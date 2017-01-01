2017 Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race underway

David & Peter Askew’s Wizard at the start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race Julianna Barbieri David & Peter Askew’s Wizard at the start - Pineapple Cup - Montego Bay Race Julianna Barbieri

by Julianna Barbieri today at 4:02 amRace tracking will update every hour at event website The first finishers are expected late Monday night.





Nigel Knowles, Commodore of the Montego Bay Yacht Club “Being on board Commodore Munroe’s boat with the BBYC and our valued sponsors was a terrific way to watch the start. Having sailed twice before myself but never having seen the boats line up was quite a site to see and even though the winds were light you could see the excitement in the crews as they crossed the start line on this fantastic adventure. I am very much looking forward to seeing all the teams in Jamaica as we give them our world famous Montego Bay Yacht Club welcome.”



Hugh Piggin, Race Director, “It was an extremely challenging start in light air, but the boats are on the way and the wind will pick up as they carry on. The forecast is for a solid east, northeasterly breeze and once they make the turn around Eluethera it will be champagne reaching and running conditions. I’m pretty keen to see who comes out on top.”

















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151538