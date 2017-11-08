Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Travelling Bunfight - visiting P

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 11:26 am
Alive. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Time flies when you’re having fun, and at the Raja Muda the programme speeds up as soon as the fleet reaches Penang. After two passage races in the first three days, all of a sudden it’s rickshaw racing, inshore racing, hand out the biscuits and depart. It feels rather like 'blink and you'll miss it' but actually it's a little longer than that.

Marikh. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Marikh. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


The fleet arrived at Straits Quay Marina on Monday evening and Tuesday morning to find that the Penang government is hell-bent on changing the geography hereabouts. Massive land reclamation projects promise to change the map of Penang, literally, with the side effect of generating a lot of sand and silt that finds its way into the marina basin. That’s a problem, and most of the fleet remained at anchor outside the marina – and that’s another problem, as that calls for a water taxi service capable of shuffling 300-odd sailors back and forth.

After a day’s recuperation for all but the very latest arrivals, Tuesday evening was the annual Penang Rickshaw Racing. Side-by-side and wheel-to-wheel as sailors try to outdo each other in the running, manoeuvring and drinking stakes. After a few brisk rounds of the Straits Quay waterfront, crew from Starlight and Alive lined up for the final, with skipper Duncan Hine (Alive) wishing that there were longer pauses between ‘rounds.’ Starlight reigned triumphant, the rum and the whisky and the elegant and tasteful winner’s tankard were all handed over, and everyone went back into Healey Mac’s for another well-earned drink.

Wednesday (yesterday) was Penang Inshore race day. Two windward/leeward races for the IRC classes and one circuit of a cruising course for the remainder. This year the event was named ‘Faye Khoo Penang Harbour Series’ in cheerful memory of the irrepressible late Ms Khoo; foodie, journalist, shipmate, drinking buddy, enthusiast, energiser and tireless champion of all things Raja Muda. After Faye, they broke the mould – which is probably a good thing as by now we would all be exhausted trying to keep up. With fond memories, RIP.

La Samudra. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
La Samudra. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Penang always promises nothing, but produces something in the end – it’s just a question of when. There was a flat calm and heavy heat to start the day, but quite remarkably the breeze came good by the scheduled start time of 1300h with a healthy 8-10kts that grey during the rest of the afternoon to a sustained 3-15 gusting 17 in the puffs.

Sarab Jeet Singh’s Windsikher crew took ‘destruction testing’ to a new level when the blew up a spinnaker on its very first airing (what is the warranty on a spainnaker?), Alive tore up the flat water racetrack with style but not quite enough speed to leave the rest of the fleet behind on handicap, and Fast Track continued her own special sail testing programme by trashing two more headsails. Maybe the baggage truck carrying all the spares and cruising gear Langkawi should have stayed with the fleet, stopping at every port to support Fast Track? David Fuller’s Fujin, with smiling Jamie Wilmot at the wheel, maintained a clean sheet of first places – four, from four starts so far. Marikh, a Contessa 32 sailed by the Royal Malaysian Navy and the smallest boat in the fleet, punched above her weight to win the Class 6 race from La Samudra, and whole new set of names appeared on the Class 5 podium at the end of the day.

“We were lucky – very lucky – with the weather,” admitted PRO Jerry Rollin later. “We were a bit short-handed in the staff department, but the way the timing of the finishes and the re-starts worked out made it all manageable. We are very happy to have completed two full-length races – not always guaranteed in Penang! – and kept the race schedule properly on track.”

Fujin. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Fujin. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


It was a quick turnaround on shore before heading off to the Khoo clan house, the Khoo Kongsi, in the middle of historic Georgetown. If there is a prizegiving party venue anywhere that is more spectacular and more evocative than this one, please let us know; tasty Penang ‘street food’, Oriental splendour, buckets of history, lion dancing and brick-smashing cultural entertainment, and of course lots of prizes. It’s an event all on it’s own, and very much a high spot of the traveling show that is the Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta.

Today: Penang to Langkawi, 56nm. Forecast: good.

Standing by on 72.

