|USA - St. Petersburg YC
|12
|13
|16
|41
|15
|33
|Dan Hesse
|
|USA - Saratoga Lake SC
|9
|20
|13
|42
|16
|35
|Juan Sebastian Martinez
|
|Colombia
|13
|11
|18
|42
|17
|41
|Gustavo Alayon
|
|PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club
|17
|17
|15
|49
|18
|26
|Lee Montes
|
|USA - Wet Pants SA
|17\RDG
|17\RDG
|17
|51
|19
|07
|Brian McGinnis
|
|USA - Wet Pants SA
|18
|22
|14
|54
|20
|14
|John Birkett
|
|Ecuador - SYC & PLYC
|11
|21
|26
|58
|21
|13
|Jesus Bailon
|
|Ecuador - Club De Vela San Mateo
|22
|9
|29
|60
|22
|09
|Josh Kerst
|
|USA - North Cape YC
|29
|23
|10
|62
|23
|29
|Mark Weider
|
|USA -Rochester Canoe Club
|24
|26
|12
|62
|24
|01
|Esteban Echavarria
|
|Colombia - Liga de vela de Antioquia
|21
|22\RDG
|23
|66
|25
|36
|Juan Mazzini
|
|Argentina - Club de Veleros Barlovento
|25
|18
|25
|68
|26
|48
|Alejandro Mago
|
|Peru - Club Regatas Lima
|23
|19
|27
|69
|27
|31
|Guy De Chavigny
|
|Martinique - CN Schoelcher
|27
|16
|34
|77
|28
|03
|Rob Eberle
|
|USA - MOBYC
|30
|29
|22
|81
|29
|20
|Jaime Torres
|
|PR - Club Nautico de San Juan
|33
|28
|24
|85
|30
|34
|Gail Heausler
|F
|USA - Davis Island YC
|35
|24
|28
|87
|31
|43
|Nicholas Patin
|
|USA - Point o'Woods YS
|31
|27
|29\RDG
|87
|32
|02
|Juan Esteban Restrepo
|
|Colombia - Club 4 Vientos
|19
|14
|55\OCS
|88
|33
|05
|William Kresic
|
|USA - Highland Lakes
|38
|30
|21
|89
|34
|21
|Chris Houston
|
|USA - Marsh Creek SC
|26
|34
|33
|93
|35
|22
|Christopher Williams
|
|USA - Brant Beach YC
|20
|55\DSQ
|20
|95
|36
|23
|John Butine
|
|USA - Lake Norman YC
|36
|25
|35
|96
|37
|32
|Paul Welles
|
|USA - Oriental Dinghy Club
|33\RDG
|35
|31
|99
|38
|52
|Rune Henrik Hansen
|
|USA - Sebago-Seacliff YC
|37
|32
|32
|101
|39
|44
|Simon Gomez
|
|Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela
|40
|33
|30
|103
|40
|45
|James Ranker
|
|USA - SBWA
|32
|38
|38
|108
|41
|54
|Juan Carlos Barrera
|
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|34
|39
|39
|112
|42
|30
|Jim Koehler
|
|USA - S. Bay Watersports Assoc.
|28
|31
|55\OCS
|114
|43
|18
|Luis Mario Acosta
|
|Ecuador - San Mateo
|39
|36
|40
|115
|44
|04
|Lyndsay Stockwell
|F
|USA
|42
|42
|37
|121
|45
|19
|Romina DeIulio
|F
|Ecuador - Salinas YC
|41
|40
|41
|122
|46
|46
|Santiago Canziani
|
|Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela
|55\RET
|37
|36
|128
|47
|49
|Tom Katterheinrich
|
|USA - St. Mary's Boat Club
|43
|43
|42
|128
|48
|11
|Marguerite Koehler
|F
|USA -
|45
|41
|43
|129
|49
|37
|Griffin Sisk
|
|USA - WYS
|46
|44
|44
|134
|50
|53
|Charles Rahn
|
|USA - Coconut Grove SC
|47
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|157
|51
|50
|Lee Parks
|F
|USA - Newport YC
|55\DNF
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|165T
|51
|27
|Lawrence Suter
|
|USA - Coconut Grove SC
|55\DNF
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|165T
|51
|40
|Nicholas Reyes
|
|USA - Hunterdon SC
|55\DNF
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|165T
|51
|47
|Nicky Einthoven
|F
|USA - Hunterdon SC
|55\DNF
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|165T
