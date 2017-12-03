Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open

by New Tack Events today at 8:18 am
2017 Sail Melbourne International Regatta Sport the Library http://www.sportlibrary.com.au
Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.

The Notice of Race and online entry system as well as many other regatta details have now gone live on the Event's refreshed website.

Sail Melbourne International is the first regatta of the recently announced Australian Sailing / Yachting New Zealand 'Tasman Project' whereby there will be the support and attendance of both the Australian Sailing Team and the New Zealand Sailing Team.

The Invited, Junior and Youth classes will again have the unique opportunity of mixing and competing alongside their Olympic heroes, providing a fantastic aspirational pathway for up and coming passionate young sailors.

The event will be held at its’ new home at the recently redeveloped Royal Brighton Yacht Club and will be raced in a split format with four days of racing for the Olympic Classes (Wed 27th to Sat 2nd Dec) and three days (Fri first to Sun 3rd Dec) for the majority of the Invited Classes.

Classes for 2017 are:

Olympic Classes

• Laser (Standard)
• Laser (Radial)
• Finn
• 470 (Men and Women)
• 49er Men
• 49er FX/FX Open
• Nacra 17
• RSX (9.5m2)
• RSX (8.5m2)

Invited Classes

• 2.4mR
• Laser 4.7
• Laser Radial
• International 420 Dinghy
• International 29er
• Nacra 15
• Optimist (Open and Intermediate)
• Open Bic (Open)
• Minnow
• Bic Techno
• Hansa 303
• Foiling Kites
• Sabres
• Int Contender
• Dragons
• Etchells

Sail Melbourne Event Director and Sydney 2000 Olympic Gold Medallist Mark Turnbull said;

'We are really excited to launch the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regattas entries today. Sail Melbourne has long been the Southern Hemisphere's largest and premier annual International and Olympic sailing regatta and over its 25-year history has evolved and changed hosting numerous World, Regional and National Championships. This culminated in last year hosting the 2016 Sailing World Cup - Final. This year we are relaunching Sail Melbourne International as a standalone event and look forward to being able to deliver a great sailors’ regatta in the classes and format that the sailors want from the fantastic newly redeveloped facilities of Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Our main focus is to build numbers and providing international level competition on home waters in Melbourne as we start to look towards Tokyo 2020.'

For more information on the event visit www.sailmelbourne.com.au or simply follow the event on Facebook.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Leaders deliver steady performances on Day 2 at 420 Open Europeans
Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. Onto Day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. As racing got underway around 1400 hours, the breeze was 11 knots, building to 15-16 knots, before decreasing to around 12-13 knots for the final stages of the day’s second races.
Posted today at 2:24 am Slow catch up for Qualifying fleets at Moth Worlds + Video
The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets. There was still a lot of summer thunderstorm activity in the Lake Garda region but finally, racing got underway today on day two of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets.
Posted on 26 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 2
In the RS Aero 9s Marc Jacobi USA did not have it all his own way this time after a couple of unscheduled dismounts. A second day of breeze up to 20 knots, but this time slightly more off-shore producing a more manageable sea state and some great sunshine.
Posted on 26 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 – Day 4
The Royal Yacht Squadron Team, skippered by Bruce Huber, is third for the regatta, and sailing well. At midday the fleet was towed out to Hill Head, in anticipation of wind, and soon after arrival in the race area, a fresh breeze rapidly kicked in from the southwest delivering classic Solent sea breeze conditions.
Posted on 26 Jul Tricky breeze plays into hands of lightwind specialists on race Day 1
179 teams competing at 420 Open Europeans spent the morning ashore as light wind postponed scheduled 1200 hours start The 179 teams competing at the 420 Open European Championships spent the morning ashore as light wind postponed the scheduled 1200 hours start
Posted on 26 Jul 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds – Day 1
Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. Even at one of the most glamorous of sailing venues sometimes mother nature intervenes. A series of summer thunderstorms caused havoc with the regular breezes on Lake Garda putting an end to any chance of racing on day one of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds.
Posted on 25 Jul Rooster RS Aero World Championships – Day 1
Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died. Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died.
Posted on 25 Jul The Gertrude Cup – Classic Solent racing conditions on Day 3
Three races were held in medium to heavy airs for the third day of the Etchells invitational regatta. In a shifty northerly breeze, a significant tide built during the day, and by mid-afternoon the wind speed had piped up to 20 knots.
Posted on 24 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Cape Verdeans clean up on final day + Video
In the first heat, Mitu was once again the stand out rider drawing the biggest cheers from the shore. In the final heat an all-star cast took to the water and the handle-passes came out with Airton leading from the front.
Posted on 24 Jul McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds - Top contenders guide
A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year. A record 240 Moths are entered from 25 countries from all over the globe, making this world championship one of the sailing events of the year.
Posted on 24 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy