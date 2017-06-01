2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships – Entry open

Exciting conditions during Hong Kong Race Week © RHKYC/Guy Nowell Exciting conditions during Hong Kong Race Week © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

[Sorry, this link had a problem]

by RHKYC Media today at 12:11 pmRace Chairman for the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship, Gregoire Bourrut Lacouture, is enthusiastic about the early interest in the build up to the event: “We are very excited to host the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship. Early interest has already been registered by teams from New Zealand and Australia, with many of the sailors having taken advantage to compete on the Asian’s race track in February at Hong Kong Race Week. Hong Kong’s world class sailing venue will challenge the top 180 sailors from around Asia and Oceania, expected to compete at the event.Entries for the 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championship, close on 1 June 2017. The 2017 Asian and Oceanian Championships, Notice of Race is now http://www.optimistasianoceanian2017.com!online

















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154015