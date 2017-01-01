2017 Sunfish North Americans - Day 1
Alonso Collantes, Peru, leads on Day One of the Sunfish North Americans at Sayville Yacht Club, Blue Point, NY.
Take 72 registered Sunfish competing at one of the most beautiful yacht clubs, Sayville Yacht Club in Blue Point, NY, and you already have the start of a magical Sunfish North Americans. Add in winds starting at 15 but gusting to 20+ and more and more and more as the afternoon wore on, you have 'magical' for some and 'get me to shore and quick' for others.
Sailing in heavy air with waves and chops from all directions simulating a washing machine action proved to be a challenge for everyone out there. But some sailors met the challenge head on and kept finishing near the top of the fleet.
In first place on Day One is Alonso Collantes of Peru with a two – one - one (four pts) for the three races. In second place is Paul-Jon Patin, Sayville Yacht Club, with a one – two - five (eight pts). With 10 pts and four – four - two finishes is Rich Chapman, USSCA President/ Lake Bluff Yacht Club. Doug Kaukeinen, Rochester Canoe Club, is fourth with 10 pts and three – seven - four finishes (14 pts). Martin Willard, Carolina Yacht Club, is fifth with 23 pts and six – five - twelve finishes.
|Position
|Sail
|Club
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Points
| 1
|188
|Federacion Preuana De Vela
| Collantes, Alonso
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 4.0
| 2
|1717
|Sayville Yacht Club
| Patin, Paul Jon
| 1
| 2
| 5
| 8.0
| 3
|59541
|Lake Bluff Yacht Club
| Chapman, Richard
| 4
| 4
| 2
| 10.0
| 4
|11
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Kaukeinen, Doug
| 3
| 7
| 4
| 14.0
| 5
|171
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Willard, Martin
| 6
| 5
| 12
| 23.0
| 6
|78545
|Saratoga Lake Sailing Club
| Hesse, Dan
| 5
| 17/20%
| 3
| 25.0
| 7
|111
|Club Nautico De San Juan
| Torres, Jaime
| 8
| 10
| 13
| 31.0
| 8
|2929
|Ponce Yacht And Fishing Club
| Rosario, Gustavo Alayon
| 10
| 17
| 7
| 34.0
| 9
|3276
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Montes, Lee
| 13
| 11
| 10
| 34.0
| 10
|55461
|Moriches
| Mockridge, Kenny
| 7
| 15
| 14
| 36.0
| 11
|77173
|Southold Yacht Club
| Condon, John
| 11
| 6
| 21
| 38.0
| 12
|76443
|Bay Waveland Yacht Club
| Schmitt, Eugene
| 16
| 16
| 6
| 38.0
| 13
|4321
|Wet Pants Sailing Asssociatoin
| Mcginnis, Brian
| 9
| 22/20%
| 8
| 39.0
| 14
|60673
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Weider, Mark
| 14
| 9
| 18
| 41.0
| 15
|49615
|Brant Beach YC
| Williams, Chris
| 15
| 12
| 24
| 51.0
| 16
|4616
|Per
| As, Angello Giuria Far
| 19
| 18
| 20
| 57.0
| 17
|76356
|Pymatuning Sailing Club
| Mchenry, Ron
| 21
| 14
| 23
| 58.0
| 18
|4350
|Sanjl
| Bertocci, Simon Cunningham
| 26
| 24
| 11
| 61.0
| 19
|90006
|Sebago
| Hansen, Rune
| 17
| 22
| 22
| 61.0
| 20
|79086
|MOBYC
| Eberle, Rob
| 26/20%
| 27/20%
| 9
| 62.0
| 21
|60
|Carolina Yacht Club
| Allen, Tommy
| 20
| 27
| 16
| 63.0
| 22
|3868
|Davis Island Yacht Club
| Heausler, Gail Murphy
| 24
| 23
| 17
| 64.0
| 23
|40725
|Sail Newport
| Fonseca, John
| 27
| 21
| 19
| 67.0
| 24
|3375
|Sayville YC
| Cremer, Ted
| 25
| 19
| 26
| 70.0
| 25
|4307
|SBSC
| Koehler, Jim
| 18
| 39
| 25
| 82.0
| 26
|81334
|Wys
| Sisk, Griffin
| 29
| 25
| 28
| 82.0
| 27
|232
|Federacion Peruana De Vela
| Canziani, Santiago
| 32
| 28
| 29
| 89.0
| 28
|75016
|Uconn Sailing
| Giuliano, Peter
| 23
| 35
| 32
| 90.0
| 29
|4353
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Sesack, William
| 30
| 38
| 27
| 95.0
| 30
|78682
|Wet Pants Sailing Association
| Doty, Brett
| 36
| 31
| 30
| 97.0
| 31
|77731
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Gindling, Jim
| 35
| 32
| 33
| 100.0
| 32
|71
|SBSC
| Koehler, Marguerite
| 31
