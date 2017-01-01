Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi on 10 Aug
Bob, Sail No: GBR 521, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Stephen Durkin, Type: Farr 52 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Tweet
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Talanta, Sail No: SWE 95, Class: Class40, Owner: Mikael Ryking, Type: Class40 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Obportus IV, Sail No: FRA 124, Class: Class40, Owner: Olivier Roussey, Type: Class40 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Pegasus Of Northumberland, Sail No: GBR 715, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ross Hobson, Type: Open 50 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Pegasus Of Northumberland, Sail No: GBR 715, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ross Hobson, Type: Open 50 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Gallivanter, Sail No: GBR 1180, Class: IRC One, Owner: Tor McLaren, Type: Mat 1180 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Haspa Hamburg, Sail No: GER 6300, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt, Type: J/V 52 Custom - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Bucket List, Sail No: NED 8778, Class: IRC One, Owner: Dennis Maijer, Type: Farr 45 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Tokio II, Sail No: FIN 1, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Risto Saarni, Type: W 60 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Palanad II, Sail No: FRA 43, Class: Class40, Owner: Antoine Magre, Type: Class40 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Crusader 35, Sail No: NZL 35551, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Anthony Leighs, Type: Elliott 35 SS - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Lann Ael 2, Sail No: FRA 346, Class: IRC One, Owner: Didier Gaudoux, Type: JNA 39 - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156337
Related Articles
Rolex Fastnet Race - To the wire in IRC Three
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s.
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. Coming into the finish, Timeline of past class winner Marc Alperovitch seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.
Posted on 10 Aug
RC44 Marstrand World Championship - Things go right for Nika on Day 1
Sometimes success is about being in right place at right time, and that's what launched Team Nika into lead on day one
Sometimes success is about being in the right place at the right time, and that's exactly what launched Team Nika into the lead on day one of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship in Sweden.
Posted on 10 Aug
Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug
Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug
Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 0 start
The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth.
The third stage of the Volvo Ocean Race 'Leg 0' kicked off at 1300 GMT today from Plymouth.
Posted on 10 Aug
Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper
The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across finish line and into Plymouth
With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.
Posted on 10 Aug
Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40
On the run back from the Fastnet Rock, the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth.
In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.
Posted on 10 Aug
New rules to better protect and enable access to the Whitsundays
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Chairman Russell Reichelt said it was vital to protect the area’s values
The updates to the Whitsunday Plan of Management — an area-specific plan that manages use in this highly visited region in addition to Reef-wide zoning — follows extensive consultation.
Posted on 10 Aug
V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel.
These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted on 10 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy