2017 NCYC Newcastle to Port Stephens Race - Action coming soon...

Yachts lining up to start the 2013 Newcastle to Port Stephens Yacht Race

Series Entries - Newcastle to Port Stephens Race 2017



by Richard Howard today at 7:11 amA large weekend of downwind champagne sailing is on the cards for fleets converging on NCYC this Saturday prior to Sunday’s dash north along Stockton Bight and around Point Stephens light to the finish off Tomaree headland.Line honour favourites this year are Doug Coulter’s Rogers 46 Shakti hot off her Pittwater Goldcoast win at Christmas as well as fellow Lake sailor and weekend arch rival, Ian Bower’s in his Farr 400 Ignition. More difficult to pick are the IRC and PHS favourite due to with a vast array of well prepared and strong performing boats which make up the largest fleet on record. Mumm 30, 2Excess, owned by Mark Schrafenberg is back to defend last year’s PHS title as is Rob and Jan Howard’s Beneteau 40.7, Schouten Passage, which took top IRC honours in 2016.NCYC Rear Commodore Barry Kelly said, with a smile on his face earlier today, “We are delighted to have such a great turnout for our annual event. Hopefully all enjoy some NCYC hospitality on Saturday night and a great sleigh ride North on Sunday”. Rear Commodore Kelly has good reason to smile as this year’s race perfectly suits his Archambault M34, Concealed Weapon, a yacht with lines and downwind performance akin to a mini Volvo 60 class yacht.Sail Port Stephens, which the race feeds into, is celebrating 10 years and everyone wants to be at the party! Go to www.ncyc.net.au for a list of entries and results as the entourage migrates to North.

Currently there are 42 competitors entered.

BOAT NAME SAIL NO SKIPPER DESIGN STATE FROM 2XCESS 8336 Mark Scharfenberg Mumm Farr 30 NSW SLMASC AEOLIAN 37137 Bruce Thomas Elan 37 NSW GSC ALL OUR GIRLS 5201 Mark Cole Southern Ocean 32 NSW HRYC/GSC/GFS ALLSAIL DANCING STAR 7788 R Muggleton/ A. Bower Bavaria Cruiser 40s NSW RPAYC/RMYCBB ANGER MANAGEMENT 11011 Phil Arnall Corby 43 NSW NCYC ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY 500 Greg Newton Beneteau Oceanis 45 NSW CYCA BIG BLUE 6767 Stephen Phillips Beneteau 38s5 NSW WYC BLACK SHEEP 33345 Derek Sheppard Beneteau 45 NSW CYCA BREEZIN AUS183 Bradley Sewell Melges 32 NSW SLMASC COLORTILE 67 Warren/Kristy Buchan Sayer 44.9 NSW CSC&RMYC CONCEALED WEAPON 8834 Barry Kelly Archambault M34 NSW NCYC DEVIL'S LAIR 621 John Sprague Modified Mount Gay 30 NSW GSC ELUSIVE SPIRIT 8305 Robert Swan Beneteau First 305 NSW GSC EVEN FINER 6740 Geoff Dilworth Dufour 34 NSW GSC EXCAPADE 5223 Noel Gough Northshore Nxs 38 NSW RMYCT/LM FLASHDANCE II PF57 Brian Evans Adams Radford NSW CSC IGNITION M400 Ian Bower Farr 400 NSW LMYC KELSEA BLUE 6584 Adrian Williams C&C115 NSW RSYS/GSC KOKO GARMIN 63344 Roy Leslie Elan 37 NSW GSC MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA 6232 Kerry Burke & Rob Carr Northshore 370 NSW MHYC NYSSA 1339 Mark Smith Catalina 34 Mk Ii NSW NCYC OCC. COARSE LANG ONE 8009 William Bailey Cookson 12 NSW RPAYC PASSION X 7130 David Edmiston Didi 40 Cr NSW GFS PREDDYTOR 7272 Peter Edwards Sydney 38 NSW CSC QUEST 3 5822 Brendon Gregg X-43 X-Yacht NSW RMYC RED DOG N5915 Andrew Miller Jeanneau 36 NSW NCYC RUMBO AUS6135 Guy / Clark Holbert Farr 30 Mod NSW PSYC/CPS SAVARNA 6650 David Sanders Jeanneau 39i NSW RMYC SCHOUTEN PASSAGE N349 Rob Howard Beneteau 40.7 NSW NCYC SCOTS WHA HAE N29 Valda Johnston Hanse 370e NSW NCYC SCUFFY N2 Richard Fleck Beneteau Oceanis 37 NSW NCYC SEA HAWK 8886 Pete And Drew Van Ryn Farr44 Ims NSW CSC SHAKTI M16 Doug Coulter Rogers 46 NSW LMYC STICKY A164 Richard Harris Salona 38 NSW RPAYC SUMMER SALT N1367 John Searl Beneteau First 36.7 NSW NCYC TENSIXTY MYC7 Ian Green Radford 10.6 NSW MYC THE BANSHEE 4100 Rob Francis Mbd41 NSW CSC TOY STORY M102 Tom Woods Farr 36 Od NSW LMYC UNA VITA MH11 Kenneth Peachey Northshore 370 Sports NSW PSYC UNRUFFLED 7439 M.E.N. Syndicate Jeaneau 439 NSW RPAYC WOMBAT WOMBAT Mark Richards Committee Boat NSW NCYC YOUNG N OLD 3909 Glen Picasso Young 88 NSW LMYC/NCYC

