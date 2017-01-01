2017 Sail Canada Youth Championships - Day 1
Racing at the 2017 Sail Canada Youth Championships kicked off Tuesday at St. Margaret Sailing Club. After a delay on shore, sailors hit the water for racing as the wind filled in, averaging 6-12 knots from the southwest.
Sail Canada Youth Championships - Day 1 Ed Bottrell
After four races the 29er fleet is lead by Galen Richardson and Jake Adair (ON) with four straight bullets. The 420 fleet sailed three races today, Georgia Lewin-Lafrance and Madeline Gillis (NS) lead, with all bullets as well.
On the single-handed course, both the Laser and Radial fleets sailed three races. Laser sailor Norman Struthers (ON) leads after day one. In the Radial fleet, Ryan Anderson (NS) sits in first place overall.
- Laser
– first Norman Stuthers OST/RCYC (ON), second John Owen RVicYC (BC), third James Juhasz OST (ON)
- Radial
– first Ryan Anderson RNSYS (NS), second Liam Bruce OST/PCYC (ON), third Tayte Stefaniuk RNSYS (NS)
- 420
– first Georgia Lewin-Lafrance and Madeline Gillis RNSYS (NS), second Tate Howell and Elsie Gillis RNSYS/RCYC (NS/ON), third Moritz Heidenreich and David Sapp RNSYS (NS)
- 29er
– first Galen Richardson and Jake Adair RCYC/KYC (ON), second Cameron Shaw and Henry Lockyer RNSYS (ON), third Zoe Roosen and Isabelle Lavellee-Gordon RStLYC (QC)
Racing continues through Friday. Stay tuned!
Results:
Laser FLEET
Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 11, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths
|1st
|207227
|OST/RCYC
|Norman Struthers
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
|6.0
|6.0
|2nd
|210695
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|John Owen
|3.0
|1.0
|3.0
|7.0
|7.0
|3rd
|210644
|Ontario Sailing Team
|James Juhasz
|1.0
|5.0
|2.0
|8.0
|8.0
|4th
|206719
|OST/RCYC
|Noah Collinson
|4.0
|2.0
|5.0
|11.0
|11.0
|5th
|209618
|RNSYS
|Franco Fitzgerald
|6.0
|4.0
|7.0
|17.0
|17.0
|6th
|204809
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Leo Shebib
|7.0
|8.0
|4.0
|19.0
|19.0
|7th
|203636
|RNSYS
|Spencer Dalzell
|5.0
|6.0
|10.0
|21.0
|21.0
|8th
|200198
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Rowan Irvin-Warner
|9.0
|7.0
|6.0
|22.0
|22.0
|9th
|187840
|Britannia Yacht club
|Ian Craig
|8.0
|9.0
|9.0
|26.0
|26.0
|10th
|187733
|Bronte Harbour Yacht Club
|Hayden Anderson
|10.0
|10.0
|8.0
|28.0
|28.0
|11th
|187702
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Sebastien Dunne
|11.0
|11.0
|11.0
|33.0
|33.0
Laser Radial FLEET
Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 46, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths
|1st
|193347
|RNSYS
|Ryan Anderson
|2.0
|1.0
|4.0
|7.0
|7.0
|2nd
|206038
|OST / Port Credit YC
|Liam Bruce
|1.0
|2.0
|9.0
|12.0
|12.0
|3rd
|208482
|RNSYS / DOSC
|Tayte Stefaniuk
|4.0
|3.0
|5.0
|12.0
|12.0
|4th
|206536
|RNSYS
|Julian Qu
|8.0
|7.0
|1.0
|16.0
|16.0
|5th
|209350
|RNSYS / SMSC
|Ben George
|5.0
|5.0
|8.0
|18.0
|18.0
|6th
|201205
|OST/ABYC
|Ian Doell
|3.0
|4.0
|17.0
|24.0
|24.0
|7th
|192085
|OST/ABYC
|Hunter Dejean
|14.0
|9.0
|3.0
|26.0
|26.0
|8th
|210716
|RStLYC
