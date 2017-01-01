2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 2
by Sunfish Class today at 5:34 am
Alonso Collantes, Peru, has held his first place standing followed by Paul-Jon Patin in second, Doug Kaukeinen in third, Rich Chapman in fourth place and Dan Hesse in fifth.
The Top Female competitor in 26th place on Day Two is Gail Murphy-Heausler of the Davis Island Yacht Club, Tampa, FL. Marguerite and Katie Koehler are in 36th and 37th place, respectively, followed by Nancy Hastings-Jaywork (39th) and Amanda Callahan (40th). Considering these sailing conditions require a “survival” level of thinking, to stay out on the race course and sail all day is worthy of kudos in any place standing!
Day Two’s winds of 15-20+ from the SSW mirrored the challenging conditions of Day One. Some say Day Two was even more difficult sailing than Day One especially if you ask the competitors who returned to shore with mud covering the top corner of their sail or the competitors whose spars were slightly bent.
It will be interesting to see what kinds of winds and sailing conditions will be offered on Day Three, the final day of competition for this year’s 2017 Sunfish North Americans. Will the conditions be less challenging? Will the top finishers change places?
2017 Sunfish North American Championship Results (Preliminary)
Unassigned (69 entries) Scoring: OneDesign
|Position
|Sail
|State
|Club
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Race 5
|Race 6
|Race 7
|Points
| 1
|188
|
|Federacion Preuana De Vela
| Collantes, Alonso
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 2
| [5]
| 1
| 1
| 8.0
| 2
|1717
|
|Sayville Yacht Club
| Patin, Paul Jon
| 1
| 2
| [5]
| 1
| 4
| 4
| 4
| 16.0
| 3
|11
|
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Kaukeinen, Doug
| 3
| [7]
| 4
| 6
| 1
| 2
| 2
| 18.0
| 4
|59541
|
|Lake Bluff Yacht Club
| Chapman, Richard
| 4
| 4
| 2
| 3
| 3
| [5]
| 5
| 21.0
| 5
|78545
|
|Saratoga Lake Sailing Club
| Hesse, Dan
| 5
| [17/20%]
| 3
| 5
| 2
| 6
| 3
| 24.0
| 6
|76443
|
|Bay Waveland Yacht Club
| Schmitt, Eugene
| [16]
| 16
| 6
| 4
| 7
| 3
| 6
| 42.0
| 7
|171
|
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Willard, Martin
| 6
| 5
| [11]
| 7
| 11
| 7
| 7
| 43.0
| 8
|77173
|
|Southold Yacht Club
| Condon, John
| 11
| 6
| 20
| 8
| [22]
| 8
| 12
| 65.0
| 9
|3276
|
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Montes, Lee
| 13
| 11
| 9
| 10
| [19]
| 11
| 13
| 67.0
| 10
|55461
|
|Moriches
| Mockridge, Kenny
| 7
| 15
| 13
| [19]
| 8
| 12
| 15
| 70.0
| 11
|111
|
|Club Nautico De San Juan
| Torres, Jaime
| 8
| 10
| 12
| 18
| 17
| 10
| [21]
| 75.0
| 12
|4321
|
|Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin
| Mcginnis, Brian
| 9
| [22/20%]
| 7
| 14
| 9
| 22
| 17
| 78.0
| 13
|4616
|
|Per
| As, Angello Giuria Far
| [19]
| 18
| 19
| 13
| 13
| 14
| 10
| 87.0
| 14
|60673
|
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Weider, Mark
| 14
| 9
| 17
| [70/OCS]
| 12
| 15
| 25
| 92.0
| 15
|4350
|
|Sanjl
| Bertocci, Simon Cunningham
| [26]
| 24
| 10
| 25
| 10
| 16
| 14
| 99.0
| 16
|90006
|
|Sebago
| Hansen, Rune
| 17
| [22]
| 21
| 12
| 18
| 13
| 20
| 101.0
| 17
|60
|
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Allen, Tommy
| 20
| [27]
| 15
| 15
| 26
| 20
| 11
| 107.0
| 18
|49615
|
|Brant Beach YC
| Williams, Chris
| 15
| 12
| 23
| 21
| 14
| [43]
| 22
| 107.0
| 19
|40725
|
|Sail Newport
| Fonseca, John
| [27]
| 21
| 18
| 22
| 15
| 24
| 9
| 109.0
| 20
|2929
|
|Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club
| Rosario, Gustavo Alayon
| 10
| 17
| [70/DNC]
| 16
| 23
| 25
| 19
| 110.0
| 21
|8
|
|Centro Naval Del Per
| Correa, Fernando
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 14
| 9
| 6
| 9
| 8
| 116.0
| 22
|3375
|
|Sayville YC
| Cremer, Ted
| [25]
| 19
| 25
| 17
| 20
| 17
| 24
| 122.0
| 23
|76356
|
|Pymatuning Sailing Club
| Mchenry, Ron
| 21
| 14
| 22
| [29]
| 27
| 27
| 27
| 138.0
| 24
|79086
|
|MOBYC
| Eberle, Rob
| 26/20%
| 27/20%
| 8
| 28
| [70/OCS]
| 19
| 33
| 141.0
| 25
|4307
|
|SBSC
| Koehler, Jim
| 18
| [39]
| 24
| 24
| 25
| 30
| 23
| 144.0
| 26
|3868
|
|Davis Island Yacht Club
| Heausler, Gail Murphy
| 24
| 23
| 16
| [35]
| 30
| 26
| 28
| 147.0
| 27
|61299
|
|Barrington Frostbite
| Brangiforte, Bill
| [70/DNF]
| 33
| 70/DNF
| 11
| 16
| 23
| 16
| 169.0
| 28
|59864
|
|Marsh Creek Sail Club
| Houston, Chris
| 22
| 20
| [70/RET]
| 31
| 35
| 38
| 32
| 178.0
| 29
|75016
|
|Uconn Sailing
| Giuliano, Peter
| 23
| 35
| 31
| 27
| 28
| 35
| [36]
| 179.0
| 30
|78682
|
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Doty, Brett
| [36]
| 31
| 29
| 36
| 29
| 28
| 29
| 182.0
| 31
|232
|
|Federacion Peruana De Vela
| Canziani, Santiago
| 32
| 28
| 28
| 33
| [41]
| 34
| 31
| 186.0
| 32
|4353
|
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Sesack, William
| 30
| 38
| 26
| [40]
