Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer Not Equal

2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship kicks off in Charleston

by U.S. Melges 24 on 4 Apr
2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship U.S. Melges 24 Class Association
This weekend, for the third time in Class history, the U.S. Melges 24 Class Association (USM24CA) is excited to bring back its highly-coveted National Championship to Charleston, S.C., graciously hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC) on April 7-9. This time however, it also collectively serves as Act 2 of the Quantum World Winter Series, and is Stage 1 of the 2017 NorAm Tour.

Charleston is an all-time Melges 24 Class favorite, not just because of its warm shoreside southern hospitality and progressive social scene, but also for its addictive one-design harbor racing elixir - relatively flat water conditions, plenty of breeze and current. 2017 is poised to serve up that magic concoction for three straight days, mixed with just the right amount of on-shore festivities and camaraderie.

National Championship Event Chair Randy Draftz, who also acts as Sperry Charleston Race Week Chairman, has been hard at work, carefully putting many of the parts and pieces into place to make this Nationals the best it can be. 'We've got a great fleet of Melges 24s for the Nationals - some new faces as well as some of the Class' veteran teams will be here with us. Most of the teams will also participate at Race Week too, so April will provided a lot of racing opportunity for this legendary sportboat. Regardless of the conditions, there should definitely be some fireworks on the harbor front throughout the month.'

'Thanks to Randy's great organizational skills, this event will be just as fantastic as Race Week itself,' said USMCA Vice President and Nationals Corinthian competitor George Haynie sailing Firewater (USA-687) based out of Tampa, Fla. 'Charleston is such a fun place to sail, which makes the trip all the way from Florida all the more worthwhile. My team and I are really looking forward to some fun times on- and off-the-water!'

Among the Melges 24 teams scheduled to appear in the overall division is seven-time National Champ Brian Porter on Full Throttle (USA-849), Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team (USA-848) will feature recently crowned World Champion crew member and 2016 Olympian Dave Hughes as tactician, John Brown's Blind Squirrel (USA-547), Peter Duncan's Jigs in Space (USA-515), Wes Whitmyer Jr.'s SlingSHOT (USA-747), Bruce Ayres' Monsoon (USA-851) and Kevin Welch's Mikey (USA-838).

The all-amatuer sector is also taking shape. Thus far, ten Corinthian teams have qualified. Intense competition is a sure thing. Third runner-up in the Corinthian division at the 2016 Miami Worlds Decorum (USA-805) helmed by Hunter Ratliff will be present, as well as Atlanta's KC Shannon on Shaka (USA-801), Laura Grondin on Dark Energy (USA-738), Frank Davenport on WILDGoose (USA-736), and the very youthful entry of Jay Greenfield on Old School (USA-491).

Registration and measurement all take place on Thursday followed by some live music and dinner at ChYC for the Melges 24 fleet. PRO Hal Smith will be in charge of the fleet starting on Friday, and concluding on Sunday.

2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship - Current Entries
S/N
 Yacht Name Owner's Name Home Port Yacht Type Length

1.   USA 526 3 1/2 men Steve Suddath Jacksonville, FL, USA Melges 24 24
2.   USA 419 Apex Kent Picknell Crestwood, KY, USA Melges 24 24
3.   USA 34 Bad Idea Scot Zimmerman Traverse City, MI, USA Melges 24 24
4.   USA 547 Blind Squirrel John Brown Philadelphia, PA, USA Melges 24 24
5.   USA 77 Bones (Corinthian) Robert Harf Sonoma, CA, USA Melges 24 24
6. Quantum Sails  USA 738 Dark Energy (Corinthian) Laura Grondin West hartford, CT, USA Melges 24 24
7.   USA 805 Decorum (Corinthian) Hunter Ratliff Chicago, IL, USA Melges 24 24
8.   USA 575 EX-KAHN (Corinthian) Brent McKenzie Flowery Branch, GA, USA Melges 24 24
9.   USA 687 Firewater (Corinthian) George Haynie Tampa, FL, USA Melges 24 24
10.   USA 9 FNG/Eelsnot (Corinthian) Zane Yoder Daphne, Al, USA Melges 24 24
11.   USA 849 Full Throttle Brian Porter Fontana, WI, USA Melges 24 24
12.   USA 201 JACK Mormon Coffee Mossman/ Hutchinson Mt Pleasant , SC, USA Melges 24 24
13.   USA 515 Jigs in Space Peter Duncan Rye, New York, USA Melges 24 24
14.   GER 624 Kleine Rainbow Bent Dietrich Hamburg, GER Melges 24 24
15.   USA 121 Le Coq Thomas Roop Traverse City, MI, USA Melges 24 24
16.   USA 848 Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team Travis Weisleder Richmond, VA, USA Melges 24 24
17.   USA 838 MiKEY Kevin Welch Anacortes, WA, USA Melges 24 24
18.   USA 851 Monsoon Bruce Ayres Newport Beach, CA, USA Melges 24 24
19.   USA 587 OBSESSION Gary Schwarting Naples, FL, USA Melges 24 24
20.   USA 491 Old School (Corinthian) Jay Greenfield Charleston, SC, USA Melges 24 24
21.   USA 801 Shaka (Corinthian) KC Shannon Fayetteville, GA, USA Melges 24 24
22.   USA 747 SlingSHOT Wes Whitmyer Jr Stamford, CT, USA Melges 24 24
23.   CAN 811 TBA John Sherlock Port Credit, ON, CAN Melges 24 24
24.   GBR 691 Team Barbarians (Corinthian) Stuart Simpson London, London, GBR Melges 24 24
25.   USA 825 Warcanoe Michael Goldfarb Seattle, WA, USA Melges 24 24
26.   USA 820 West Marine Rigging Bora Gulari Detroit, MI, USA Melges 24 24
27.   USA 736 Wild Goose (Corinthian) Frank Davenport Williams Bay, WI, USA Melges 24 24


RS Sailing 660x82Hall Spars - MastWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race
Conall Morrison, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted today at 8:42 am Second wave starts 2017 Transpac
The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today in a pleasant eight - ten knot Southern California seabreeze, en route to a finish line awaiting them 2225 miles away at Diamond Head in Honolulu. The group of 16 boats in Divisions three and four were today faster and more lively than the cruiser/racers crossing line on Monday’s first start
Posted today at 7:48 am Star World Championship - Day 4
Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. The wind for the two races held today was 12-14 knots still from the west. The Star World courses are 10.4 miles long by the class rules so two of those plus a four mile sail out and four miles sail back, made for a long day.
Posted today at 6:10 am Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!
Due to a tricky weather situation the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four. Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.
Posted today at 3:15 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential update – June 2017
June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships both taking place; two events which I consider to have been tremendously successful and positive for our future.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Day 3
Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as wind was too strong once again. Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as the wind was too strong once again. Finally we went out for a 13:45 start. At the first start the fleet was too aggressive and had to be recalled. For the second start, just as yesterday, the race committee displayed the black flag.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Back on the water again
After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again. After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again.
Posted on 5 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy