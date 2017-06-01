Please select your home edition
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships – Entry open

by RHKYC Media today at 12:11 pm
Exciting conditions during Hong Kong Race Week © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
IODA and HKODA in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships. Hong Kong has the honor of hosting the 2017 edition of the event, and eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event via online registration.

Race Chairman for the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship, Gregoire Bourrut Lacouture, is enthusiastic about the early interest in the build up to the event: “We are very excited to host the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship. Early interest has already been registered by teams from New Zealand and Australia, with many of the sailors having taken advantage to compete on the Asian’s race track in February at Hong Kong Race Week. Hong Kong’s world class sailing venue will challenge the top 180 sailors from around Asia and Oceania, expected to compete at the event.

Entries for the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship, close on 1 June 2017. The 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championships, Notice of Race is now http://www.optimistasianoceanian2017.com [Sorry, this link had a problem]!online

