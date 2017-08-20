Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS SO349 728x90

2017 Raja Muda – short strokes on the 18th hole

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 7:31 am
It's all about the scenery: Ramrod and the Macinchang Range. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. Guy Nowell / RMSIR
After a good blow on the passage race to Langkawi, the fleet had two days of inshore racing remaining to complete the series. That adds up to a total of nine races for the racing classes (1, 4) and six for the cruising divisions (2, 5, 6). There are no discards, so every point counts, and all races - passage and inshores – count for equal points.

Friday’s racing took place in picturesque Bass Harbour, with a trip ‘down south’ around some cans and bushes for the cruisers, and two short, sharp, windward/leeward courses for everyone else. Sunshine was not on the agenda for the most part, but there was good breeze all day, starting at 12kts and topping out at more than 18kts in the gusts by closing time.

The RO’s dilemma in Bass Harbour is that it is a fairly narrow stretch of water, and when the breeze is anything east of 045? it becomes difficult to squeeze in a beat of an appropriate length. Today started at 050?, so it was a bit tight at the top end, with some shallow water protecting the starboard approach to the pin for the deeper-keeled boats. But it worked…

Saturday dawned wet, windless and uninviting, and the AP was raised on shore. By 1100h Charlie’s Bar at the RLYC was full to the brim. When the AP came down at 1108h the mass exodus was remarkable – you’ve never seen a bar empty so quickly.

Dressed overall? No, just drying the flags! 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Dressed overall? No, just drying the flags! 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


So for the closing day of the 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta, edition #28, there was an islands race for CVlasses 4, 5, and 6, and two windward/leewards for classes 1 and 2. One of the great delights of sailing in Langkawi is the scenery (we’ve said it before!) and even under grey skies the unlikely-looking islands and spiky skyline look like something from an imaginitive movie set, but this is not computer-generated.

Fujin, helmed by Jamie Wilmot, gave Class 4 a masterclass in how to move gently between islands, with a demo of Extreme Rock Hopping thrown in. How close can you go? Well, you can’t go any closer than eight bullets from eight races, and this crew didn’t put a foot or a sheet wrong all the way through the regatta. Wilmot along with skipper David Fuller have completed 20 Raja Muda regattas, and are showing no signs of stopping. (And for those who like theoretical analysis, if there was an IRC Overall score for this regatta, Fujin would have been second behind WindSikher.)

Fortissimo X (Yasuto Fuda) proved that they are really are better on the short courses by winning all the in-port races (one in Penang, two in Langkawi), and the globe trotting Kinabalu (Bob Howison) saved enough points to stay at the top of the Class 5 result sheet. La Samudra, sailing as the Faye Khoo Memorial crew, and with proper party manners to match, sailed into second place in Class 6 on the last day to finish the regatta with a two-point lead over Old Pulteney Cabaret 6. Faye Khoo would have approved.

Having sailed ‘islands’ yesterday, Class 2 – Premier Cruising – were given a taste of the tough stuff for their final outing. Alan ‘Guilty’ Tillyer, navigator on board Geoff Hill’s 76ft Antipodes, started the day by saying “really we prefer the longer races when we can make the waterline count. Round the cans, especially in light breeze, is not our preferred racing mode.” Nonetheless, a bucket of enthusiasm got the big boat round the course very smartly for a 1, 2 scoreline and kept them at the top of Class 2 to win the Jugra Cup.

Just one point behind after seven races was Richard Barnhurst’s Fast Track, a First 45 with a story to tell. In race 1 (Port Klang to Pangkor) they split the mainsail, evacuated two crew towards the coast by hailing a fishing boat, and got a man up to Langkawi to retrieve another main from storage and back to Pangkor in time to start race 2. Scoring RET (fleet +1) for that race may have cost them the regatta. Over the next six races they worked their way through the entire wardrobe of headsails, suffering one delamination/split after another, but still stayed in touch on the scoreboard. On the first leg of the last race, another split headsail was quickly replaced by the last shot in the locker – a J4. Tactician Matt Humphries said, “there was a bit of a park-up in front of us, so we hoisted the J4, tacked away, sailed around everyone else in the flat patch, and won the race. But for that first score, and finishing with three wins from eight races, we were well in contention for the title. Seems like we’ll have to come back…” Fast Track are hereby awarded the Sail-World Asia Trophy for sheer cussed perseverence - to be collected in beer at the RHKYC Main Bar.

