2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race- Enter now and win!

by Royal Motor Yacht Club today at 4:00 amThis is an exciting development for the Club to be associated with such an iconic Yacht Race, which has been in existence for 37 years.Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance has come on board as naming rights sponsors, continuing their loyal support of the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay and our events and activities.Enter before close of business November 15th 2017 and you have a chance to win these great prizes:Entry via www.royalmotor.com.au For more details call 02 9998 5511.

