2017 Nanny Cay Cup - Winners in light breezes

by BVI Spring Regatta today at 1:43 am
Despite the light breeze, it doesn't get better than this: Racing in the beautiful British Virgin Islands Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival. Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands. The breeze built a little around the islands offering up a fairly steady seven - eight knots throughout racing.

Racing in the CSA Racing division, Runaway, the Andrews 70 skippered by Doug Baker (USA) completed the course in the shortest elapsed time of 1:41:43, taking home the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup. Spike, the J 111 helmed by Sam Talbot (BVI) took second in division, while Taz, the RP 37 owned and skippered by Bernie Evan-Wong (ANU) placed third.

Winning the Nanny Cay Cup, Doug Baker;s Andrews 70, Runaway © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
The X41 Godspeed helmed by Peter Steinkogler (AUT) took first in the CSA Cruising fleet, ahead of Roosta, the IC 24 skippered by Pat Nolan (BVI). Sam of Hamble, the Sigma 38 skippered by Peter Hopps (GBR), took third.

In the CSA Bareboat fleet, Team Merlin-Sohcahtoa skippered by Charlie Garrard (USA) took first, followed closely by Sail Experts-Dauntless Five skippered by Petr Kochnev (RUS), and in third place was BYRA-La Belle Vita, skippered by John Fourqurean (USA).

In the Multihull Division, first place went to Little Wing, the Antrim/Perry 52 skippered by Ron Boehm (USA), and Wildfire, the Edel Cat 35 skippered by John Hayes (BVI), took second.

In the Offshore Multihull Division, the Gunboat 66 Extreme H20, owned and skippered by Pat Benz (USA) took first, followed by NALA, the HH 66 and skippered by Jim Vos (USA) in second. The Gunboat 60 owned and skippered by Phil Lotz (USA), took third.

Sam Talbot's J111, Spike took second place in CSA Racing in the Nanny Cay Cup © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Racing on his home turf in today's challenging breeze had its benefits for Sam Talbot, a BVI local racing J111, Spike. 'We sailed really well actually and were flying upwind. It was the final run that really got us but overall we were really happy with our race,' Talbot said, all smiles. 'Local knowledge was handy with the laylines, knowing exactly how close we could get to the rocks and deciding where we could hold, it definitely came in handy. Second time around Pelican there were a lot of worried people on board,' Talbot joked.

Talbot is racing with mostly his regular crew on board with a few extras along for the ride today until the more serious racing begins later in the week. When asked who he's watching out for this week, Talbot didn't hesitate for a second, 'El Ocaso!'

From Antigua, Bernie Evan Wong's RP37, TAZ © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Taz has sailed with mostly the same crew this winter, which has helped the team's progression, Bernie Evan-Wong said. 'We've been really pleased with our end results, we've been racing the same boats the whole time and relatively, we're racing well.' He's hoping to continue that trend this week and today saw the team off to a good start.

'It turned out to be quite a challenging race,' Evan-Wong said. 'The light wind was good for us, though, because we just did the Caribbean 600 and it was very similar conditions with breezes of six - seven knots. Today we tuned the rig for light wind and our target upwind was close to seven knots, and on the reach we were about eight.'

The oldest boat in the BVI Sailing Festival, Matt Barker's The Blue Peter © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
Andrew McIrvine (GBR) skipper of Team Larry-Olympia's Tigress has returned to the BVI for the first time since 2003, and he's not sure why it took him so long to return. 'It's beautiful, yesterday we did an exploratory for the Round Tortola race so we did see a lot of the BVI scenery yesterday which we would have missed today given the change in course.' His team placed eighth overall today, a little plagued by the light air.

'We've had a couple of days of practice in a bit more wind but the sail inventory on this boat - which is the same as mine back home - is very different,' McIrvine said. 'We made a slight miscalculation with the wind shifting. We beat Arthur, our sister-ship, which is important but we can do better than that I am sure. Today was the day for lightweight flying boats - Beneteau First 40s dislike under 10 -12 knots, then they wake up and behave!'

Despite the light breeze, it doesn't get better than this: Racing in the beautiful British Virgin Islands © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
On Wednesday, the fleet heads to Scrub Island for the next event in the BVI Sailing Festival extravaganza, the Scrub Island Invitational. Back at Nanny Cay at 7.30pm is the second showing of Vanishing Sail, a historical film about building the Carriacou sloops.

For more information, please visit website.