Class 1 start. A close squeak for Marikh at the pin end. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 1 start. A close squeak for Marikh at the pin end. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Simba. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Simba. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Meraki, Fast Track. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Meraki, Fast Track. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Prime Factor. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Prime Factor. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Windsikher. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Windsikher. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Class 1 start.2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 1 start.2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Starlight, winners of the Penang Rickshaw Races. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Starlight, winners of the Penang Rickshaw Races. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Penang Rickshaw Races. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Penang Rickshaw Races. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 23, Race 3 – Leading teams' wind hole woes
PSP Logistics is still holding onto second place but Skipper Matt Mitchell is also frustrated by their current progress After opting to hide its position from the rest of the fleet, by using Stealth Mode yesterday, Visit Seattle has reappeared on the Race Viewer ahead of both Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics, but all three teams are still struggling with the light winds that have entrapped them.
Posted today at 12:22 pm America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pushes back on surprise bases deal
Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting. An olive branch offered by Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, Sir Stephen Tindall midway through an afternoon meeting of the Auckland Council triggered the end of the team's preferred option for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup. A deal brokered by Mayor Phil Goff carried the day. Later Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting.
Posted today at 11:37 am Winner of the doldrums strategy finish third in Transat Jacques Vabre
The duo crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Thursday 23rd of November Over the theoretical 4,357nm distance, Imerys Clean Energy sailed an actual distance of 4,539 nm, averaging 10.70 knots, finishing 05 hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the eventual winner, V&B.
Posted today at 9:50 am Imerys Clean Energy finishes third in Transat Jacques Vabre Class40
Imerys Clean Energy covered the theoretical course of 4,350 nautical miles at an average speed of 10.27 knots It finished five hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the winner, V and B (Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier), which had been chased all the way to the line by Aïna Enfance et Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier and Arthur Le Vaillant).
Posted today at 9:06 am French boat smashes record to win Transat Jacques Vabre Class40
Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, have won the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, have won the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre, after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 23:19:15 (UTC), 17 days 10 hours 44 minutes and 15 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy France.
Posted today at 3:57 am RORC Transatlantic Race – Diverse fleet, one goal
Aragon, Dutch-flagged Marten 72, will be defending win in last year's race and will be skippered by Jochen Bovenkamp In IRC Zero, front runners for the overall win include Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna, and Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54 Teasing Machine. Both yachts are new evolutionary designs to the IRC Rule, crewed by top class professionals. Tilmar Hansen's canting keel Elliott 52 Outsider, skippered by Bo Teichmann is extremely well prepared and could well challenge the favourites.
Posted on 22 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – French and Physics defy Anglo-Spanish duo
Imerys Clean Energy was first across the start line in Le Havre, led the race for 12 and was first out of the Doldrums. Meanwhile, in Salvador de Bahia, the final three 60ft monohull Imoca boats crossed the line in the Bay of All Saints today in more relaxed fashion. Thirteen Imoca left Le Havre and thirteen made it to Salvador de Bahia.
Posted on 22 Nov RC44 Calero Marinas Cup – Foursome gunning for RC44 gold
Igor Lah is leading the championship on six points, his Team CEEREF fitted with the RC44 series leader's 'golden wheels' The RC44 teams are returning to the Canary Islands for the first time since 2013. Over 2010-2013, four RC44 regattas and three World Championships were held in Lanzarote at Puerto Calero. Owners of that marina, the Calero family, were also regular participants on the RC44 circuit at that time.
Posted on 22 Nov Team Extreme México to make waves at Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos
Erik Brockmann, a national champion in the 49er and 420, will sail alongside Armando Noriega Negrete and Danel Fierro. Brockmann is thrilled to be representing his country on home waters in the ultimate Stadium Racing championship, in what he views as an ideal opportunity to grow the sport of sailing in Mexico.
Posted on 22 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Holding the line
48 hours on that advantage has been reduced: second-placed Dongfeng Race Team have pushed to within 23 miles of MAPFRE. Two days ago Xabi Fernández's outfit had a buffer of 35 miles over their nearest rival after their position as the most southerly boat allowed them to hook into the better breeze of an easterly-moving front first.
Posted on 22 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy