2017 Sail Canada Youth Championships - Day 1

Sail Canada Youth Championships - Day 1 Ed Bottrell Sail Canada Youth Championships - Day 1 Ed Bottrell

Results:



Laser FLEET

Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 11, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths

1st 207227 OST/RCYC Norman Struthers 2.0 3.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 2nd 210695 Royal Victoria Yacht Club John Owen 3.0 1.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 3rd 210644 Ontario Sailing Team James Juhasz 1.0 5.0 2.0 8.0 8.0 4th 206719 OST/RCYC Noah Collinson 4.0 2.0 5.0 11.0 11.0 5th 209618 RNSYS Franco Fitzgerald 6.0 4.0 7.0 17.0 17.0 6th 204809 Britannia Yacht Club Leo Shebib 7.0 8.0 4.0 19.0 19.0 7th 203636 RNSYS Spencer Dalzell 5.0 6.0 10.0 21.0 21.0 8th 200198 Britannia Yacht Club Rowan Irvin-Warner 9.0 7.0 6.0 22.0 22.0 9th 187840 Britannia Yacht club Ian Craig 8.0 9.0 9.0 26.0 26.0 10th 187733 Bronte Harbour Yacht Club Hayden Anderson 10.0 10.0 8.0 28.0 28.0 11th 187702 Nepean Sailing Club Sebastien Dunne 11.0 11.0 11.0 33.0 33.0



Laser Radial FLEET

Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 46, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths

1st 193347 RNSYS Ryan Anderson 2.0 1.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 2nd 206038 OST / Port Credit YC Liam Bruce 1.0 2.0 9.0 12.0 12.0 3rd 208482 RNSYS / DOSC Tayte Stefaniuk 4.0 3.0 5.0 12.0 12.0 4th 206536 RNSYS Julian Qu 8.0 7.0 1.0 16.0 16.0 5th 209350 RNSYS / SMSC Ben George 5.0 5.0 8.0 18.0 18.0 6th 201205 OST/ABYC Ian Doell 3.0 4.0 17.0 24.0 24.0 7th 192085 OST/ABYC Hunter Dejean 14.0 9.0 3.0 26.0 26.0 8th 210716 RStLYC Marc Andrew Robin 6.0 8.0 15.0 29.0 29.0 9th 207232 OST/ABYC Clara Gravely 10.0 11.0 12.0 33.0 33.0 10th 205445 PCYC Pierre-Olivier Gagnon 9.0 10.0 18.0 37.0 37.0 11th 170764 RHYC / OST Dale Whitmore 7.0 6.0 26.0 39.0 39.0 12th 182006 RNSYS Sophie Hollett 15.0 12.0 14.0 41.0 41.0 13th 199531 RNYC Jesse Hanlon 22.0 15.0 6.0 43.0 43.0 14th 209687 RNSYS Evan Burns 25.0 17.0 2.0 44.0 44.0 15th 200189 OST / BHYC Kimberley Kirkpatrick 23.0 16.0 7.0 46.0 46.0 16th 209705 BHYC Harrison Bruce 16.0 14.0 16.0 46.0 46.0 17th 206112 RCYC Colin Davies 11.0 13.0 25.0 49.0 49.0 18th 148990 RBYC Luke Madeiros 18.0 18.0 13.0 49.0 49.0 19th 195586 Britannia Yacht Club Kayra Erisoglu-Akyildiz 27.0 19.0 10.0 56.0 56.0 20th 207292 Britannia Yacht Club Rafael Hebert 24.0 22.0 11.0 57.0 57.0 21st 209386 ABYC / OST Bridget Latka 12.0 20.0 27.0 59.0 59.0 22nd 200565 OST / Port Credit YC Cameron Bruce 13.0 25.0 24.0 62.0 62.0 23rd 209710 BHYC Alex MacQuarrie 20.0 21.0 28.0 69.0 69.0 24th 203832 Britannia Yacht Club Stuart Cowper 21.0 23.0 29.0 73.0 73.0 25th 198678 BBYC Ryan Dunphy 26.0 31.0 20.0 77.0 77.0 26th 203919 Nepean Sailing Club David Schramm 17.0 27.0 34.0 78.0 78.0 27th 206113 BHYC Ellen Juhasz 28.0 29.0 23.0 80.0 80.0 28th 206104 ABYC Poet Bernard 30.0 26.0 32.0 88.0 88.0 29th 206568 Royal Victoria Yacht Club Makena Shepard 19.0 30.0 42.0 91.0 91.0 30th 190230 RCYC Livia Collinson 47.0 DNS 24.0 22.0 93.0 93.0 31st 209638 RCYC Erin Walkovich 47.0 DNS 28.0 19.0 94.0 94.0 32nd 171660 Charlottetown Yacht Club Jerry (JIARUI) CAO 41.0 35.0 21.0 97.0 97.0 33rd 198334 Nepean Sailing Club Alexander Cunningham 32.0 32.0 33.0 97.0 97.0 34th 175217 Nepean Sailing Club Adam Parolin 31.0 39.0 30.0 100.0 100.0 35th 164384 RNSYS / BBYC Allister Roy 37.0 33.0 31.0 101.0 101.0 36th 182719 Britannia Yacht Club Samuel Wittmann 33.0 34.0 37.0 104.0 104.0 37th 198043 Hubbards Sailing Club Carter Stevens 36.0 36.0 35.0 107.0 107.0 38th 198995 RNSYS / HSC Alex Fraser 29.0 42.0 44.0 115.0 115.0 39th 199528 BBYC Hannah Koppernaes 42.0 37.0 36.0 115.0 115.0 40th 197997 BBYC Paige Bodnar 34.0 38.0 45.0 117.0 117.0 41st 190251 Nepean Sailing Club Samantha Dell 40.0 40.0 39.0 119.0 119.0 42nd 209742 BBYC Matthew Barnes 35.0 44.0 41.0 120.0 120.0 43rd 203638 RNSYS Matthew Stevens 39.0 45.0 38.0 122.0 122.0 44th 208747 Britannia Yacht Club Matthew Kwasniewski 38.0 41.0 43.0 122.0 122.0 45th 204773 Charlottetown Yacht Club Makena Cudmore 43.0 43.0 40.0 126.0 126.0 46th 199935 Britannia Yacht Club Maia Kazmer-Shishis 47.0 RET 47.0 DNC 47.0 DNC 141.0 141.0





29er FLEET

Sailed: 4, Discards: 0, To count: 4, Entries: 14, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths



1st 2592 RCYC / KYC Galen Richardson Jake Adair 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 4.0 2nd NS RNSYS Cameron Shaw Henry Lockyer 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 9.0 9.0 3rd 2690 RStLYC Zoe Roosen Isabelle Lavallee-Gordon 7.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 18.0 18.0 4th 2603 RCYC Sophie Heldman Ashley Ferrieira 2.0 4.0 8.0 6.0 20.0 20.0 5th 2693 RStLYC William Staples AJ Boucher 4.0 6.0 7.0 4.0 21.0 21.0 6th 1839 RCYC Nicholas Spears Walker Moffat 5.0 8.0 6.0 7.0 26.0 26.0 7th 2594 RStLYC Audrey Staples Caterina Kunz 15.0 OCS 5.0 4.0 3.0 27.0 27.0 8th 813 BHYC Nathan Corcoran Connor Bey 6.0 9.0 5.0 8.0 28.0 28.0 9th NS 1 RNSYS Emily Roy Sophie Carter 8.0 7.0 9.0 9.0 33.0 33.0 10th 817 Royal Victoria Yacht Club Cameron Wallace Matthew Vincent 9.0 11.0 11.0 14.0 45.0 45.0 11th 678 Royal Victoria Yacht Club Faye Cheng Hannah Stevens 12.0 10.0 14.0 10.0 46.0 46.0 12th PE Charlottetown Yacht Club Jack Morse Gavin Kerr 10.0 14.0 12.0 11.0 47.0 47.0 13th 651 Royal Victoria Yacht Club Kate Sargent Caitlyn Shum 11.0 13.0 13.0 12.0 49.0 49.0 14th 669 Royal Victoria Yacht Club Ben Whiting Abby Brown 15.0 OCS 12.0 10.0 13.0 50.0 50.0





420 FLEET

Sailed: 3, Discards: 0, To count: 3, Entries: 18, Scoring system: Appendix A - Youths



1st 6384 RNSYS Georgia Lewin-Lafrance Madeline Gillis 1.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 2nd 6412 RNSYS / RCYC Tate Howell Elsie Gillis 2.0 2.0 2.0 6.0 6.0 3rd 7478 RNSYS Moritz Heidenreich David Sapp 3.0 4.0 3.0 10.0 10.0 4th 6350 Oakville Yacht Squadron/OST Gray Snyder Jack Porter 4.0 3.0 5.0 12.0 12.0 5th 7577 Ontario Sailing Team Maija Rix Margaret Wilkins 6.0 5.0 4.0 15.0 15.0 6th 51 Chester Yacht Club Will McInnes Will Dickson 5.0 7.0 9.0 21.0 21.0 7th 7519 OST/RYHC Scott Leduc Kyle Feeney 8.0 6.0 8.0 22.0 22.0 8th 5294 Lunenburg Yacht Club Ava Livesey Bailey Fenton 10.0 9.0 7.0 26.0 26.0 9th 1739 Hubbards Sailing Club Jack Groves Will Ross 9.0 14.0 6.0 29.0 29.0 10th 6406 SISC / RVYC Callum McGuffin Cianan McGuffin 7.0 8.0 14.0 29.0 29.0 11th 7000 BHYC Linus Rieger Michael Dandy 12.0 13.0 11.0 36.0 36.0 12th 6828 RNSYS / RCYC David Frost Colston Howell 11.0 10.0 16.0 37.0 37.0 13th 6790 Hubbards Sailing Club Jenna Flemming Ella Doane 17.0 12.0 10.0 39.0 39.0 14th 8232 OST / SPSC Katie Butler Nina Mussio 15.0 11.0 17.0 43.0 43.0 15th 7083 Nepean Sailing Club Jacob Livingstone Isabelle Khan 13.0 17.0 13.0 43.0 43.0 16th 7002 Nepean Sailing Club Jade Dufour Simon Walker 14.0 15.5 15.0 44.5 44.5 17th 7425 BHYC Logan Corcoran Michael Tahir 18.0 15.5 12.0 45.5 45.5 18th 6827 BBYC Shawna Cosgrove Finley Nakatsu 16.0 18.0 18.0 52.0 52.0





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156826