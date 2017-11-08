Please select your home edition
Edition
Hall Spars Mast

2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta – part deux

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 8:29 am
Chantique - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
10-13 kts of breeze and sunshine made for a good start for the fleet sailing out of Pulau Pangkor on the second leg of the Raja Muda heading for Penang.

You can draw a straight line from start to finish for this passage race on the chart, but reality is that there is a notorious sand bar – the Kra Bank – guarding the finish line at the south end of Penang. A bit like a huge bunker right in front of the green on a golf course.

All divisions went away ‘clean’, with most of the fleet staying on starboard after the start and heading out to sea before sailing into a big right shift which sent everyone back towards the rhumb line. From there on it was “remarkably uneventful” in the words of Sarab Jeet Singh (Windsikher). The tactical throw for this race is how best to negotiate the Kra Bank – the bigger the boat, the deeper the draft, and the further west it is necessary to sail to get round the end of the sand. “We tacked with less than 1m under the keel,” said Singh, “went out a little further, and then came back cleanly, heading for the finish line.”

The Navy's here! Zuhal - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
The Navy's here! Zuhal - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR



After (only) two races it’s tight at the top of Class 1, with Windsikher (1, 3) Ramrod (2, 2) and Otonomos Mandrake III (3, 1) all sitting on four points. Ramrod struggled yesterday with a broken luff foil, but ‘solved’ the problem by punching a couple of holes in the luff with a screwdriver and tying the sail to the headstay. A sort of partial storm jib attachment?

Class 2 is obviously going in for a socialist scoring system – four boats all on five points apiece, so that’s a re-start beginning tomorrow. Fast Track’s run of dodgy luck continued yesterday when they ended up with not one but two damaged headsails – being replaced today in preparation for tomorrow – but that didn’t stop them from scoring a first place en route to Penang. Owner Richard Barnhurst is probably wondering who has been unglueing the seams of his sails while they have been in storage.

Having been re-assigned to Class 4, Fujin has taken up cudgels with a vengeance, scoring two bullets from two races. “Six up is quite sufficient for a 44ft boat,” said Jamie Wilmot. “As long as everyone knows what they are doing!” Having this year swapped his J/92 NiJinsky for a J/130 Jing Jing, RSYC Commodore (and RMSIR President) Jeff Harris kept close company with Insanity (John Kara) all the way up the track, but fared less well on corrected time, finishing third to Insanity’s second.

Otonomos Mandrake III - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Otonomos Mandrake III - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR



The Faye Khoo Memorial Cruise, aka La Samudra, leads Class 6 after the two opening passage races. Skipper Dominic Liddell has declared himself satisfied with progress so far. “Of course we are here to win,” he said, “but equally we are here to remember all the good times we had sailing with Faye in the Mat Saleh crew in numerous Raja Mudas over the years.” Nobody who knew Faye is ever likely to forget one of the liveliest characters to grace this event. She is, and always will be, sorely missed.

This evening the sailors will swap sheets for handlebars, racing rickshaws along the waterfront at Penang’s Straits Quay Marina. According to the Rickshaw Racing Instructions, “The Race Officer will be whoever on the Organising Committee is sufficiently sober at the time,” which go on to say that “All starts will be standing type, provided the driver can still stand.” That is probably all you need to know, but we’ll be bringing you pictures of the thrills and spills a little later.

Standing by on 72.


"Dipping through the Tropics by the palm-green shores." Otonomos Mandrake III - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR



Short Results

Class 1
1. Otonomos Mandrake III 3, 1 (4)
2. Ramrod 2, 2 (4)
3. Windsikher 1, 3 (4)

Class 2
1. Fast Track 4, 1 (5)
2. Zuhal 3, 2 (5)
3. Antipodes 2, 3 (5)
4. Starlight 1, 4 (5)

Class 4
1. Fujin 1, 1 (2)
2. Jing Jing 2, 3 (5)
3. Insanity 5, 2 (7)

Class 5
1. Kinabalu 3, 1 (4)
2. Lady Bubbly 1, 3 (4)
3. Mystic River 2, 4 (6)

Class 6
1. La Samudra 1, 2 (3)
2. Marikh 3, 1 (4)
3. Old Pulteney Cabaret 6 2, 4 (6)

