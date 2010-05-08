2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship - Day 2 - Crushin' It

Brian Porter's 'Full Throttle' verges on capturing a record-breaking seventh Melges 24 U.S. National title JOY / USM24CA

by Melges 24 today at 8:38 amThree races were conducted with six-time Melges 24 U.S. National Champion Brian Porter (1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015) on Full Throttle (USA-849) winning all three heats. With a ten point advantage over second place finisher John Brown on Blind Squirrel (USA-547), it is highly likely that 2017 will see Porter collect a record-breaking, seventh National Championship title. Kevin Welch's Mikey (USA-838) with Jason Rhodes at the helm, is now in third.PRO Hal Smith got the racing started on time, despite the possibility that with a stiff, outbound current and a very shifty breeze, Race Four may not come easy. A first attempt ended in abandonment, leaving the fleet to wait for almost two hours before having another chance to start a race.





Around 2 o'clock, Smith and his ChYC Race Committee set the course and the fleet went racing. Thankfully, the breeze came in early allowing for not only one race, but three for a total of six complete, activating a discard of each boat's worst score.



Indeed Porter had a flawless day, but others managed to bask in the spotlight too such as relatively new fleet member Michael Goldfarb on Warcanoe (USA-825) scoring a second place finish in Race Five, while Corinthian George Haynie on Firewater (USA-687) also found some speed to place third. Southeast District Governor Gary Schwarting on Obsession (USA-578) grabbed a top ten finish in Race Six, as did Tom Babel at the helm of Thomas Roop's Le Coq (USA-121).









Don't Tread On Me



While Porter dominated today's overall division, the fleet was under siege in the Corinthian category. Atlanta-based teams Brent McKenzie at the helm of Ex-Kahn (USA-575) and K.C. Shannon's Shaka (USA-801) chose to 'go to the mattresses.' After a light, shifty and very tricky day of sailing, only one point separates these two teams with Shannon taking over the lead from Friday leader McKenzie. 'We're gonna take'em out', said Reid Collins, long-time Melges 24 sailor and crew member aboard McKenzie's Ex-Kahn. 'Like an 'Ex-Kahn' would!' he furthered in friendly banter. The perseverance of these two teams paid off nicely today as they now find themselves also in the top ten overall standings.









Stuart Simpson's Team Barbarians (GBR-691) struggled a bit sliding back one space to round out the podium in third. Zane Yoder's FNG/Eelsnot (USA-9) is fourth, and Lake Geneva's, 76-year old Frank Davenport on Wild Goose (USA-736) emerged to round out the top five Corinthian standings.



Sunday is the final day of scheduled racing, where the fleet will attempt two more final races.

















Top Ten Results (Preliminary - After Six Races, One Discard)



1.) Brian Porter, Full Throttle: 1-4-2-1-1-1 = 6

2.) John Brown, Blind Squirrel; 3-2-7-2-6-3 = 16

3.) Kevin Welch/Jason Rhodes, Mikey; 2-7-5-5-5-4 = 21

4.) Bruce Ayres, Monsoon; 5-1-6-5-18-4-6 = 22

5.) Michael Goldfarb, Warcanoe; 8-5-10-6-2-7 = 28

6.) Peter Duncan, Jigs In Space; 12-6-3-7-21-2 = 30

7.) Wes Whitmyer, Jr.; SlingSHOT; 7-8-4-4-9-10 = 32

8.) Travis Weisleder, Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team; 25/RET-3-1-20-10-5 = 39

9.) (C) KC Shannon, Shaka; 17-14-9-3-8-18 = 51

10.) (C) Brent McKenzie, EX-KAHN; 9-9-12-8-14-19 = 52



Top Five Corinthian Results (Preliminary - After Six Races, One Discard)



1.) KC Shannon, Shaka = 51 pts.

2.) Brent McKenzie, EX-KAHN = 52 pts.

3.) Stuart Simpson, Team Barbarians = 56 pts.

4.) Zane Yoder, FNG Eelsnot = 68 pts.

5.) Frank Davenport, Wild Goose = 70 pts.



2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results