|Marc Andrew Robin
|6.0
|8.0
|15.0
|29.0
|29.0
|9th
|207232
|OST/ABYC
|Clara Gravely
|10.0
|11.0
|12.0
|33.0
|33.0
|10th
|205445
|PCYC
|Pierre-Olivier Gagnon
|9.0
|10.0
|18.0
|37.0
|37.0
|11th
|170764
|RHYC / OST
|Dale Whitmore
|7.0
|6.0
|26.0
|39.0
|39.0
|12th
|182006
|RNSYS
|Sophie Hollett
|15.0
|12.0
|14.0
|41.0
|41.0
|13th
|199531
|RNYC
|Jesse Hanlon
|22.0
|15.0
|6.0
|43.0
|43.0
|14th
|209687
|RNSYS
|Evan Burns
|25.0
|17.0
|2.0
|44.0
|44.0
|15th
|200189
|OST / BHYC
|Kimberley Kirkpatrick
|23.0
|16.0
|7.0
|46.0
|46.0
|16th
|209705
|BHYC
|Harrison Bruce
|16.0
|14.0
|16.0
|46.0
|46.0
|17th
|206112
|RCYC
|Colin Davies
|11.0
|13.0
|25.0
|49.0
|49.0
|18th
|148990
|RBYC
|Luke Madeiros
|18.0
|18.0
|13.0
|49.0
|49.0
|19th
|195586
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Kayra Erisoglu-Akyildiz
|27.0
|19.0
|10.0
|56.0
|56.0
|20th
|207292
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Rafael Hebert
|24.0
|22.0
|11.0
|57.0
|57.0
|21st
|209386
|ABYC / OST
|Bridget Latka
|12.0
|20.0
|27.0
|59.0
|59.0
|22nd
|200565
|OST / Port Credit YC
|Cameron Bruce
|13.0
|25.0
|24.0
|62.0
|62.0
|23rd
|209710
|BHYC
|Alex MacQuarrie
|20.0
|21.0
|28.0
|69.0
|69.0
|24th
|203832
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Stuart Cowper
|21.0
|23.0
|29.0
|73.0
|73.0
|25th
|198678
|BBYC
|Ryan Dunphy
|26.0
|31.0
|20.0
|77.0
|77.0
|26th
|203919
|Nepean Sailing Club
|David Schramm
|17.0
|27.0
|34.0
|78.0
|78.0
|27th
|206113
|BHYC
|Ellen Juhasz
|28.0
|29.0
|23.0
|80.0
|80.0
|28th
|206104
|ABYC
|Poet Bernard
|30.0
|26.0
|32.0
|88.0
|88.0
|29th
|206568
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|Makena Shepard
|19.0
|30.0
|42.0
|91.0
|91.0
|30th
|190230
|RCYC
|Livia Collinson
|47.0 DNS
|24.0
|22.0
|93.0
|93.0
|31st
|209638
|RCYC
|Erin Walkovich
|47.0 DNS
|28.0
|19.0
|94.0
|94.0
|32nd
|171660
|Charlottetown Yacht Club
|Jerry (JIARUI) CAO
|41.0
|35.0
|21.0
|97.0
|97.0
|33rd
|198334
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Alexander Cunningham
|32.0
|32.0
|33.0
|97.0
|97.0
|34th
|175217
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Adam Parolin
|31.0
|39.0
|30.0
|100.0
|100.0
|35th
|164384
|RNSYS / BBYC
|Allister Roy
|37.0
|33.0
|31.0
|101.0
|101.0
|36th
|182719
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Samuel Wittmann
|33.0
|34.0
|37.0
|104.0
|104.0
|37th
|198043
|Hubbards Sailing Club
|Carter Stevens
|36.0
|36.0
|35.0
|107.0
|107.0
|38th
|198995
|RNSYS / HSC
|Alex Fraser
|29.0
|42.0
|44.0
|115.0
|115.0
|39th
|199528
|BBYC
|Hannah Koppernaes
|42.0
|37.0
|36.0
|115.0
|115.0
|40th
|197997
|BBYC
|Paige Bodnar
|34.0
|38.0
|45.0
|117.0
|117.0
|41st
|190251
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Samantha Dell
|40.0
|40.0
|39.0
|119.0
|119.0
|42nd
|209742
|BBYC
|Matthew Barnes
|35.0
|44.0
|41.0
|120.0
|120.0
|43rd
|203638
|RNSYS
|Matthew Stevens
|39.0
|45.0
|38.0
|122.0
|122.0
|44th
|208747
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Matthew Kwasniewski
|38.0
|41.0
|43.0
|122.0
|122.0
|45th
|204773
|Charlottetown Yacht Club
|Makena Cudmore
|43.0
|43.0
|40.0
|126.0
|126.0
|46th
|199935
|Britannia Yacht Club
|Maia Kazmer-Shishis
|47.0 RET
|47.0 DNC
|47.0 DNC
|141.0
|141.0
29er FLEET
