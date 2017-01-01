2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 2

2017 Sunfish North American Championship Results (Preliminary)





Unassigned (69 entries) Scoring: OneDesign





Position Sail State Club Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Points 1 188

Federacion Preuana De Vela Collantes, Alonso 2 1 1 2 [5] 1 1 8.0 2 1717

Sayville Yacht Club Patin, Paul Jon 1 2 [5] 1 4 4 4 16.0 3 11

Rochester Canoe Club Kaukeinen, Doug 3 [7] 4 6 1 2 2 18.0 4 59541

Lake Bluff Yacht Club Chapman, Richard 4 4 2 3 3 [5] 5 21.0 5 78545

Saratoga Lake Sailing Club Hesse, Dan 5 [17/20%] 3 5 2 6 3 24.0 6 76443

Bay Waveland Yacht Club Schmitt, Eugene [16] 16 6 4 7 3 6 42.0 7 171

Carolina Yacht Club Willard, Martin 6 5 [11] 7 11 7 7 43.0 8 77173

Southold Yacht Club Condon, John 11 6 20 8 [22] 8 12 65.0 9 3276

Wet Pants Sailing Association Montes, Lee 13 11 9 10 [19] 11 13 67.0 10 55461

Moriches Mockridge, Kenny 7 15 13 [19] 8 12 15 70.0 11 111

Club Nautico De San Juan Torres, Jaime 8 10 12 18 17 10 [21] 75.0 12 4321

Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin Mcginnis, Brian 9 [22/20%] 7 14 9 22 17 78.0 13 4616

Per As, Angello Giuria Far [19] 18 19 13 13 14 10 87.0 14 60673

Rochester Canoe Club Weider, Mark 14 9 17 [70/OCS] 12 15 25 92.0 15 4350

Sanjl Bertocci, Simon Cunningham [26] 24 10 25 10 16 14 99.0 16 90006

Sebago Hansen, Rune 17 [22] 21 12 18 13 20 101.0 17 60

Carolina Yacht Club Allen, Tommy 20 [27] 15 15 26 20 11 107.0 18 49615

Brant Beach YC Williams, Chris 15 12 23 21 14 [43] 22 107.0 19 40725

Sail Newport Fonseca, John [27] 21 18 22 15 24 9 109.0 20 2929

Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club Rosario, Gustavo Alayon 10 17 [70/DNC] 16 23 25 19 110.0 21 8

Centro Naval Del Per Correa, Fernando [70/DNF] 70/DNS 14 9 6 9 8 116.0 22 3375

Sayville YC Cremer, Ted [25] 19 25 17 20 17 24 122.0 23 76356

Pymatuning Sailing Club Mchenry, Ron 21 14 22 [29] 27 27 27 138.0 24 79086

MOBYC Eberle, Rob 26/20% 27/20% 8 28 [70/OCS] 19 33 141.0 25 4307

SBSC Koehler, Jim 18 [39] 24 24 25 30 23 144.0 26 3868

Davis Island Yacht Club Heausler, Gail Murphy 24 23 16 [35] 30 26 28 147.0 27 61299

Barrington Frostbite Brangiforte, Bill [70/DNF] 33 70/DNF 11 16 23 16 169.0 28 59864

Marsh Creek Sail Club Houston, Chris 22 20 [70/RET] 31 35 38 32 178.0 29 75016

Uconn Sailing Giuliano, Peter 23 35 31 27 28 35 [36] 179.0 30 78682

Wet Pants Sailing Association Doty, Brett [36] 31 29 36 29 28 29 182.0 31 232

Federacion Peruana De Vela Canziani, Santiago 32 28 28 33 [41] 34 31 186.0 32 4353

Wet Pants Sailing Association Sesack, William 30 38 26 [40] 33 37 38 202.0 33 86155

Sbwa Ranker, Jim 34 34 [70/DNF] 37 37 32 30 204.0 34 1818

Point O Woods Yacht Club Patin, Nicholas [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 20 21 18 18 217.0 35 77721

South Bay Sailing Center Bachner, Robert 42/20% 40/20% 30 32 [70/OCS] 31 42 217.0 36 71

SBSC Koehler, Marguerite 31 36 33 [44] 38 41 40 219.0 37 9

SBSC Koehler, Katie 41 29 34 [42] 39 39 41 223.0 38 77731

Canandaigua Yacht Club Gindling, Jim 35 32 32 30 [70/DNC] 70/DNS 34 233.0 39 88436

Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association Jaywork, Nancy Hastings 37 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 34 31 29 35 236.0 40 80876

Roger Williams University Callahan, Amanda [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 26 24 21 26 237.0 41 3914

Highland Lakes Wisniewski, Robert 42 40 36 [50] 42 42 44 246.0 42 81334

Wys Sisk, Griffin 29 25 27 46 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 267.0 43 78518

Topsfield Yacht Club Dierze, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNF 38 32 33 39 282.0 44 89034

Northern Lake George Rottier, Michael [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 39 34 36 37 286.0 45 8591

Sayville Bellport Bay Furman, Joel 33 30 [70/DNF] 23 70/DNF 70/DNC 70/DNC 296.0 46 4348

Uconn Nardi, Shannon [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 45 43 40 43 311.0 47 4355



Stockwell, Lyndsay 38 37 35 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 320.0 48 79650

Rochester Canoe Club Wettlaufer, Denis T 44 41 37 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 332.0 49 4060

Harkers Island Sailing Club Dean, Sonya [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 47 40 45 70/DNS 342.0 50 88

Breakwater Yacht Club Butler, Joan 43 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 52 44 70/DNC 70/DNC 349.0 51 43433



Genovese, Elizabeth [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 41 36 70/DNS 70/DNC 357.0 52 25775

Canadaigua Yacht Club Toth, Lanse 40 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 49 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 369.0 53 81264

Canandaigua Yacht Club Toth, S Chip [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 48 70/DNS 44 70/DNC 372.0 54 4347

Bantam Lake Yacht Club Chlus, Marta [70/DNF] 42 70/RET 51 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 373.0 55 81134

Rochester Canoe Club Fields, John 39 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 70/DNF 70/DNF 70/DNC 70/DNC 389.0 56 77715

Old Cove Yacht Club Patin, Anne C [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 43 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 393.0 57 (Tie) 78764

Hunterdon Sailing Club Reyes, Nick [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 1025

Austin Yacht Club Palmer, Vicki [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 79161

Bolton Lake Sailing Club Nielsen, David [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 5785

Newport YC Parks, Lee [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 9102

Chetolah Yacht Club Buttner, Bob Rapid [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 19742

Lewes Yacht Club Schmidt, Betsy [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 58984

Barrington Frostbite Assn Woodman, Eric D [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 80666

Wetpants Mannino, Vito [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 77897

Hunterdon Sailing Club Mallows, Susan [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 4400

Hunterdon Sailing Club Brown, Doug [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 27777

Bolton Lake SC Odegaard, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 75417

St Marys Boat Club Katterheinrich, Tom L [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0 57 (Tie) 4305

Lewes Yacht Club Miller, Constance M [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0

by Sunfish Class today at 5:34 amThe Top Female competitor in 26th place on Day Two is Gail Murphy-Heausler of the Davis Island Yacht Club, Tampa, FL. Marguerite and Katie Koehler are in 36th and 37th place, respectively, followed by Nancy Hastings-Jaywork (39th) and Amanda Callahan (40th). Considering these sailing conditions require a “survival” level of thinking, to stay out on the race course and sail all day is worthy of kudos in any place standing!Day Two’s winds of 15-20+ from the SSW mirrored the challenging conditions of Day One. Some say Day Two was even more difficult sailing than Day One especially if you ask the competitors who returned to shore with mud covering the top corner of their sail or the competitors whose spars were slightly bent.It will be interesting to see what kinds of winds and sailing conditions will be offered on Day Three, the final day of competition for this year’s 2017 Sunfish North Americans. Will the conditions be less challenging? Will the top finishers change places?