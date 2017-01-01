2017 Sunfish World Championship - Day 1

Series Summary Pl S# Sailor S From 1 2 3 Total 1 15 Alonso Collantes Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 1 2 1 4 2 42 Clemente Seguel Chile - Cofradia Nautica del Pacifica 2 1 3 6 3 12 Paul-Jon Patin USA - Sayville - POWYS 5 6 2 13 4 25 David Hernandez Guatemala - ASOVELA 4.5\RDG 5 4 13.5 5 06 Jean Paul de Trazegnies Valdez Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 4.5\RDG 4 5 13.5 6 08 Eugene Schmitt USA - Bay-Waveland YC 4 3 8 15 7 16 Edgar Diminich Ecuador - Salinas YC 7 7\RDG 7\RDG 21 8 24 Diego Silvestre Guatemala - ASOVELA 6 7 9 22 9 38 Martin Alsogaray Argentina - CNSP 3 8 19 30 10 17 Jonathan Martinetti Mawyin Ecuador - Salinas YC 10 10\RDG 10\RDG 30 11 51 Ignacio Antequera Erro Spain 16 10 7 33 12 28 Stewart Draheim USA - Rush Creek YC 15 15 6 36 13 56 Hank Saurage USA - Pontchartrain YC 14 12 11 37 14 10 David Mendelblatt USA - St. Petersburg YC 12 13 16 41 15 33 Dan Hesse USA - Saratoga Lake SC 9 20 13 42 16 35 Juan Sebastian Martinez Colombia 13 11 18 42 17 41 Gustavo Alayon PR - Ponce Yacht & Fishing Club 17 17 15 49 18 26 Lee Montes USA - Wet Pants SA 17\RDG 17\RDG 17 51 19 07 Brian McGinnis USA - Wet Pants SA 18 22 14 54 20 14 John Birkett Ecuador - SYC & PLYC 11 21 26 58 21 13 Jesus Bailon Ecuador - Club De Vela San Mateo 22 9 29 60 22 09 Josh Kerst USA - North Cape YC 29 23 10 62 23 29 Mark Weider USA -Rochester Canoe Club 24 26 12 62 24 01 Esteban Echavarria Colombia - Liga de vela de Antioquia 21 22\RDG 23 66 25 36 Juan Mazzini Argentina - Club de Veleros Barlovento 25 18 25 68 26 48 Alejandro Mago Peru - Club Regatas Lima 23 19 27 69 27 31 Guy De Chavigny Martinique - CN Schoelcher 27 16 34 77 28 03 Rob Eberle USA - MOBYC 30 29 22 81 29 20 Jaime Torres PR - Club Nautico de San Juan 33 28 24 85 30 34 Gail Heausler F USA - Davis Island YC 35 24 28 87 31 43 Nicholas Patin USA - Point o'Woods YS 31 27 29\RDG 87 32 02 Juan Esteban Restrepo Colombia - Club 4 Vientos 19 14 55\OCS 88 33 05 William Kresic USA - Highland Lakes 38 30 21 89 34 21 Chris Houston USA - Marsh Creek SC 26 34 33 93 35 22 Christopher Williams USA - Brant Beach YC 20 55\DSQ 20 95 36 23 John Butine USA - Lake Norman YC 36 25 35 96 37 32 Paul Welles USA - Oriental Dinghy Club 33\RDG 35 31 99 38 52 Rune Henrik Hansen USA - Sebago-Seacliff YC 37 32 32 101 39 44 Simon Gomez Colombia - Club Nautico Acuarela 40 33 30 103 40 45 James Ranker USA - SBWA 32 38 38 108 41 54 Juan Carlos Barrera Ecuador - Salinas YC 34 39 39 112 42 30 Jim Koehler USA - S. Bay Watersports Assoc. 28 31 55\OCS 114 43 18 Luis Mario Acosta Ecuador - San Mateo 39 36 40 115 44 04 Lyndsay Stockwell F USA 42 42 37 121 45 19 Romina DeIulio F Ecuador - Salinas YC 41 40 41 122 46 46 Santiago Canziani Peru - Federacion Peruana de Vela 55\RET 37 36 128 47 49 Tom Katterheinrich USA - St. Mary's Boat Club 43 43 42 128 48 11 Marguerite Koehler F USA - 45 41 43 129 49 37 Griffin Sisk USA - WYS 46 44 44 134 50 53 Charles Rahn USA - Coconut Grove SC 47 55\DNS 55\DNS 157 51 50 Lee Parks F USA - Newport YC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T 51 27 Lawrence Suter USA - Coconut Grove SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T 51 40 Nicholas Reyes USA - Hunterdon SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T 51 47 Nicky Einthoven F USA - Hunterdon SC 55\DNF 55\DNS 55\DNS 165T

by Sunfish Class today at 12:50 amWell, maybe this wasn't the real start to this championship event, which actually had its official start last night with each country carrying their flag and marching into the clubhouse to the music of their country's national anthem. Each competitor showed great pride in representing their home country with the goal to race to the best of their ability with a chance at a trophy. We teary-eyed softies felt their pride while wishing each of them to race their best regatta ever.With many redresses going on due to some broken boat parts - mostly rudders and one hiking strap - this report will show only Preliminary race results. Final Race Results will be posted tomorrow. The most common broken rudder part is being replaced tonight with heavy duty stainless steel bolts on every competitor's rudder so that there will be no broken rudders in Day Two's racing. Today's heavy air did more than test the competitors' abilities; the new boats were tested too, and the kinks are being worked out with a lot of effort thanks to Chris McClellan of SunfishDirect and his helpers who have been amazing throughout the whole boat assignment process.So the #1 competitor on Day One was Alonso Collantes of Peru with a one – two - one who was able to replace his broken rudder between two races and didn't have to ask for redress. Only two points behind Alonso was Clemente Sequel of Chile with a two – one - three. In third place was Paul-Jon Patin of the USA with a five – six - two who also needed a replacement rudder but didn't have to ask for redress. Finishing fourth on Day One was Eugene Schmitt of the USA with a four – three - five. And in fifth place was Jean Paul Trazegnies of Peru who was the last to cross the start line in Race One but managed to finish eighth in Race One (incredible sailing!) and who also had to file a redress due to a broken part.At this morning's Skipper's Meeting, tow lines were handed out to each competitor in case the predicted heavy air (25-30+) blows in after the races have started tomorrow. But the Race Committee will watch this carefully and will keep full safety in mind before sending any competitor out there in conditions that could be less than safe. If races do get canceled, Thursday's lay day will be used to sail the make-up races.Tonight is a BBQ celebration for everyone who had fun out there today and for those friends and family members who are here to cheer them on.