| 36
| 34
| 101.0
| 33
|9
|SBSC
| Koehler, Katie
| 41
| 29
| 35
| 105.0
| 34
|4355
|
| Stockwell, Lyndsay
| 38
| 37
| 36
| 111.0
| 35
|59864
|Marsh Creek Sail Club
| Houston, Chris
| 22
| 20
| 71/RET
| 113.0
| 36
|77721
|South Bay Sailing Center
| Bachner, Robert
| 42/20%
| 40/20%
| 31
| 113.0
| 37
|3914
|Highland Lakes
| Wisniewski, Robert
| 42
| 40
| 37
| 119.0
| 38
|79650
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Wettlaufer, Denis T
| 44
| 41
| 38
| 123.0
| 39
|8591
|Sayville Bellport Bay
| Furman, Joel
| 33
| 30
| 71/DNF
| 134.0
| 40
|86155
|Sbwa
| Ranker, Jim
| 34
| 34
| 71/DNF
| 139.0
| 41
|8
|Centro Naval Del Per
| Correa, Fernando
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 15
| 157.0
| 42
|61299
|Barrington Frostbite
| Brangiforte, Bill
| 71/DNF
| 33
| 71/DNF
| 175.0
| 43
|88436
|Rehoboth Bay Sailing Association
| Jaywork, Nancy Hastings
| 37
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 179.0
| 44
|81134
|Rochester Canoe Club
| Fields, John
| 39
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 181.0
| 45
|25775
|Canadaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, Lanse
| 40
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 182.0
| 46
|4347
|Bantam Lake Yacht Club
| Chlus, Marta
| 71/DNF
| 42
| 71/RET
| 184.0
| 47
|88
|Breakwater Yacht Club
| Butler, Joan
| 43
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 185.0
| 48 (Tie)
|78764
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Reyes, Nick
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|1025
|Austin Yacht Club
| Palmer, Vicki
| 71/DNC
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|79161
|Bolton Lake Sailing Club
| Nielsen, David
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|43433
|
| Genovese, Elizabeth
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|5785
|Newport YC
| Parks, Lee
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|78518
|Topsfield Yacht Club
| Dierze, Paul
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNF
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|9102
|Chetolah Yacht Club
| Buttner, Bob Rapid
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|4060
|Harkers Island Sailing Club
| Dean, Sonya
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|19742
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Schmidt, Betsy
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|58984
|Barrington Frostbite Assn
| Woodman, Eric D
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|80666
|Wetpants
| Mannino, Vito
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|89034
|Northern Lake George
| Rottier, Michael
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|49899
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Einthoven, Nicky
| 71/DNC
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|77897
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Mallows, Susan
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|4400
|Hunterdon Sailing Club
| Brown, Doug
| 71/DNC
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|27777
|Bolton Lake SC
| Odegaard, Paul
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|77715
|Old Cove Yacht Club
| Patin, Anne C
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|1818
|Point O Woods Yacht Club
| Patin, Nicholas
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|81264
|Canandaigua Yacht Club
| Toth, S Chip
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|75417
|St Marys Boat Club
| Katterheinrich, Tom L
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|4348
|Uconn
| Nardi, Shannon
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|80876
|Roger Williams University
| Callahan, Amanda
| 71/DNF
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
| 48 (Tie)
|4305
|Lewes Yacht Club
| Miller, Constance M
| 71/DNC
| 71/DNS
| 71/DNC
| 213.0
