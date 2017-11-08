Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

2017 Raja Muda – the Soggy Subway Express to Langkawi

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 6:42 pm
Zuhal, Antipodes. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
By any accounts, it was a classic start from Penang today as the fleet set out for Langkawi on the last passage of the series. Glass calm at the advertised start time, and a motoring session up the track looking for breeze. Consulting his GPS record, PRO Jerry Rollin noted later that the eventual position of the start line was within 200m of last year’s – a lesson to be learned when writing the SIs next year, maybe?

That was where the breeze was (12kts from 310 degree, and with the rhumb line to Langkawi at 330 degrees), which built to a healthy 18kts over afternoon and whistled Alive home at the front of the fleet for Line Honours and a Class 1 win in daylight. “Yes, it was a waterline length race,” said skipper Duncan Hine, “and we made the most of it. One tack all the way, and the lift towards the end allowed us lay the finish.”

Fast Track was one of the few boats to take a hitch to the right, which cost them time and distance, and dropped them into second place in Class 2. Matt Humphries was calling the shots, and has been here before – “I just didn’t expect the lift to be that much,” he said. Having worked their way through most of the sail wardrobe over the last few days, Fast Track expressed themselves happy that “we didn’t blow up anything today.” Ironic - seeing as today was the strongest breeze of the regatta so far.

2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Fujin scored another bullet at the front of Class 4 after recovering from a sub-par start in stealth mode. Not so much the second row as somewhere at the back of the stalls, underneath the balcony. “We were at the boat end where we wanted to be,” said helmsman Jamie Wilmot, “but there were some other boats that wanted to be there too.” And in Class 6 La Samudra reported a “fabulous” sail, straight up the rhumb line, which earned her another first place – one more nod to Faye Khoo in passing.

For everyone on sailing boats it was a good day on the water - well, maybe not for Simba, who broke her rudder and was subsequently assisted by both Chantique and the Royal Malaysian Police’s safety boat, PA50, ‘sweeping up’ at the back of the fleet. But for the Race Officer and his crew, and a couple of flinty media types on the RMP fast RIB, it was a rather different story. Driving at 20kts into an 18kts headwind (do the sums) on a choppy sea very rapidly turns into a fire-hose exercise. I now know that I have no ambition to join a Volvo Ocean Race crew: I am sure that it is exhilarating to bulldoze a 65-footer across the North Atlantic at 25kts, but after half an hour so I’d like to go back to the bar and tell amazing salty stories to all my friends. Maybe share a video or two on Facebook - all in good taste and with good humour of course. Maybe the freeze dried food stokes you up for the experience (ha ha), but when you have found out after only the third Malacca Straits muddy greenie that your ‘spray’ jacket may be relevant to a light dalliance with a lawn sprinkler but has absolutely nothing to do with actually going to sea… and when today’s lunchtime sandwich has turned into very soggy Subway bread paste, and the wrapper has disintegrated into mush and is blocking the cockpit drains… and when the smiling police Superintendent is saying, “there’s always a price for speed,” then it definitely time to go the bar at RLYC for fish and chips and a very powerful rum-and-coke. What is normally a 2-hour entertainment on flat seas became a 3 1/2 hour thrash, with Langkawi in sight but never seeming to get any nearer. Those GPS thingies that tell you there are still 2 hours to go should be banned.


"There's wind under them thar clouds." (There was). 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Of course, as soon as we had passed the finish boat and roared up the entrance to Bass Harbour and the RLYC, we all realised that it had been a huge adventure, and we had loved every minute of it. The fish and chips were good, too. Tomorrow the media have ordered 12kts of breeze and bright sunshine, if that suits everyone?

One harbour race is scheduled tomorrow for the Cruising fraternity; two for the boy racers. First warning signal is at 1355h, to allow today’s earlier finishers to recuperate from their dinner, and the later boats to recuperate from their arrival. See you on the water.

Standing by on 72.

Class 5 start. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Class 5 start. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Short Results (for full results go to www.rmsir.com and double click on ‘Results’)

Class 1
1. WindSikher 1 3 2 1 2 (9)
2. Otonomos Mandrake III 3 1 3 2 3 (12)
3. Ramrod 2 2 1 4 4 (13)
Class 2
1. Fast Track 5 1 1 2 (9)
2. Antipodes 2 3 4 1 (10)
3. Starlight 1 4 2 3 (10)
Class 4
1. Fujin 1 1 1 1 1 (5)
2. Jing Jing 2 3 3 4 2 (14)
3. Prime Factor 3 5 2 2 5 (17)
Class 5
1. Kinabalu 3 1 3 1 (8)
2. Lady Bubbly 1 3 4 5 (13)
3. Iseulta 6 2 2 3 (13)
Class 6
1. La Samudra 1 2 3 1 (7)
2. Marikh 3 1 1 4 (9)
3. Old Pulteney Cabaret 6 2 4 2 3 (11)

2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Mystic River. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Mystic River. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR



"Yes, Mr PRO, it straight-up-and-down." 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Getting the knees brown! 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Getting the knees brown! 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


There's always paperwork. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
There's always paperwork. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Antipodes. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Antipodes. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR

Yachtspot J88 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSMarina Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Star Sailors League – 25 stellar teams ready to line up
25 Olympic medals hanging on the necks of the 2017 SSL Finalists, of which seven are gold medals. We shall see some true Star champions competition among Robert Scheidt, Freddy Loof, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Hamish Pepper, Mark Mendelblatt, Eivind Melleby, Xavier Rohart and the crews Bruno Prada, Frithjof Kleen, Pierre-Alexis Ponsot, Brian Fatih and Dominik Zycki all of whom racing at the London Olympics in 2012.
Posted today at 3:02 pm Volvo Ocean Race – Breeze coming on for leaders
With less than 500nm to go to the Cape Town finish line, both teams chose to hide their positions for 24 hours Although the leg is coming to a close it is by no means over – and the approach to Cape Town is notoriously tricky. Between their current position and the finish line is a vein of strong winds near 25 knots, but the final miles to the finish could be painstakingly light.
Posted today at 2:24 pm It's down to the wire in the Extreme Sailing Series™
Front-runner SAP Extreme Sailing Team has had an outstanding season so far and has shown no signs of slowing down Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air are not out of the fight yet. If the Omani team, that narrowly missed out on victory in 2016, is able to put two boats between itself and the current leader in the rankings for Los Cabos it will claim the 2017 title.
Posted today at 12:49 pm Clipper World Race – Day 23, Race 3 – Leading teams' wind hole woes
PSP Logistics is still holding onto second place but Skipper Matt Mitchell is also frustrated by their current progress After opting to hide its position from the rest of the fleet, by using Stealth Mode yesterday, Visit Seattle has reappeared on the Race Viewer ahead of both Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics, but all three teams are still struggling with the light winds that have entrapped them.
Posted today at 12:22 pm America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ pushes back on surprise bases deal
Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting. An olive branch offered by Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, Sir Stephen Tindall midway through an afternoon meeting of the Auckland Council triggered the end of the team's preferred option for the hosting of the 36th America's Cup. A deal brokered by Mayor Phil Goff carried the day. Later Emirates Team New Zealand issued a very terse media release on the decisions made at the meeting.
Posted today at 11:37 am 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Travelling Bunfight - Penang
Rickshaw racing - wheel-to-wheel as sailors try to outdo each other in the running, manoeuvring and drinking stakes. Time flies when you’re having fun, and at the Raja Muda the programme speeds up as soon as the fleet reaches Penang. After two passage races in the first three days, all of a sudden it’s rickshaw racing, inshore racing, hand out the biscuits and depart. It feels like 'blink and you'll miss it...'
Posted today at 11:26 am Winner of the doldrums strategy finish third in Transat Jacques Vabre
The duo crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Thursday 23rd of November Over the theoretical 4,357nm distance, Imerys Clean Energy sailed an actual distance of 4,539 nm, averaging 10.70 knots, finishing 05 hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the eventual winner, V&B.
Posted today at 9:50 am Imerys Clean Energy finishes third in Transat Jacques Vabre Class40
Imerys Clean Energy covered the theoretical course of 4,350 nautical miles at an average speed of 10.27 knots It finished five hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the winner, V and B (Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier), which had been chased all the way to the line by Aïna Enfance et Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier and Arthur Le Vaillant).
Posted today at 9:06 am French boat smashes record to win Transat Jacques Vabre Class40
Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, have won the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, have won the Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre, after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 23:19:15 (UTC), 17 days 10 hours 44 minutes and 15 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy France.
Posted today at 3:57 am RORC Transatlantic Race – Diverse fleet, one goal
Aragon, Dutch-flagged Marten 72, will be defending win in last year's race and will be skippered by Jochen Bovenkamp In IRC Zero, front runners for the overall win include Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna, and Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54 Teasing Machine. Both yachts are new evolutionary designs to the IRC Rule, crewed by top class professionals. Tilmar Hansen's canting keel Elliott 52 Outsider, skippered by Bo Teichmann is extremely well prepared and could well challenge the favourites.
Posted on 22 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy