2017 NCYC Newcastle to Port Stephens Race - Action coming soon...
by Richard Howard today at 7:11 am
Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up as a downwind sprint towards Sail Port Stephens with a whopping 40 boat fleet to match, this weekend.
Yachts lining up to start the 2013 Newcastle to Port Stephens Yacht Race © NCYC http://www.ncyc.net.au/
A large weekend of downwind champagne sailing is on the cards for fleets converging on NCYC this Saturday prior to Sunday’s dash north along Stockton Bight and around Point Stephens light to the finish off Tomaree headland.
Line honour favourites this year are Doug Coulter’s Rogers 46 Shakti hot off her Pittwater Goldcoast win at Christmas as well as fellow Lake sailor and weekend arch rival, Ian Bower’s in his Farr 400 Ignition. More difficult to pick are the IRC and PHS favourite due to with a vast array of well prepared and strong performing boats which make up the largest fleet on record. Mumm 30, 2Excess, owned by Mark Schrafenberg is back to defend last year’s PHS title as is Rob and Jan Howard’s Beneteau 40.7, Schouten Passage, which took top IRC honours in 2016.
NCYC Rear Commodore Barry Kelly said, with a smile on his face earlier today, “We are delighted to have such a great turnout for our annual event. Hopefully all enjoy some NCYC hospitality on Saturday night and a great sleigh ride North on Sunday”. Rear Commodore Kelly has good reason to smile as this year’s race perfectly suits his Archambault M34, Concealed Weapon, a yacht with lines and downwind performance akin to a mini Volvo 60 class yacht.
Sail Port Stephens, which the race feeds into, is celebrating 10 years and everyone wants to be at the party! Go to www.ncyc.net.au
for a list of entries and results as the entourage migrates to North.
Series Entries - Newcastle to Port Stephens Race 2017
Currently there are 42 competitors entered.
| BOAT NAME
| SAIL NO
| SKIPPER
| DESIGN
| STATE
| FROM
|2XCESS
|8336
|Mark Scharfenberg
|Mumm Farr 30
|NSW
|SLMASC
|AEOLIAN
|37137
|Bruce Thomas
|Elan 37
|NSW
|GSC
|ALL OUR GIRLS
|5201
|Mark Cole
|Southern Ocean 32
|NSW
|HRYC/GSC/GFS
|ALLSAIL DANCING STAR
|7788
|R Muggleton/ A. Bower
|Bavaria Cruiser 40s
|NSW
|RPAYC/RMYCBB
|ANGER MANAGEMENT
|11011
|Phil Arnall
|Corby 43
|NSW
|NCYC
|ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY
|500
|Greg Newton
|Beneteau Oceanis 45
|NSW
|CYCA
|BIG BLUE
|6767
|Stephen Phillips
|Beneteau 38s5
|NSW
|WYC
|BLACK SHEEP
|33345
|Derek Sheppard
|Beneteau 45
|NSW
|CYCA
|BREEZIN
|AUS183
|Bradley Sewell
|Melges 32
|NSW
|SLMASC
|COLORTILE
|67
|Warren/Kristy Buchan
|Sayer 44.9
|NSW
|CSC&RMYC
|CONCEALED WEAPON
|8834
|Barry Kelly
|Archambault M34
|NSW
|NCYC
|DEVIL'S LAIR
|621
|John Sprague
|Modified Mount Gay 30
|NSW
|GSC
|ELUSIVE SPIRIT
|8305
|Robert Swan
|Beneteau First 305
|NSW
|GSC
|EVEN FINER
|6740
|Geoff Dilworth
|Dufour 34
|NSW
|GSC
|EXCAPADE
|5223
|Noel Gough
|Northshore Nxs 38
|NSW
|RMYCT/LM
|FLASHDANCE II
|PF57
|Brian Evans
|Adams Radford
|NSW
|CSC
|IGNITION
|M400
|Ian Bower
|Farr 400
|NSW
|LMYC
|KELSEA BLUE
|6584
|Adrian Williams
|C&C115
|NSW
|RSYS/GSC
|KOKO GARMIN
|63344
|Roy Leslie
|Elan 37
|NSW
|GSC
|MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA
|6232
|Kerry Burke & Rob Carr
|Northshore 370
|NSW
|MHYC
|NYSSA
|1339
|Mark Smith
|Catalina 34 Mk Ii
|NSW
|NCYC
|OCC. COARSE LANG ONE
|8009
|William Bailey
|Cookson 12
|NSW
|RPAYC
|PASSION X
|7130
|David Edmiston
|Didi 40 Cr
|NSW
|GFS
|PREDDYTOR
|7272
|Peter Edwards
|Sydney 38
|NSW
|CSC
|QUEST 3
|5822
|Brendon Gregg
|X-43 X-Yacht
|NSW
|RMYC
|RED DOG
|N5915
|Andrew Miller
|Jeanneau 36
|NSW
|NCYC
|RUMBO
|AUS6135
|Guy / Clark Holbert
|Farr 30 Mod
|NSW
|PSYC/CPS
|SAVARNA
|6650
|David Sanders
|Jeanneau 39i
|NSW
|RMYC
|SCHOUTEN PASSAGE
|N349
|Rob Howard
|Beneteau 40.7
|NSW
|NCYC
|SCOTS WHA HAE
|N29
|Valda Johnston
|Hanse 370e
|NSW
|NCYC
|SCUFFY
|N2
|Richard Fleck
|Beneteau Oceanis 37
|NSW
|NCYC
|SEA HAWK
|8886
|Pete And Drew Van Ryn
|Farr44 Ims
|NSW
|CSC
|SHAKTI
|M16
|Doug Coulter
|Rogers 46
|NSW
|LMYC
|STICKY
|A164
|Richard Harris
|Salona 38
|NSW
|RPAYC
|SUMMER SALT
|N1367
|John Searl
|Beneteau First 36.7
|NSW
|NCYC
|TENSIXTY
|MYC7
|Ian Green
|Radford 10.6
|NSW
|MYC
|THE BANSHEE
|4100
|Rob Francis
|Mbd41
|NSW
|CSC
|TOY STORY
|M102
|Tom Woods
|Farr 36 Od
|NSW
|LMYC
|UNA VITA
|MH11
|Kenneth Peachey
|Northshore 370 Sports
|NSW
|PSYC
|UNRUFFLED
|7439
|M.E.N. Syndicate
|Jeaneau 439
|NSW
|RPAYC
|WOMBAT
|WOMBAT
|Mark Richards
|Committee Boat
|NSW
|NCYC
|YOUNG N OLD
|3909
|Glen Picasso
|Young 88
|NSW
|LMYC/NCYC
