2017 Perth Waters Coaching Regatta - Overall report

by Clayton Erwin on 10 NovThe regatta is designed primarily to coach both young and old sailors whilst in racing conditions. Over the weekend 10 short course races were held.The number of entrants have increased each year, this was the third year the event was held. There were 27 - Open Bic’s, 11 - 29ers, 11 Sabres, 5 Cherubs, 2 Junior Dinghies and 1 Javelin.





The PDSC engaged a number of coaches for the weekend, most of the coaches were home grown from the PDSC, Brad Devine – (Multiple I14 National Champion). Russel Hanrahan (Multiple Javelin National Champion), Brien Hennessy (Multiple National Champion), Emily Horne, Ian Furlong (multiple National and International Champion), Denis Jones and Will Boulden and there were plenty of assistance coaches. All were guided by PRO Warren Drew where he made his presence felt at the start line.



Ten races were held, five on Saturday and another five were squeezed in on the Sunday. The morning races on Saturday started with a swinging Easterly breeze, by as usual is disappeared late morning. So only two races were held, which meant three for the PM.









The Saturday afternoon breeze kicked in with a bang. Coming from the West/South west. This made looking for the shifts tricky. Some big congratulations go out to all the Silver Fleet BIC kids, they all managed to get around the course. Some of the kids are in their first full year in the Open BICs.



Sunday races were held in light South Easterly. The morning was best with the PRO getting in three races before lunch. The afternoon was testing the breeze was losing its strength. The PRO got race nine in straight away, but we had to wait a while for the last race. The breeze came in very light, but enough to get the boats around.









Overall the event was very successful with the following results for each fleet:



Open BIC’s (Gold Fleet)



1st – Will Drew (Forward WIP Australia)

2nd – Rosalie Hennessey (2DesBicable)

3rd – Jenna Everett (Neptune)



Open BIC’s (Silver Fleet)



1st – George Elms (Bev)

2nd – Jai Senior (Wind Thief)

3rd – Will Arnold (Barely in Control)



29ers



1st – Kieran Bucktin and Shannon Wright (Till I Collapse)

2nd – Axel Fleet and Jack Luketina (Grater)

3rd – Genevieve Hennessy and Ben Gallagher (Feminist Rage)



Sabres



1st Clayton Erwin (Unfinished Business)

2nd Ian James (Prickle Foot)

3rd Kelly Miragliotta (Touche)



Cherubs



1st - Virginia Horn and Jacques Audet (Serenity Now)

2nd - Brad Luketina and Andrew Briggs (Pandamonium)

3rd – Cam Rule (Todd McVee) and Latishia Cook (Fine Mess)



Junior Dinghies



1st – Tom Devine and Ethan Miragliotta (Fast and Furious)

2nd – Caelan Grimwood and Hugh Kilpatrick (Sondrio One)



The Management Committee of the Perth Dinghy Sailing club would like to send out a big thank for all the Members and friends who Volunteered their time and assisted over the weekend.

