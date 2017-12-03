2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open
by New Tack Events today at 8:18 am
Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.
The Notice of Race and online entry system as well as many other regatta details have now gone live on the Event's refreshed website
.
Sail Melbourne International is the first regatta of the recently announced Australian Sailing / Yachting New Zealand 'Tasman Project' whereby there will be the support and attendance of both the Australian Sailing Team and the New Zealand Sailing Team.
The Invited, Junior and Youth classes will again have the unique opportunity of mixing and competing alongside their Olympic heroes, providing a fantastic aspirational pathway for up and coming passionate young sailors.
The event will be held at its’ new home at the recently redeveloped Royal Brighton Yacht Club and will be raced in a split format with four days of racing for the Olympic Classes (Wed 27th to Sat 2nd Dec) and three days (Fri first to Sun 3rd Dec) for the majority of the Invited Classes.
Classes for 2017 are:
Olympic Classes
• Laser (Standard)
• Laser (Radial)
• Finn
• 470 (Men and Women)
• 49er Men
• 49er FX/FX Open
• Nacra 17
• RSX (9.5m2)
• RSX (8.5m2)
Invited Classes
• 2.4mR
• Laser 4.7
• Laser Radial
• International 420 Dinghy
• International 29er
• Nacra 15
• Optimist (Open and Intermediate)
• Open Bic (Open)
• Minnow
• Bic Techno
• Hansa 303
• Foiling Kites
• Sabres
• Int Contender
• Dragons
• Etchells
Sail Melbourne Event Director and Sydney 2000 Olympic Gold Medallist Mark Turnbull said;
'We are really excited to launch the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regattas entries today. Sail Melbourne has long been the Southern Hemisphere's largest and premier annual International and Olympic sailing regatta and over its 25-year history has evolved and changed hosting numerous World, Regional and National Championships. This culminated in last year hosting the 2016 Sailing World Cup - Final. This year we are relaunching Sail Melbourne International as a standalone event and look forward to being able to deliver a great sailors’ regatta in the classes and format that the sailors want from the fantastic newly redeveloped facilities of Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Our main focus is to build numbers and providing international level competition on home waters in Melbourne as we start to look towards Tokyo 2020.'
For more information on the event visit www.sailmelbourne.com.au
