2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship kicks off in Charleston
by U.S. Melges 24 on 4 Apr
This weekend, for the third time in Class history, the U.S. Melges 24 Class Association (USM24CA) is excited to bring back its highly-coveted National Championship to Charleston, S.C., graciously hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC) on April 7-9. This time however, it also collectively serves as Act 2 of the Quantum World Winter Series, and is Stage 1 of the 2017 NorAm Tour.
2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship U.S. Melges 24 Class Association
Charleston is an all-time Melges 24 Class favorite, not just because of its warm shoreside southern hospitality and progressive social scene, but also for its addictive one-design harbor racing elixir - relatively flat water conditions, plenty of breeze and current. 2017 is poised to serve up that magic concoction for three straight days, mixed with just the right amount of on-shore festivities and camaraderie.
National Championship Event Chair Randy Draftz, who also acts as Sperry Charleston Race Week
Chairman, has been hard at work, carefully putting many of the parts and pieces into place to make this Nationals the best it can be. 'We've got a great fleet of Melges 24s for the Nationals - some new faces as well as some of the Class' veteran teams will be here with us. Most of the teams will also participate at Race Week too, so April will provided a lot of racing opportunity for this legendary sportboat. Regardless of the conditions, there should definitely be some fireworks on the harbor front throughout the month.'
'Thanks to Randy's great organizational skills, this event will be just as fantastic as Race Week itself,' said USMCA Vice President and Nationals Corinthian competitor George Haynie sailing Firewater (USA-687) based out of Tampa, Fla. 'Charleston is such a fun place to sail, which makes the trip all the way from Florida all the more worthwhile. My team and I are really looking forward to some fun times on- and off-the-water!'
Among the Melges 24 teams scheduled to appear in the overall division is seven-time National Champ Brian Porter on Full Throttle (USA-849), Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team (USA-848) will feature recently crowned World Champion crew member and 2016 Olympian Dave Hughes as tactician, John Brown's Blind Squirrel (USA-547), Peter Duncan's Jigs in Space (USA-515), Wes Whitmyer Jr.'s SlingSHOT (USA-747), Bruce Ayres' Monsoon (USA-851) and Kevin Welch's Mikey (USA-838).
The all-amatuer sector is also taking shape. Thus far, ten Corinthian teams have qualified. Intense competition is a sure thing. Third runner-up in the Corinthian division at the 2016 Miami Worlds Decorum (USA-805) helmed by Hunter Ratliff will be present, as well as Atlanta's KC Shannon on Shaka (USA-801), Laura Grondin on Dark Energy (USA-738), Frank Davenport on WILDGoose (USA-736), and the very youthful entry of Jay Greenfield on Old School (USA-491).
Registration and measurement all take place on Thursday followed by some live music and dinner at ChYC for the Melges 24 fleet. PRO Hal Smith will be in charge of the fleet starting on Friday, and concluding on Sunday.
2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship - Current Entries
|S/N
|Yacht Name
|Owner's Name
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|
|1.
| USA 526
|3 1/2 men
|Steve Suddath
|Jacksonville, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|2.
| USA 419
|Apex
|Kent Picknell
|Crestwood, KY, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|3.
| USA 34
|Bad Idea
|Scot Zimmerman
|Traverse City, MI, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|4.
| USA 547
|Blind Squirrel
|John Brown
|Philadelphia, PA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|5.
| USA 77
|Bones (Corinthian)
|Robert Harf
|Sonoma, CA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|6.
| USA 738
|Dark Energy (Corinthian)
|Laura Grondin
|West hartford, CT, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|7.
| USA 805
|Decorum (Corinthian)
|Hunter Ratliff
|Chicago, IL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|8.
| USA 575
|EX-KAHN (Corinthian)
|Brent McKenzie
|Flowery Branch, GA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|9.
| USA 687
|Firewater (Corinthian)
|George Haynie
|Tampa, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|10.
| USA 9
|FNG/Eelsnot (Corinthian)
|Zane Yoder
|Daphne, Al, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|11.
| USA 849
|Full Throttle
|Brian Porter
|Fontana, WI, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|12.
| USA 201
|JACK Mormon Coffee
|Mossman/ Hutchinson
|Mt Pleasant , SC, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|13.
| USA 515
|Jigs in Space
|Peter Duncan
|Rye, New York, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|14.
| GER 624
|Kleine Rainbow
|Bent Dietrich
|Hamburg, GER
|Melges 24
|24
|15.
| USA 121
|Le Coq
|Thomas Roop
|Traverse City, MI, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|16.
| USA 848
|Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team
|Travis Weisleder
|Richmond, VA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|17.
| USA 838
|MiKEY
|Kevin Welch
|Anacortes, WA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|18.
| USA 851
|Monsoon
|Bruce Ayres
|Newport Beach, CA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|19.
| USA 587
|OBSESSION
|Gary Schwarting
|Naples, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|20.
| USA 491
|Old School (Corinthian)
|Jay Greenfield
|Charleston, SC, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|21.
| USA 801
|Shaka (Corinthian)
|KC Shannon
|Fayetteville, GA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|22.
| USA 747
|SlingSHOT
|Wes Whitmyer Jr
|Stamford, CT, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|23.
| CAN 811
|TBA
|John Sherlock
|Port Credit, ON, CAN
|Melges 24
|24
|24.
| GBR 691
|Team Barbarians (Corinthian)
|Stuart Simpson
|London, London, GBR
|Melges 24
|24
|25.
| USA 825
|Warcanoe
|Michael Goldfarb
|Seattle, WA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|26.
| USA 820
|West Marine Rigging
|Bora Gulari
|Detroit, MI, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|27.
| USA 736
|Wild Goose (Corinthian)
|Frank Davenport
|Williams Bay, WI, USA
|Melges 24
|24