Sailed: 4, Discards: 0, To count: 4, Entries: 14, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths
|1st
|2592
|RCYC / KYC
|Galen Richardson
|Jake Adair
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|4.0
|4.0
|2nd
|NS
|RNSYS
|Cameron Shaw
|Henry Lockyer
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|9.0
|9.0
|3rd
|2690
|RStLYC
|Zoe Roosen
|Isabelle Lavallee-Gordon
|7.0
|3.0
|3.0
|5.0
|18.0
|18.0
|4th
|2603
|RCYC
|Sophie Heldman
|Ashley Ferrieira
|2.0
|4.0
|8.0
|6.0
|20.0
|20.0
|5th
|2693
|RStLYC
|William Staples
|AJ Boucher
|4.0
|6.0
|7.0
|4.0
|21.0
|21.0
|6th
|1839
|RCYC
|Nicholas Spears
|Walker Moffat
|5.0
|8.0
|6.0
|7.0
|26.0
|26.0
|7th
|2594
|RStLYC
|Audrey Staples
|Caterina Kunz
|15.0 OCS
|5.0
|4.0
|3.0
|27.0
|27.0
|8th
|813
|BHYC
|Nathan Corcoran
|Connor Bey
|6.0
|9.0
|5.0
|8.0
|28.0
|28.0
|9th
|NS 1
|RNSYS
|Emily Roy
|Sophie Carter
|8.0
|7.0
|9.0
|9.0
|33.0
|33.0
|10th
|817
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|Cameron Wallace
|Matthew Vincent
|9.0
|11.0
|11.0
|14.0
|45.0
|45.0
|11th
|678
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|Faye Cheng
|Hannah Stevens
|12.0
|10.0
|14.0
|10.0
|46.0
|46.0
|12th
|PE
|Charlottetown Yacht Club
|Jack Morse
|Gavin Kerr
|10.0
|14.0
|12.0
|11.0
|47.0
|47.0
|13th
|651
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|Kate Sargent
|Caitlyn Shum
|11.0
|13.0
|13.0
|12.0
|49.0
|49.0
|14th
|669
|Royal Victoria Yacht Club
|Ben Whiting
|Abby Brown
|15.0 OCS
|12.0
|10.0
|13.0
|50.0
|50.0
420 FLEET
Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths
|1st
|6384
|RNSYS
|Georgia Lewin-Lafrance
|Madeline Gillis
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2nd
|6412
|RNSYS / RCYC
|Tate Howell
|Elsie Gillis
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|6.0
|6.0
|3rd
|7478
|RNSYS
|Moritz Heidenreich
|David Sapp
|3.0
|4.0
|3.0
|10.0
|10.0
|4th
|6350
|Oakville Yacht Squadron/OST
|Gray Snyder
|Jack Porter
|4.0
|3.0
|5.0
|12.0
|12.0
|5th
|7577
|Ontario Sailing Team
|Maija Rix
|Margaret Wilkins
|6.0
|5.0
|4.0
|15.0
|15.0
|6th
|51
|Chester Yacht Club
|Will McInnes
|Will Dickson
|5.0
|7.0
|9.0
|21.0
|21.0
|7th
|7519
|OST/RYHC
|Scott Leduc
|Kyle Feeney
|8.0
|6.0
|8.0
|22.0
|22.0
|8th
|5294
|Lunenburg Yacht Club
|Ava Livesey
|Bailey Fenton
|10.0
|9.0
|7.0
|26.0
|26.0
|9th
|1739
|Hubbards Sailing Club
|Jack Groves
|Will Ross
|9.0
|14.0
|6.0
|29.0
|29.0
|10th
|6406
|SISC / RVYC
|Callum McGuffin
|Cianan McGuffin
|7.0
|8.0
|14.0
|29.0
|29.0
|11th
|7000
|BHYC
|Linus Rieger
|Michael Dandy
|12.0
|13.0
|11.0
|36.0
|36.0
|12th
|6828
|RNSYS / RCYC
|David Frost
|Colston Howell
|11.0
|10.0
|16.0
|37.0
|37.0
|13th
|6790
|Hubbards Sailing Club
|Jenna Flemming
|Ella Doane
|17.0
|12.0
|10.0
|39.0
|39.0
|14th
|8232
|OST / SPSC
|Katie Butler
|Nina Mussio
|15.0
|11.0
|17.0
|43.0
|43.0
|15th
|7083
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Jacob Livingstone
|Isabelle Khan
|13.0
|17.0
|13.0
|43.0
|43.0
|16th
|7002
|Nepean Sailing Club
|Jade Dufour
|Simon Walker
|14.0
|15.5
|15.0
|44.5
|44.5
|17th
|7425
|BHYC
|Logan Corcoran
|Michael Tahir
|18.0
|15.5
|12.0
|45.5
|45.5
|18th
|6827
|BBYC
|Shawna Cosgrove
|Finley Nakatsu
|16.0
|18.0
|18.0
|52.0
|52.0