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]
The 2017 Raja Muda Cup goes to Sarab Jeet Singh’s WindSikher. Singh purchased the boat (formerly Neil Pryde’s HiFi) in 2015, and promptly wrote himself and his all-Singapore crew into the records by winning the Raja Muda. There were additional celebrations when they came back and repeated the performance in 2016, and as far as we know, nobody has won the event three times in a row before – huge congratulations to all concerned. WindSikher scored 2, 3 in the closing races of this year’s series, but were still six points clear of Otonomos Mandrake III (Burns/Kinmonth) in second place. Gordon Kelby’s chartered Farr 40, Ramrod, punched above her weight to take third place just one point back.

Antipodes, winners of the Jugra Cup, 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Antipodes, winners of the Jugra Cup, 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Speaking on the occasion of the 25th RMSIR, founder Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said, “It was a good idea at the time (1989), with the intention of snaring a few of the boats going north to the then newly-inaugurated Phuket King’s Cup. We thought it would last for a couple of editions… maybe five…” 28 years later, and the RMSIR shows no signs of slowing down, let alone being stranded on the Kra Bank. Lasy night’s closing dinner and prizegiving was a pleasantly noisy affair, and the afterparty in Charlie’s Place was still in full swing at 0300h – that’s a good thing!

If the Raja Muda is famous (and it is) for being a hugely enjoyable event, it is also notorious for delivering fickle winds from frustrating calms to full-blow busters that roll off the Malaysian coast in the form of thunderous storm cells. This year was a great deal more even, and perhaps one of the best events, weather-wise, for a long time. The first passage race went a bit soft, but after that there was breeze all the way. Even the Penang Inshore races started on schedule, and the last leg up to Langkawi was a trip to be enjoyed by all.

32 entries this year is not a huge number on the Sailing Richter Scale, but truth to tell is the right sort of number for the Raja Muda when items such as berthing and the movement of the Race Secretariat from Port Kland to Pangkor to Penand and then Langkawi are taken into considerstion. It’s a logistical tour de force, and all praise is due to the small army of Royal Selangor Yacht Club regatta organisers and RLYC staff who make it all possible – congratulations and thanks, one and all.

WindSikher. Sarab Jeet Singh keeps an eye on the mark. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
WindSikher. Sarab Jeet Singh keeps an eye on the mark. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Race Management is a good deal trickier than for a single-base regatta, too, with finish boats being despatched ahead of the fleet on the passage races, overnight shifts demanded of AROs and the results team, and so on. It’s no good suddenly discovering that you need another blue flag for a short finish in Langkawi when the spares have all been left in Penang! (No, that was a ‘for example’, not something that really happened!) Both management and competitors alike are well aware that nine days ‘on tour’ is actually hard work – the series of sprints quickly add up to be a full-blown marathon. It’s the nature of the beast – to win, you have to keep going all the way to the end.

So well done to the RSYC once again. Well done to Connie Lai and the Secretariat, well done Jerry Rollin and the Race Management. Over the last 14 years I have probably had more fun and enjoyment at this regatta than any other in Asia. It is a unique event, and long may it continue and thrive. “9 days, 4 locations, full on!”

Looking forward to 2018, and always standing by on 72.

Jing Jing at Pulau Singa Kechil. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Jing Jing at Pulau Singa Kechil. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Short Results
(for full results please refer to www.rmsir.com and double-click on the ‘Results’ tab)

Class 1: The Raja Muda Cup
1. WindSikher. 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 2 3 (16)
2. Otonomos Mandrake III. 3 1 3 2 3 4 3 1 2 (22)
3. Ramrod. 2 2 1 4 4 2 4 3 1 (23)
Class 2: The Jugra Cup
1. Antipodes. 2 3 4 1 1 1 2 (14)
2. Fast Track. 5 1 1 2 3 2 1 (15)
3. Starlight. 1 4 2 3 2 3 3 (18)

Fujin leads Jing Jing round Pulau Jong. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Fujin leads Jing Jing round Pulau Jong. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Class 4
1. Fujin. 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 (8)
2. Prime Factor. 3 5 2 2 4 2 2 2 (22)
3. Jing Jing. 2 3 3 4 2 3 4 3 (24)
Class 5
1. Kinabalu. 3 1 3 13 3 (14)
2. Lady Bubbly. 1 3 4 5 2 2 (17)
3. Fortissimo X. 4 7 1 4 1 1 (18)
Class 6
1. La Samudra. 1 2 3 1 2 2 (11)
2. Old Pulteney Cabaret 6. 2 4 2 3 1 1 (13)
3. Marikh 3 1 1 4 3 3 (15)

Afternoon sunshine in Kuah Harbour, Langkawi. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Afternoon sunshine in Kuah Harbour, Langkawi. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Mandrake poses in front of the Macinchang Range. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Mandrake poses in front of the Macinchang Range. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Otonomos Mandrake III and Jing Jing. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Otonomos Mandrake III and Jing Jing. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Jing Jing, Otonomos Mandrake III in Kuah Harbour. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Jing Jing, Otonomos Mandrake III in Kuah Harbour. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR


Antipodes and Fast Track, heading off down Kuah Harbour. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR
Antipodes and Fast Track, heading off down Kuah Harbour. 2017 Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta. © Guy Nowell / RMSIR



Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Arrivals continue into Fremantle
Fremantle Harbour resembled a parking lot at times with the arrivals continuing to come in thick and fast overnight. Fremantle Harbour resembled a parking lot at times with the arrivals continuing to come in thick and fast overnight. Visit Seattle just missed out on its first podium of the Clipper 2017-18 Race after finishing 7 23 seconds behind the third placed PSP Logistics.
Posted today at 7:05 am Volvo Ocean Race - SHK/Scallywag win photo finish into Cape Town
The closest finishes of VOR took place at the back of the fleet, where just metres separated sixth from seventh place… The closest finishes of this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race took place at the back of the fleet, where just metres separated sixth from seventh place…
Posted today at 4:29 am Emotional result as toughest leg in Clipper history reaches Australia
Unicef claimed its first ever Clipper Race victory at 11:10UTC (19:10 local) today, in one of the toughest ever legs Unicef claimed its first ever Clipper Race victory at 11:10UTC (19:10 local) today, in one of the toughest ever legs of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race; Race 3, the 4,754 nm Dell Latitude Rugged Race, from Cape Town, South Africa, to Fremantle, Australia.
Posted today at 4:07 am Gladwell's Line - The Week that Was - Defenders 2 Challengers nil
In a weird way, it has been a good week for Emirates Team New Zealand. In a weird way, it has been a good week for Emirates Team New Zealand. On Tuesday they announced the concept for the next America's Cup Class, with a radical high-performance 75fter. The hit-you-in-the-face feature of the new boat is the foils. Otherwise, it is a reasonably mainstream boat. Most of the potential teams were expecting something less radical and more within their comfort zone.
Posted on 25 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race – Gentle start....not for long
The forecast of fast reaching conditions failed to materialise and despite little breeze, it was very competitive start After months of planning and preparation, it was time for the record fleet of 23 yachts from nine different countries to cast off lines and take on the challenge of the Atlantic Ocean. At noon, the starting gun heralded the beginning of the iconic 3,000 nautical mile race from Marina Lanzarote to Camper and Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada.
Posted on 25 Nov RC44 Calero Marinas Cup – Day 3 – Wind hole in Arrecife
With no immediate hope of racing, the nine RC44s were sent back ashore to Marina Lanzarote to await further instructions Racing had been already been delayed until 1230 to leave enough time for the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Transatlantic Race to get away from Arrecife. In the event, many of the offshore boats bound for Grenada in the Caribbean were still within 100m of the line half an hour after starting.
Posted on 25 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Team Brunel finishes fourth in Leg 2
v Team Brunel finished fourth in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. The team of Volvo Ocean Race veteran Bouwe Bekking finished after more than 19 days at sea behind Mapfre, Dongfeng Racing and Vestas 11th hour racing.Bekking: 'In general we are satisfied at this stage. Of course the last three days are a shame. At the time of the front passage we were only ten nautical miles behind the front runners
Posted on 25 Nov Clipper Race – Day 25 – Thrilling finish to emotionally charged race
Currently in a drag race to the finish line in Fremantle Harbour, Unicef leads GREAT Britain by around 7 nautical miles It is the second straight day that Unicef has been in the number one position and whilst his team’s first podium finish is in sight, Skipper Bob Beggs’ thoughts are fixed on his closest and somewhat surprise competitor, GREAT Britain, which has made a highly impressive leap from sixth to second in the past 24 hours.
Posted on 25 Nov Hotelplanner.com awarded Redress for Race 3- Dell Latitude Rugged Race
The Race Committee has announced today that HotelPlanner.com has been awarded redress totalling 1 hour and 30 minutes The Race Committee has announced today that HotelPlanner.com has been awarded redress totalling 1 hour and 30 minutes for the time spent in facilitating six new Greenings crew joining the boat in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Sunday 5 November during Race 3: the Dell Latitude Rugged Race.
Posted on 25 Nov Another podium finish for Vestas 11th Hour Racing for Leg 2 of VOR
After 7,000 miles of close ocean racing, it was a podium finish for Vestas 11th Hour Racing in Cape Town, South Africa. After 7,000 miles of close ocean racing, it was a podium finish for Vestas 11th Hour Racing in Cape Town, South Africa. The crew of seven men and two women, plus one onboard reporter, finished in third place at 1937 UTC on November 24. The Danish and American flagged vessel left Lisbon, Portugal on November 5th with a bullseye on their back after winning Leg 1 from Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 25 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy