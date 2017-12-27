Please select your home edition
2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race- Enter now and win!

by Royal Motor Yacht Club today at 4:00 am
2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race Royal Motor Yacht Club
The Royal Motor Yacht Club will be hosting the start of the Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race on the 27th December 2017.

This is an exciting development for the Club to be associated with such an iconic Yacht Race, which has been in existence for 37 years.

Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance has come on board as naming rights sponsors, continuing their loyal support of the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay and our events and activities.

Enter now and win!

Enter before close of business November 15th 2017 and you have a chance to win these great prizes:
  • Robert Oatley Wines
  • Oricom VHF Handheld Radio
  • Road Tech Marine Prize
  • Musto Prize
Entry via www.royalmotor.com.au

For more details call 02 9998 5511.

2017 Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race © Royal Motor Yacht Club
