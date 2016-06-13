Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Preview

by Bill Wagner today at 5:36 am
2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
Severn Sailing Association was a flurry of activity on Wednesday evening as competitors prepared for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Skippers and crews were busy performing last-minute adjustments to their boats, tuning the rig and working on other gear.

SSA members considerately cleared every other dinghy off the lot to accommodate the influx of 89 5O5s, which came from 12 different countries. Action got underway Thursday with the pre-worlds, which provide the sailors an opportunity to practice and study the venue.

Racing in the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship will be held Sunday through Friday on the Chesapeake Bay with organizers hoping to complete at least 10 races. Annapolis resident Sandy Grosvenor – a World Sailing and US Sailing International race officer, judge and umpire – is leading the on-water management along with a top-notch committee from co-host Eastport Yacht Club.

There are eight past 5O5 world champions in attendance and all rate among the pre-regatta favorites. Mike Martin and Adam Lowry are the defending champs after capturing their first title together last year in Weymouth, England. Martin, who previously won worlds in 2009 off San Francisco with Jeff Nelson, is considered a heavy air specialist.

2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/



So are Mike Holt and Carl Smit, who teamed to take the 2015 crown off Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Holt, a Santa Cruz Yacht Club member who garnered the 2014 championship along with Rob Woelfel, said conditions will determine a lot this year. Smit is an Annapolis resident so does bring some local knowledge to the table.

“We’ll have to see what the weather is going to do. It seems at the moment like it will be somewhat light and variable,” Holt said. “We’ll go out there over the next two days and see if we’re on the pace in those type of conditions.”

Heavy air does not seem likely for these worlds, which may expand the list of teams capable of being atop the podium at the end. Holt said there are too many talented sailors in the fleet to name all those that could contend.

“If we could dial up a forecast we would wish for 20 knots or more, but we probably won’t see those conditions this time,” Holt said. “It will not be a pure boat speed battle. This is a year in which you will need to keep your head out of the boat.”

That is a reference to the extremely shifty nature of the mid-Chesapeake Bay breeze, which can routinely change by as much as 40 degrees at times. Holt mentioned a pair of Chesapeake Bay entries – Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfel along with Chris Behm and Jesse Falsone – as having the local knowledge necessary to excel in light, shifty winds.

2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/



Moore has five North American championships to his credit while Woelfel has an incredible record of success as a crew. Moore, a resident of Hampton, Virginia, is an outstanding helmsman while Woelfel is a master tactician.

Behm and Falsone captured the 2016 5O5 East Coast Championship that was co-hosted by SSA and EYC last September. That is a positive indicator considering it was the same time of year and same courses. However, the tandem has not been able to practice much leading up to this world championship, missing the recent East Coast Championship due to commitments.

Falsone is serving as regatta chairman and thus has been consumed with myriad organizational duties. “You really can’t organize a worlds and truly focus on sailing,” said Falsone, somewhat downplaying his team’s chances. “Chris and I just have not sailed as much as necessary to be in top form for an event that is this competitive.”

No one would ever count out Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn, who have teamed to capture three of the last four North American Championships. The Long Beach, California tandem secured the 2015 title off Annapolis, displaying versatility in a wide range of conditions.

“It’s nice to sail on the East Coast and Annapolis is widely recognized as a renowned venue,” Hamlin said. “We are hoping for variety with regard to wind range. We’re probably not the fastest in any one condition, but can do well in light, medium and heavy. So all around is what we really need.”

In analyzing the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship, class president Pip Pearson estimated that as many as 20 boats had the ability to win a race. Pearson listed nine very viable candidates, including the aforementioned Martin/Lowry, Holt/Smit and Hamlin/Zinn.

Also likely to be in the mix are Mike Quirk and Curtiss Hartmann, the six-time Australian national champions. Californians Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton also have quite a track record of success separately with the former winning the 2008 world championship and the latter posting a pair of podium placements.

Pearson also mentioned Australia’s Malcolm Higgins and Marcus Cooper, Britain’s Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert and San Francisco-based stalwarts Ted Conrads and Brian Haines as teams that certainly could make some noise.

Insun - AC ProgramJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

SAP 505 Worlds Sailor Profile - Eric Anderson
Eric Anderson - Software Engineer for Google Eric Anderson - I sail with everyone! Out west, I’m mostly sailing with Bruce Edwards and Parker Shinn, although I've also made some guest appearances with JB and Mike Martin. Chris Segerblom and I are sailing the major events together this year – Midwinters, North Americans and, of course, the upcoming Worlds.
Posted on 22 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced
World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.
Posted on 21 Sep Laser Standard Men's World Championships – Day 6
Although there was no racing, the bonus was that celebrations could begin straight away for 27-year-old Pavlos Kontides The islands around Split were reporting various wind directions after the storm and significantly, the forecasted north westerly had not developed by the 14:00, the latest launching time to achieve a start before the final warning signal cut off. At the final start time, there was zero wind.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser World Championship - Australian duo jostle for podium finishes
The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight when Rio Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton and recent World No.1 Matthew Wearn battle out the final stages of the 2017 Laser World Championship at Split in Croatia.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds - Day 5 - Another champagne sailing day
Fears of wind coming from all directions on Day 2 of ‘Finals’ at Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded Fears of wind coming from all directions on the second day of ‘Finals’ at the Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded when a westerly breeze developed just after noon. All three fleets were sent afloat to another new course area three miles from Split harbor in front of island ?iovo. In the gold fleet, three races were completed.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted on 18 Sep The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy