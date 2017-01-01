Please select your home edition
2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 1

by Sunfish Class today at 7:43 am
Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class
Alonso Collantes, Peru, leads on Day One of the Sunfish North Americans at Sayville Yacht Club, Blue Point, NY.

Take 72 registered Sunfish competing at one of the most beautiful yacht clubs, Sayville Yacht Club in Blue Point, NY, and you already have the start of a magical Sunfish North Americans. Add in winds starting at 15 but gusting to 20+ and more and more and more as the afternoon wore on, you have 'magical' for some and 'get me to shore and quick' for others.

Sailing in heavy air with waves and chops from all directions simulating a washing machine action proved to be a challenge for everyone out there. But some sailors met the challenge head on and kept finishing near the top of the fleet.

In first place on Day One is Alonso Collantes of Peru with a two – one - one (four pts) for the three races. In second place is Paul-Jon Patin, Sayville Yacht Club, with a one – two - five (eight pts). With 10 pts and four – four - two finishes is Rich Chapman, USSCA President/ Lake Bluff Yacht Club. Doug Kaukeinen, Rochester Canoe Club, is fourth with 10 pts and three – seven - four finishes (14 pts). Martin Willard, Carolina Yacht Club, is fifth with 23 pts and six – five - twelve finishes.

2017 Sunfish North American Championship Results (Preliminary)
Unassigned (70 entries)    Scoring: OneDesign
Position Sail Club Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Points
1 188 Federacion Preuana De Vela Collantes, Alonso 2 1 1 4.0
2 1717 Sayville Yacht Club Patin, Paul Jon 1 2 5 8.0
3 59541 Lake Bluff Yacht Club Chapman, Richard 4 4 2 10.0
4 11 Rochester Canoe Club Kaukeinen, Doug 3 7 4 14.0
5 171 Carolina Yacht Club Willard, Martin 6 5 12 23.0
6 78545 Saratoga Lake Sailing Club Hesse, Dan 5 17/20% 3 25.0
7 111 Club Nautico De San Juan Torres, Jaime 8 10 13 31.0
8 2929 Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club Rosario, Gustavo Alayon 10 17 7 34.0
9 3276 Wet Pants Sailing Association Montes, Lee 13 11 10 34.0
10 55461 Moriches Mockridge, Kenny 7 15 14 36.0
11 77173 Southold Yacht Club Condon, John 11 6 21 38.0
12 76443 Bay Waveland Yacht Club Schmitt, Eugene 16 16 6 38.0
13 4321 Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin Mcginnis, Brian 9 22/20% 8 39.0
14 60673 Rochester Canoe Club Weider, Mark 14 9 18 41.0
15 49615 Brant Beach YC Williams, Chris 15 12 24 51.0
16 4616 Per As, Angello Giuria Far 19 18 20 57.0
17 76356 Pymatuning Sailing Club Mchenry, Ron 21 14 23 58.0
18 4350 Sanjl Bertocci, Simon Cunningham 26 24 11 61.0
19 90006 Sebago Hansen, Rune 17 22 22 61.0
20 79086 MOBYC Eberle, Rob 26/20% 27/20% 9 62.0
21 60 Carolina Yacht Club Allen, Tommy 20 27 16 63.0
22 3868 Davis Island Yacht Club Heausler, Gail Murphy 24 23 17 64.0
23 40725 Sail Newport Fonseca, John 27 21 19 67.0
24 3375 Sayville YC Cremer, Ted 25 19 26 70.0
25 4307 SBSC Koehler, Jim 18 39 25 82.0
26 81334 Wys Sisk, Griffin 29 25 28 82.0
27 232 Federacion Peruana De Vela Canziani, Santiago 32 28 29 89.0
28 75016 Uconn Sailing Giuliano, Peter 23 35 32 90.0
29 4353 Wet Pants Sailing Association Sesack, William 30 38 27 95.0
30 78682 Wet Pants Sailing Association Doty, Brett 36 31 30 97.0
31 77731 Canandaigua Yacht Club Gindling, Jim 35 32 33 100.0
32 71 SBSC Koehler, Marguerite 31 36 34 101.0
33 9 SBSC Koehler, Katie 41 29 35 105.0
34 4355 Stockwell, Lyndsay 38 37 36 111.0
35 59864 Marsh Creek Sail Club Houston, Chris 22 20 71/RET 113.0
36 77721 South Bay Sailing Center Bachner, Robert 42/20% 40/20% 31 113.0
37 3914 Highland Lakes Wisniewski, Robert 42 40 37 119.0
38 79650 Rochester Canoe Club Wettlaufer, Denis T 44 41 38 123.0
39 8591 Sayville Bellport Bay Furman, Joel 33 30 71/DNF 134.0
40 86155 Sbwa Ranker, Jim 34 34 71/DNF 139.0
41 8 Centro Naval Del Per Correa, Fernando 71/DNF 71/DNS 15 157.0
42 61299 Barrington Frostbite Brangiforte, Bill 71/DNF 33 71/DNF 175.0
43 88436 Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association Jaywork, Nancy Hastings 37 71/DNS 71/DNC 179.0
44 81134 Rochester Canoe Club Fields, John 39 71/DNS 71/DNC 181.0
45 25775 Canadaigua Yacht Club Toth, Lanse 40 71/DNS 71/DNC 182.0
46 4347 Bantam Lake Yacht Club Chlus, Marta 71/DNF 42 71/RET 184.0
47 88 Breakwater Yacht Club Butler, Joan 43 71/DNS 71/DNC 185.0
48 (Tie) 78764 Hunterdon Sailing Club Reyes, Nick 71/DNS 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 1025 Austin Yacht Club Palmer, Vicki 71/DNC 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 79161 Bolton Lake Sailing Club Nielsen, David 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 43433 Genovese, Elizabeth 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 5785 Newport YC Parks, Lee 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 78518 Topsfield Yacht Club Dierze, Paul 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNF 213.0
48 (Tie) 9102 Chetolah Yacht Club Buttner, Bob Rapid 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 4060 Harkers Island Sailing Club Dean, Sonya 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 19742 Lewes Yacht Club Schmidt, Betsy 71/DNS 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 58984 Barrington Frostbite Assn Woodman, Eric D 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 80666 Wetpants Mannino, Vito 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 89034 Northern Lake George Rottier, Michael 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 49899 Hunterdon Sailing Club Einthoven, Nicky 71/DNC 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 77897 Hunterdon Sailing Club Mallows, Susan 71/DNS 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 4400 Hunterdon Sailing Club Brown, Doug 71/DNC 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 27777 Bolton Lake SC Odegaard, Paul 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 77715 Old Cove Yacht Club Patin, Anne C 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 1818 Point O Woods Yacht Club Patin, Nicholas 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 81264 Canandaigua Yacht Club Toth, S Chip 71/DNS 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 75417 St Marys Boat Club Katterheinrich, Tom L 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 4348 Uconn Nardi, Shannon 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 80876 Roger Williams University Callahan, Amanda 71/DNF 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
48 (Tie) 4305 Lewes Yacht Club Miller, Constance M 71/DNC 71/DNS 71/DNC 213.0
