Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

2017 Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race underway

by Julianna Barbieri today at 4:02 am
David & Peter Askew’s Wizard at the start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race Julianna Barbieri
11 teams started the Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race at 2:05 ET today under sunny skies in very light three to five knots of breeze. The R/P 74 Wizard was first across in the IRC division just edging out the Mills 68 Prospector and TP 52 Heartbreaker, while Frers 62 Merrythought slipped across slightly ahead of Santa Cruz 52 Renegade.

Race tracking will update every hour at event website The first finishers are expected late Monday night.

PHRF Start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri
PHRF Start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri



Nigel Knowles, Commodore of the Montego Bay Yacht Club “Being on board Commodore Munroe’s boat with the BBYC and our valued sponsors was a terrific way to watch the start. Having sailed twice before myself but never having seen the boats line up was quite a site to see and even though the winds were light you could see the excitement in the crews as they crossed the start line on this fantastic adventure. I am very much looking forward to seeing all the teams in Jamaica as we give them our world famous Montego Bay Yacht Club welcome.”

Hugh Piggin, Race Director, “It was an extremely challenging start in light air, but the boats are on the way and the wind will pick up as they carry on. The forecast is for a solid east, northeasterly breeze and once they make the turn around Eluethera it will be champagne reaching and running conditions. I’m pretty keen to see who comes out on top.”

Prospector practicing - Pineapple Cup © Julianna Barbieri
Prospector practicing - Pineapple Cup © Julianna Barbieri


Prospector practicing just off Miami - Pineapple Cup © Julianna Barbieri
Prospector practicing just off Miami - Pineapple Cup © Julianna Barbieri


Prospector at the start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri
Prospector at the start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri


Robert Hughes & Jay Cross’ Heartbreaker - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri
Robert Hughes & Jay Cross’ Heartbreaker - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race © Julianna Barbieri

Wildwind 2016 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Fast Fa on Les Sables Layline
Nandor Fa is getting a perfect slingshot towards Les Sables d'Olonne on a fast moving low pressure system. Nandor Fa is getting a perfect slingshot towards Les Sables d'Olonne on a fast moving low pressure system. This Saturday morning he has a 1300 miles layline for the finish line and is making a steady 15kts on Spirit of Hungary. Fa has 25-30kts of wind and his ETA on the finish line of his second Vendée Globe is still Tuesday afternoon.
Posted today at 8:26 am 2017-18 Clipper Race - Wendy Tuck re-joins Clipper Race Australia
We are very pleased to welcome back former skipper Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck to the Clipper Race family We are very pleased to welcome back former skipper Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck to the Clipper Race family, after being appointed to the role of Chief Instructor and Principal of our Australian base.
Posted today at 7:56 am The Warren Jones International Youth Regatta – Final day
The 15th Warren Jones International Youth Regatta came to a conclusion in perfect sailing conditions late on Friday The 15th Warren Jones International Youth Regatta came to a conclusion in perfect sailing conditions late on Friday afternoon as the sun was setting on Perth Waters in front of the City of Perth skyline.
Posted today at 4:56 am H.H Nationals - Newman and Wharton to battle in blockbuster finish
The ending of this year's Helly Hansen Melges 24 Australian Championship has come down to a two-horse race on final day The ending of this year's Helly Hansen Melges 24 Australian Championship has come down to a two-horse race on the final day as Jon Newman on Penultimate Challenge and Andy Wharton on Accrewed Interest go head-to-head in the last two races with one point separating them.
Posted on 3 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history in 2017-18
The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague.
Posted on 3 Feb Vendée Globe - Day 90 - Dark side of the mood
Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days The Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days of his solo race around the world.
Posted on 3 Feb 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta - Two weeks to go
Time waits for nobody and particularly entrants in the 2017 and 11th, Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta. Time waits for nobody and particularly entrants in the 2017 and 11th, Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta. Do you have your entry in yet? Are you up for a One Lap Dash around the length and breadth of Lake Macquarie – a 31NM course, or the Challenge of the 12 Hour or the Endurance 24 Hour race around the cans? These are not ‘set and forget’ races – there are a lot sail changes
Posted on 3 Feb Warren Jones Intl Youth Regatta - Semi-Final pairings go down to wire
The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Racing started on time at 1230hrs on the now familiar shifty Easterly course in five - eight knots with streaky puffs and plenty of taxing shifts. Late in the afternoon the breeze did shift into the South allowing for the more traditional longer course with fewer boundary issues.
Posted on 3 Feb CQS - above and below decks tour of the foiling supermaxi - Video
Crosbie Lorimer takes a look above and below decks on the radical foiling supermaxi CQS Crosbie Lorimer takes a look above and below decks on the radical foiling supermaxi CQS ahead of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.
Posted on 3 Feb Helly Hansen Nationals - Tight racing at the top after half way mark
Only three points separated the top four boats yesterday after five of 10 scheduled races were completed Only three points separated the top four boats yesterday after five of 10 scheduled races were completed at the Helly Hansen Melges 24 Australian Championship at the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 2 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy