2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 2

by Sunfish Class today at 5:34 am
Alonso Collantes, Peru, has held his first place standing followed by Paul-Jon Patin in second, Doug Kaukeinen in third, Rich Chapman in fourth place and Dan Hesse in fifth.

The Top Female competitor in 26th place on Day Two is Gail Murphy-Heausler of the Davis Island Yacht Club, Tampa, FL. Marguerite and Katie Koehler are in 36th and 37th place, respectively, followed by Nancy Hastings-Jaywork (39th) and Amanda Callahan (40th). Considering these sailing conditions require a “survival” level of thinking, to stay out on the race course and sail all day is worthy of kudos in any place standing!

Day Two’s winds of 15-20+ from the SSW mirrored the challenging conditions of Day One. Some say Day Two was even more difficult sailing than Day One especially if you ask the competitors who returned to shore with mud covering the top corner of their sail or the competitors whose spars were slightly bent.

It will be interesting to see what kinds of winds and sailing conditions will be offered on Day Three, the final day of competition for this year’s 2017 Sunfish North Americans. Will the conditions be less challenging? Will the top finishers change places?

2017 Sunfish North American Championship Results (Preliminary)
Unassigned (69 entries)    Scoring: OneDesign
Position Sail State Club Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Points
1 188
Federacion Preuana De Vela Collantes, Alonso 2 1 1 2 [5] 1 1 8.0
2 1717
Sayville Yacht Club Patin, Paul Jon 1 2 [5] 1 4 4 4 16.0
3 11
Rochester Canoe Club Kaukeinen, Doug 3 [7] 4 6 1 2 2 18.0
4 59541
Lake Bluff Yacht Club Chapman, Richard 4 4 2 3 3 [5] 5 21.0
5 78545
Saratoga Lake Sailing Club Hesse, Dan 5 [17/20%] 3 5 2 6 3 24.0
6 76443
Bay Waveland Yacht Club Schmitt, Eugene [16] 16 6 4 7 3 6 42.0
7 171
Carolina Yacht Club Willard, Martin 6 5 [11] 7 11 7 7 43.0
8 77173
Southold Yacht Club Condon, John 11 6 20 8 [22] 8 12 65.0
9 3276
Wet Pants Sailing Association Montes, Lee 13 11 9 10 [19] 11 13 67.0
10 55461
Moriches Mockridge, Kenny 7 15 13 [19] 8 12 15 70.0
11 111
Club Nautico De San Juan Torres, Jaime 8 10 12 18 17 10 [21] 75.0
12 4321
Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin Mcginnis, Brian 9 [22/20%] 7 14 9 22 17 78.0
13 4616
Per As, Angello Giuria Far [19] 18 19 13 13 14 10 87.0
14 60673
Rochester Canoe Club Weider, Mark 14 9 17 [70/OCS] 12 15 25 92.0
15 4350
Sanjl Bertocci, Simon Cunningham [26] 24 10 25 10 16 14 99.0
16 90006
Sebago Hansen, Rune 17 [22] 21 12 18 13 20 101.0
17 60
Carolina Yacht Club Allen, Tommy 20 [27] 15 15 26 20 11 107.0
18 49615
Brant Beach YC Williams, Chris 15 12 23 21 14 [43] 22 107.0
19 40725
Sail Newport Fonseca, John [27] 21 18 22 15 24 9 109.0
20 2929
Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club Rosario, Gustavo Alayon 10 17 [70/DNC] 16 23 25 19 110.0
21 8
Centro Naval Del Per Correa, Fernando [70/DNF] 70/DNS 14 9 6 9 8 116.0
22 3375
Sayville YC Cremer, Ted [25] 19 25 17 20 17 24 122.0
23 76356
Pymatuning Sailing Club Mchenry, Ron 21 14 22 [29] 27 27 27 138.0
24 79086
MOBYC Eberle, Rob 26/20% 27/20% 8 28 [70/OCS] 19 33 141.0
25 4307
SBSC Koehler, Jim 18 [39] 24 24 25 30 23 144.0
26 3868
Davis Island Yacht Club Heausler, Gail Murphy 24 23 16 [35] 30 26 28 147.0
27 61299
Barrington Frostbite Brangiforte, Bill [70/DNF] 33 70/DNF 11 16 23 16 169.0
28 59864
Marsh Creek Sail Club Houston, Chris 22 20 [70/RET] 31 35 38 32 178.0
29 75016
Uconn Sailing Giuliano, Peter 23 35 31 27 28 35 [36] 179.0
30 78682
Wet Pants Sailing Association Doty, Brett [36] 31 29 36 29 28 29 182.0
31 232
Federacion Peruana De Vela Canziani, Santiago 32 28 28 33 [41] 34 31 186.0
32 4353
Wet Pants Sailing Association Sesack, William 30 38 26 [40] 33 37 38 202.0
33 86155
Sbwa Ranker, Jim 34 34 [70/DNF] 37 37 32 30 204.0
34 1818
Point O Woods Yacht Club Patin, Nicholas [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 20 21 18 18 217.0
35 77721
South Bay Sailing Center Bachner, Robert 42/20% 40/20% 30 32 [70/OCS] 31 42 217.0
36 71
SBSC Koehler, Marguerite 31 36 33 [44] 38 41 40 219.0
37 9
SBSC Koehler, Katie 41 29 34 [42] 39 39 41 223.0
38 77731
Canandaigua Yacht Club Gindling, Jim 35 32 32 30 [70/DNC] 70/DNS 34 233.0
39 88436
Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association Jaywork, Nancy Hastings 37 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 34 31 29 35 236.0
40 80876
Roger Williams University Callahan, Amanda [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 26 24 21 26 237.0
41 3914
Highland Lakes Wisniewski, Robert 42 40 36 [50] 42 42 44 246.0
42 81334
Wys Sisk, Griffin 29 25 27 46 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 267.0
43 78518
Topsfield Yacht Club Dierze, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNF 38 32 33 39 282.0
44 89034
Northern Lake George Rottier, Michael [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 39 34 36 37 286.0
45 8591
Sayville Bellport Bay Furman, Joel 33 30 [70/DNF] 23 70/DNF 70/DNC 70/DNC 296.0
46 4348
Uconn Nardi, Shannon [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 45 43 40 43 311.0
47 4355