| 33
| 37
| 38
| 202.0
| 33
|86155
|
|Sbwa
| Ranker, Jim
| 34
| 34
| [70/DNF]
| 37
| 37
| 32
| 30
| 204.0
| 34
|1818
|
|Point O Woods Yacht Club
| Patin, Nicholas
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 20
| 21
| 18
| 18
| 217.0
| 35
|77721
|
|South Bay Sailing Center
| Bachner, Robert
| 42/20%
| 40/20%
| 30
| 32
| [70/OCS]
| 31
| 42
| 217.0
| 36
|71
|
|SBSC
| Koehler, Marguerite
| 31
| 36
| 33
| [44]
| 38
| 41
| 40
| 219.0
| 37
|9
|
|SBSC
| Koehler, Katie
| 41
| 29
| 34
| [42]
| 39
| 39
| 41
| 223.0
| 38
|77731
|
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Gindling, Jim
| 35
| 32
| 32
| 30
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 34
| 233.0
| 39
|88436
|
|Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association
| Jaywork, Nancy Hastings
| 37
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 34
| 31
| 29
| 35
| 236.0
| 40
|80876
|
|Roger Williams University
| Callahan, Amanda
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 26
| 24
| 21
| 26
| 237.0
| 41
|3914
|
|Highland Lakes
| Wisniewski, Robert
| 42
| 40
| 36
| [50]
| 42
| 42
| 44
| 246.0
| 42
|81334
|
|Wys
| Sisk, Griffin
| 29
| 25
| 27
| 46
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 267.0
| 43
|78518
|
|Topsfield Yacht Club
| Dierze, Paul
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNF
| 38
| 32
| 33
| 39
| 282.0
| 44
|89034
|
|Northern Lake George
| Rottier, Michael
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 39
| 34
| 36
| 37
| 286.0
| 45
|8591
|
|Sayville Bellport Bay
| Furman, Joel
| 33
| 30
| [70/DNF]
| 23
| 70/DNF
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 296.0
| 46
|4348
|
|Uconn
| Nardi, Shannon
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 45
| 43
| 40
| 43
| 311.0
| 47
|4355
|
|
| Stockwell, Lyndsay
| 38
| 37
| 35
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 320.0
| 48
|79650
|
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Wettlaufer, Denis T
| 44
| 41
| 37
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 332.0
| 49
|4060
|
|Harkers Island Sailing Club
| Dean, Sonya
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 47
| 40
| 45
| 70/DNS
| 342.0
| 50
|88
|
|Breakwater Yacht Club
| Butler, Joan
| 43
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 52
| 44
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 349.0
| 51
|43433
|
|
| Genovese, Elizabeth
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 41
| 36
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 357.0
| 52
|25775
|
|Canadaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, Lanse
| 40
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 49
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 369.0
| 53
|81264
|
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, S Chip
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 48
| 70/DNS
| 44
| 70/DNC
| 372.0
| 54
|4347
|
|Bantam Lake Yacht Club
| Chlus, Marta
| [70/DNF]
| 42
| 70/RET
| 51
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 373.0
| 55
|81134
|
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Fields, John
| 39
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNF
| 70/DNF
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 389.0
| 56
|77715
|
|Old Cove Yacht Club
| Patin, Anne C
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 43
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 393.0
| 57 (Tie)
|78764
|
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Reyes, Nick
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|1025
|
|Austin Yacht Club
| Palmer, Vicki
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|79161
|
|Bolton Lake Sailing Club
| Nielsen, David
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|5785
|
|Newport YC
| Parks, Lee
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|9102
|
|Chetolah Yacht Club
| Buttner, Bob Rapid
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|19742
|
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Schmidt, Betsy
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|58984
|
|Barrington Frostbite Assn
| Woodman, Eric D
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|80666
|
|Wetpants
| Mannino, Vito
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|77897
|
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Mallows, Susan
| [70/DNS]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|4400
|
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Brown, Doug
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|27777
|
|Bolton Lake SC
| Odegaard, Paul
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|75417
|
|St Marys Boat Club
| Katterheinrich, Tom L
| [70/DNF]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
| 57 (Tie)
|4305
|
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Miller, Constance M
| [70/DNC]
| 70/DNS
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 70/DNC
| 420.0
