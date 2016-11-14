Please select your home edition
2017 ORC Superyacht Sailor Services and ORCsy VPP now available

by ORC today at 11:06 am
The 2017 edition of the ORC's Superyacht Designer VPP (DVP) and Superyacht Sailor Services (ORCsy SaS) is now online and available for use.

The ORC Superyacht VPP (ORCsy VPP) is a Velocity Prediction Program that forms the core of the ORC SuperYacht Rule (ORCsy). The software is accompanied by the ORC Manager, an editor utility program for entering and editing measurement data as will as an Offset editor for editing hull offset files. Input data in DXT and OFF file formats can then be used to produce the hydrostatic data and polar diagrams that predict boat speed for full range of wind conditions above 6 knots of true wind speed at the following true wind angles: optimum beat, 52, 60, 75, 90, 110, 120, 135, 150 degrees and optimum run.

The ORCsy VPP Designer's version (DVP) uses the same software used by the ORC Central Rating Office to issue certificates.

The results data includes all the ratings and time allowances shown on certificate, together with a complete set of calculated hydro and aerodynamic data and that defined by the ORCsy rules. The ORCsy DVP is Windows-based software, easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and standard Windows functions.

Any designer may process design data through the VPP to analyze rating effects, and the software is therefore regarded as essential to anyone contemplating an ORCsy design project. The subscription will not give access to existing hull data without the written permission of its designer, while rig, sails and other measurements can be obtained from any copy of an ORCsy Certificate through ORCsy Sailor Services.

The annual subscription to the ORCsy DVP is €1000 while the price for current ORC DVP subscribers is €700.

The ORCSY rule is only 3 years old now but highly successful, having been used in 9 events in the 2016 season: SuperYacht Challenge Antigua, Loro Piana SuperYacht Regatta in Virgin Gorda, St. Barth's Bucket Regatta, Rolex International Regatta in Capri, Loro Piana SuperYacht Regatta in Porto Cervo, Superyacht Cup in Palma, Candy Store Cup in Newport, Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Swan Cup in Porto Cervo.

The ORCsy team has worked hard to improve the level of accuracy of the ORCsy VPP, and during this past year supported a continuous program of research as well as the presence of its technical Super Yacht team at all events. Along with the SuperYacht Racing Association (SYRA), ORC will continue its support this year to develop and update this unique rating system.

The principal new characteristics of the 2017 ORCsy VPP are the following:

1. The leeway for shallow boats has been revised to better assess their higher induced drag.

2. Better evaluation of separation drag for deep keel boats

3. Following the ITC suggestions implemented in the 2017 ORC INT VPP, the added resistance in waves has been revised with a reduction of energy curve in light winds

4. Fine tuning of added resistance for slots in Centerboards

5. Evaluation of reduction of L due to Construction Materials in the Hull

6. High Froude Number Residuary Resistance revision

7. The revision of the heel angle to compute sail forces (the PHIUP function) will reduce the maximum heel angle at which the VPP runs

8. Headsail set flying (Code 0) treatment revision with a different depowering routine that prevents the VPP to use this kind of headsail in strong wind conditions. In addition, one headsail set flying won't be accounted as an additional headsail on board

9. Evaluation of missing endplate effect for Headsails Tacked on Sprit

10. More accurate windage assessment of gaff sailplans with a lot of rig

11. Introduction of a VPP run for very small working inner jibs.

12. Revision of the Tacking allowance, including D/L term and for rudders with skeg

13. Revision of gyradius adjustment for MCA-approved boats assessing a more wide weight distribution with increased added resistance in waves

14. Introduction of measured PIPA (Propeller Installation Projected Area) to improve the evaluation of added resistance of propeller installation

15. Reduction of 50% of the Sy factor (allowance for very high VCG boats)

16. Revision of light wind allowance composition (decreasing the weight of 6 kts allowance)

17. Introduction of measured mast section windage

18. Evaluation of a more detailed sails weight that will avoid to declare the weight for each sail on board.

A more detailed description of the above modifications is included in the ORC SY VPP Documentation that is available on the ORC website in the Super Yacht section.

Another innovative feature of ORCsy for the 2017 season is the advent of the ORCsy Corinthian Spirit certificate, designated ORCcs. This certificate type has fewer measurement inputs and is designed by SYRA and ORC to offer Superyachts that race on an occasional and informal basis the opportunity to enjoy Superyacht racing in this casual context.

'The 2016 season has been a busy one for the ORCsy team and in general Super Yacht activity. The cooperation between ORC, SYRA and all SY event organizers has been excellent and the amount of information and data we have been able to collect, through the Tracking system (TracTrac) and being present on site with our team, has been huge and extremely useful for the Rule and VPP evolution,' said Paolo Massarini, ORCsy Manager.

The ORCsy Sailor Services has also been improved and has been used by Yacht captains, owners and team managers quite a lot during the year. As usual when they submit an ORCsy application form indicating the yacht's email contact, they are automatically registered and can access the portal.
Of course also designers, sailmakers, and other team members may request permission to obtain registration credentials by writing to orcsy@orc.org.

Features of the ORCsy SaS include:

* Get scale drawings of the rig and sail plans of the boats
* Get copies of any valid ORCsy certificate in the fleet.
* Research the effects of changes of measurements on ratings by running test certificates

Test certificates in the ORCsy SaS system are only €50, and there are no restrictions on the number of tests available.

'ORC is always committed to science and transparency,' says ORC Chairman Bruno Finzi. 'We are very pleased that the number of regattas asking for the ORC SY rule is growing, as well as the number of SY yachts using the tools offered by the same Sailor Services access that has helped thousands of ORCi and ORC Club customers over the past years. This gives owners, sailors, boat captains, project managers and sailmakers easy access to the system so that they become more familiar with its potential use and to the various options these wonderful yachts have. We hope this improves their understanding and use of the system, and ultimately produces better racing.'

For more information on ORC and its rules, classes and events, go here