Crews gather for the prizegiving of the Nanny Cay Cup in the Regatta Village on the first day of the BVI Spring Festival © Todd VanSickle / BVI Spring Regatta http://www.bvispringregatta.org
2017 BVI Sailing Festival - Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Total
BVI Sailing Festival Racing
CSA Division
CSA - Racing
1.   USA 46269 Runaway Andrews 70 Doug Baker 1 1.0
2.   USA 60613 Spike J 111 Sam Talbot 2 2.0
3.   ANU 911882 TAZ RP 37 Bernard Evan-Wong 3 3.0
4.   USA 30014 Flying Jenny C&C 30 Sandra Askew 4 4.0
5.   ANT 104 Liquid J 122 Pamala Baldwin 5 5.0
6.   GBR 7382R Pasco's Jaguar Reflex 38 Will Sadler 6 6.0
7.   GBR 8405R Team Larry ~ Olympia's Tigress Beneteau First 40 Andrew McIrvine 7 7.0
8.   GBR 7408R Arthur Beneteau First 40 Chris Jackson - Sailing Logic 8 8.0
9.   GBR 4778R Team The Willing Sinners ~ EH01 Beneteau First 47.7 Andy Middleton 9 9.0
10.   GBR 9051T ORTAC Bennetau 40.7 darren shipard 10 10.0
11.   GBR 8520R Hot Stuff Beneteau First 40.7 Girls for Sail 11 11.0
12.   CAN 56 Touch2Play Racing J 88 Rob Butler 17/RET 17.0
13.   463 Imagine Beneteau Oceanis 46 Eric Langley 17/RET 17.0
14.   USA 30018 Nemesis and the Hooligans C&C 30 Trey Sheehan 19/RET 19.0
15.   USA 52902 El Ocaso J 122 Bob Hillier 19/DNS 19.0
16.   GBR 2215L Quokka 8 Grand Soleil 43 Philippe Falle 19/RET 19.0
 
CSA - Cruising
1.   255 Godspeed X41 Peter Steinkogler 1 1.0
2.   IVB 42 Roosta IC 24 Pat Nolan 2 2.0
3.   GBR 8396 Sam of Hamble Sigma 38 Peter Hopps & Serena Alexander 3 3.0
4.   17 The Blue Peter Alfred Mylne 65 Mathew Barker 4 4.0
5.   GER 7362 Luna Dufour 44 Andreas Berg 5 5.0
6.   USA 19 Jasmine Little Harbor John Evans 6 6.0
7.   30 Wicked Winch Hunter 30-2 David Lake 7 7.0
8.   GBR 1702T Scarlet Oyster Oyster lightweight 48 Ross Appleby 12/RET 12.0
9.   CAN 43032 GOOSE Saga 43 Robert Webb 15/DNS 15.0
10.   No Ka Oi 2 Beneteau Oceanus 50 Andrew Linney 15/DNS 15.0
11.   USA 60503 Recess Gibsea 51 Bruce Gates 15/DNS 15.0
 
CSA - Bareboat
1. 8   Team Merlin ~ Sohcahtoa Sunsail 41 Charlie Garrard 1 1.0
2. 1   Sail Experts ~ Dauntless Five Moorings 45.3 Petr Kochnev 2 2.0
3. 11   BYRA ~ La Bella Vita Sunsail 51 John Fourqurean 3 3.0
4. 13   Joanna Victoria Moorings 45.3 Mike Graham 4 4.0
5. 10   Island Time Too Moorings 45.3 Ben Sampson 5 5.0
6. 6   Legacy II Moorings 45.3 Dan Gourash 6 6.0
7. 7   Harmony Moorings 45.3 Jim Proctor 7 7.0
8. 15   Captain Willem ~ Dot N Fran Sunsail 47 Willem Ellemeet 8 8.0
9. 4   ThamesYC ~ Sweet Wind Moorings 42.3 Robert Amrein 9 9.0
10. 5   Do Not Resuscitate ~ Crazy Diamond of Cardiff Sunsail 47 Rob Fernandez 10 10.0
11. 12   Team Enchanted ~ SS Hull 920 Sunsail 51 charles Obersheimer 11 11.0
12. 3   Trekr ~ Return of the Macks Moorings 51.4 Dave Sossamon 12 12.0
13.   De Prooi ~ SS Hull 303 Sunsail 41 m Vreedeveld 21/DNS 21.0
14.   Dascyllus Moorings 45.3 Arne Feyling 21/DNS 21.0
15. 16   Gris Gris Sunsail 47 Johannes Mehlhorn 21/DNS 21.0
16.   Sir Galahad II Sunsail 41 Brian McCarthy 21/DNS 21.0
17.   Team Paranda ~ Ivoire Moorings 51.4 Jeroen Joman 21/DNS 21.0
18.   Tortola Moon Sunsail 41 Alberto Borin 21/DNS 21.0
19. 9   Pelican Pat Moorings 45.3 Mike Keel 21/DNS 21.0
20. 17   Dakota Lullaby II Sunsail 47 Rob Versteegh 21/DNS 21.0
 
CSA - Multihull
1.   USA R18 Little Wing Perry Antrim 52 Ron Boehm 1 1.0
2.   Wildfire Edel cat 35 John Hayes 2 2.0
 
Trimaran Class
1.   M 330 Triple Jack Kelsall 47 Richard Wooldridge 1 1.0
 
 
One Design Division
Offshore Multihulls
1.   USA 6607 Extreme H2O Gunboat 66 Pat Benz 1 1.0
2.   USA 6603 NALA HH 66 Jim Vos 2 2.0
3.   USA 61006 Arethusa Gunboat Phil Lotz 3 3.0
4.   USA 12 The DOMinator 5X Kent Haeger 4 4.0
5.   USA 6204 ELVIS Gunboat 62 Jason Carroll 6/DNS 6.0
 