Stockwell, Lyndsay 38 37 35 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 320.0
48 79650
Rochester Canoe Club Wettlaufer, Denis T 44 41 37 [70/DNC] 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 332.0
49 4060
Harkers Island Sailing Club Dean, Sonya [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 47 40 45 70/DNS 342.0
50 88
Breakwater Yacht Club Butler, Joan 43 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 52 44 70/DNC 70/DNC 349.0
51 43433

Genovese, Elizabeth [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 41 36 70/DNS 70/DNC 357.0
52 25775
Canadaigua Yacht Club Toth, Lanse 40 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 49 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 369.0
53 81264
Canandaigua Yacht Club Toth, S Chip [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 48 70/DNS 44 70/DNC 372.0
54 4347
Bantam Lake Yacht Club Chlus, Marta [70/DNF] 42 70/RET 51 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 373.0
55 81134
Rochester Canoe Club Fields, John 39 [70/DNS] 70/DNC 70/DNF 70/DNF 70/DNC 70/DNC 389.0
56 77715
Old Cove Yacht Club Patin, Anne C [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 43 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 393.0
57 (Tie) 78764
Hunterdon Sailing Club Reyes, Nick [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 1025
Austin Yacht Club Palmer, Vicki [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 79161
Bolton Lake Sailing Club Nielsen, David [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 5785
Newport YC Parks, Lee [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 9102
Chetolah Yacht Club Buttner, Bob Rapid [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 19742
Lewes Yacht Club Schmidt, Betsy [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 58984
Barrington Frostbite Assn Woodman, Eric D [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 80666
Wetpants Mannino, Vito [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 77897
Hunterdon Sailing Club Mallows, Susan [70/DNS] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 4400
Hunterdon Sailing Club Brown, Doug [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 27777
Bolton Lake SC Odegaard, Paul [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 75417
St Marys Boat Club Katterheinrich, Tom L [70/DNF] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
57 (Tie) 4305
Lewes Yacht Club Miller, Constance M [70/DNC] 70/DNS 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 70/DNC 420.0