Alive, Meraki, Otonomos Mandrake III - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Alive, Meraki, Otonomos Mandrake III - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


From A to Z. Antipodes and Zuhal heading for the line - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
From A to Z. Antipodes and Zuhal heading for the line - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Meraki pings the pin - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Meraki pings the pin - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Class 4 start. Fujin at the pin end - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 4 start. Fujin at the pin end - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Class 5 start - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 5 start - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


La Samudra - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
La Samudra - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Track of the fleet at anchor overnight - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Track of the fleet at anchor overnight - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Time to leave Pangkor - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Time to leave Pangkor - 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


RS Sailing 660x82 AUSX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Economic impact study says Cup worth a billion to NZ
Report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commissioned Market Economics to evaluate the potential economic impact of an Auckland-based 36th America’s Cup. The report has been issued today, showing the basis of calculation of the benefits to Auckland and New Zealand. The report highlights a major error in value used by Auckland City for the benefits of superyacht servicing.
Posted on 20 Nov SuperFoiler secure World Beaters
The world’s best sailors will line-up on Australian waters for the first season of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit The world’s best sailors will line-up on Australian waters for the first season of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix circuit. Home-grown America’s Cup winner Glenn Ashby (Emirates Team New Zealand) has announced he will join forces with countrymen and fellow AC35 stars Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen
Posted on 20 Nov America's Cup - Extreme Tri-foiling ballasted monohull for 2021 Match
Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class Emirates Team New Zealand have released the concept drawings for the new AC75 class to be used in the 2021 America's Cup. Also released is a video of the ballasted tri-foiling 75ft monohull which utilises a foiling concept that have not yet been tried in a monohull of this size. The Emirates Team NZ and Luna Rossa design teams have spent the last four months evaluating concepts
Posted on 20 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel in stealth mode
With less than 2,000 nautical miles to go to the finish of the second leg, Team Brunel decided to go into ‘Stealth Mode’ The British Abby Ehler has given the next update from the boat shortly after the start of stealth mode. Ehler: 'I think most route programs suggest that the Northern route is the best route to go. Capey, our navigator would like to go to the south.
Posted on 20 Nov 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 3
In the only one last decisive race of the day, wind conditions were ideal – with a light breeze up to 12 knots. In the ORC III class, Monella won the race – overtaking yesterday’s leader. Samba dominated ORC II by continuing its winning strike - with three out of three wins. While in the ORC I class, the competition was very high. Vikira won the race – and with that the championship… just one point in front of First in an epic finale!
Posted on 20 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre– Britain’s Davies preparing to cross finish line
Meanwhile in the Class40, the Anglo-Spanish duo of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde have slipped back to third place. The brutal reality is that their boat, Imerys Clean Energy, is a generation older than those of their two French rivals, who have sailed past them in the same wind. There is just over 600 miles of racetrack left down the coast of Brazil to find some magic.
Posted on 20 Nov Exceptional fleet braced for 73rd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Some 30 entrants will participate, with high-profile battle for line honours and fierce contest for overall win expected Last year, a four-way competition to finish first in Hobart resulted in a record-breaking performance by Perpetual LOYAL. Anthony Bell’s 100-foot Maxi rewarded her crew’s persistence and resolve, as man and machine combined to take nearly five hours off the previous fastest time.
Posted on 20 Nov St Maarten Heineken Regatta – Free concierge guarantees smooth sailing
Already many shops, restaurants and hotels are open and bustling on the island, particularly in the Simpson Bay area In the wake of Hurricane Irma, organizers are encouraging participants to utilize the event’s free concierge service for assistance with everything from travel and on-site logistics to charter options and beyond.
Posted on 20 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Temperature falling, stealth mode in play
Before going into stealth mode Brunel were in second place, and the most southerly boat in the fleet Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking and navigator Andrew Cape made the call to 'disappear' from the rankings following the 0700 UTC report in an attempt to advance on MAPFRE, some 35 miles ahead.
Posted on 20 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 20, Race 3 – Sombre mood across fleet
Despite the very difficult circumstances, the fleet continues its journey on to Fremantle in varying conditions Qingdao and Dare To Lead remain closely knitted together in fourth and fifth place respectively, completing the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint yesterday evening and making good progress towards Fremantle.
Posted on 20 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy