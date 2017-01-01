Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

2017 RS400 Scottish Championships – Overall report

by Ben Robertson today at 8:15 am
RS400 Scottish National Championships 2017 © Derek Braid
A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish championships at North Berwick. With a mixed forecast ahead and Fog threatening to roll in the weekend promised some interesting racing.

The day kicked off with a hard fought competition between Team Bob and The Rest, taking in several stragglers from the rest of the fleet. Despite a run of catches from Fraser Mulford, The Rest managed to steam ahead with 13 runs to 6 following some long shots out to sea. Unfortunately it turned out that rounders doesn’t count towards the series score.

When the incoming fog settled down and the breeze steadied the fleet’s headed out for three races off the eastern side of the Harbour. A steady Easterly filled above an outgoing tide as race one got underway, with most of the front end of the fleet fighting for biased tidal sides of the course. Visitors Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin made a clean break to take the first win of the day despite some extremely close racing. Races two and three proved that nobody was a shoe in for the win as the line-up changed each time. Stewart and Sarah Robertson took the win in race two, with Neill Mclellan and Sarah Meldrum chasing hard, pulling away convincingly from changeable pack.

The final race of the day was taken by Ben Robertson and super crew Jenny Douglas, managing to hold off Neil and Sarah after a big shift on the first beat left half the fleet well back. Throughout the day Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox, as well as Sean Cleary and Naomi Moran (in a borrowed boat) were consistently making the lead boat nervous, but most of the fleet was getting a look in so there were no sure bets at the close of play. Special mentions go to Angus and Nick Marshall (filling in for Imogen Barnet) for not only turning up two hours late and still almost making the first race but also managing to Moon the entire fleet; some serious effort was going to be needed to take the steal the Duckhams away from them.

The entertainment for the evening consisted of the annual Scottish Championship Curry at the excellent Tiger Coast, with entertainment graciously provided by the National Wormit Men’s Acapella Group. Despite attempting to eat a small mountain of food most of the fleet made the trip to the local watering hole for some friendly sabotage, though certain teams disappeared suspiciously early, almost as if they were trying to win or something…

Sunday’s racing was going to be close with six different teams all competing for the lead places, although the Robertson senior team appeared to be the ones to beat. A much earlier start and a new weather system meant a complete reversal of the previous day’s wind and tidal directions. Although this resulted in similar tactics required; there were plenty of opportunities to gain throughout the course of the day. A very, very slightly biased start line produced an exciting beginning as race one got underway. Locals Jim and Ben got the show on the road by taking the bullet in race one, with John McKenzie and Andy Box taking second to show they were firmly in the running.

RS400 Scottish National Championships 2017 © Derek Braid
RS400 Scottish National Championships 2017 © Derek Braid



Race two took off from a similarly wonky line, with roughly 50% of the fleet having to re-start (the race officer had clearly forgotten his first substitute), despite their attempt to start on Port tack being foiled, Stewart and Sarah managed to pull their way into the lead through some close racing, with Jim and Ben taking second. With the port hand beat showing a solid bias and most of the fleet fighting for the pin end, Ben and Jenny came off the line in race three with a solid lead. They managed to hold it through a big shift with Jim and Ben breathing down their necks to finish off the weekend's racing with a second bullet.

The final results of the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championships couldn’t have been closer; congratulations go to Stewart and Sarah Robertson for taking the win with 11 points, followed by Jim and Ben in second with 12 points, and Ben and Jenny in third with 13 points. Despite the Marshalls best efforts, the Duckhams award goes to Andy Box, pro tip: it is recommended to stay within 30 feet of the boat at all times for optimum downwind speed.

Thanks go to East Lothian Yacht club for putting on a fantastic regatta once again, Benromach Distillery for providing the prizes, Stewart Brewing and JP Watersports for class sponsorship, and everyone in the background who makes these events happen.

RS Sailing 660x82Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted today at 5:20 am Mike Maier takes Finn Masters lead in Barbados
Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados after another tough and windy day out on Carlisle Bay. Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, drops to second while Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, moves up to third.
Posted today at 4:19 am LB Junior Match Race Invitational - Reiter & SDYC team become winners
Jack Reiter of San Diego Yacht Club & his teammates Jack Egan and John Masenik pulled off a three-peat this past weekend Jack Reiter of San Diego Yacht Club and his teammates Jack Egan and John Masenik pulled off a three-peat this past weekend in winning the 2017 Junior Match Race Invitational sponsored by Kaenon and hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club.
Posted today at 4:01 am Rafa Trujillo opens Finn World Masters defence with two bullets
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, of Spain, opened his 2017 title challenge with two great wins After the practice races on Sunday was abandoned due to strong winds, a similar forecast for Monday didn’t lend much hope for the racing to keep to schedule. An early AP ashore fuelled that dismay, but then the wind moderated to 18-20 knots and the fleet was sent afloat.
Posted on 6 Jun Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 5 Jun Finn Masters poised for Caribbean encounter in Barbados
One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened One hundred and thirty seven Finns from 21 countries are waiting on a beautiful sandy beach under the brilliant blue skies of Barbados as the 2017 Finn World Masters was officially opened Sunday night at the Barbados Yacht Club overlooking the picture book azure waters of Carlisle Bay.
Posted on 5 Jun Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados
The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day.
Posted on 1 Jun Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy Worlds crown
Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.
Posted on 31 May Riva Cup and International 14’ European Championships overall
An extraordinary edition of the Riva Cup reserved to the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas has just concluded in Riva del Garda Beautiful sunny days with 20-knot wind made the 2017 Riva Cup unforgettable, which was already remarkable thanks to the participation of 115 boats from the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas and International 14’.
Posted on 30 May OK Dinghy World Championship– Craig extends again on Day 3 in Barbados
Nick Craig built an eight lead after another solid day while Jim Hunt moves up to second and Paul Rhodes climbs to third Leading round the top mark in race five was Poland’s Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia’s Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O’Connell from New Zealand.
Posted on 30 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy