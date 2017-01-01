Please select your home edition
2017 MC38 Nationals action-shots by Dinghy Fever Photography
by Warwick Crossman on 18 Feb
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater.
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
MC38 Nationals RPAYC Pittwater 2017 © Dinghy Fever Photography
Related Articles
Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted today at 4:01 am
Krabi waters deliver a spectacular Day 3 of the Bay Regatta 2017
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls / multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for 2017 The Bay Regatta
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls and multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for the 2017 The Bay Regatta, getting the boats off early and enjoying the good breeze and eye-candy that is the Andaman triangle of Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi.
Posted on 18 Feb
Cold, wet and wild sailing in Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at 7.30am
The 52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at just after 7.30am and just ahead of the other TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, which made the trip over from Sydney.
Posted on 18 Feb
Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted on 18 Feb
Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted on 18 Feb
Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne
Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted on 18 Feb
EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour - Douillard avenges upset with victory
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged shock last-minute defeat in opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday.
Posted on 18 Feb
Ginger closes in on fourth MC38 Australian Championship
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top status, Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued on day two
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon’s Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater
Posted on 18 Feb
CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet cr
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter. The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter ha
Posted on 18 Feb
Feisty MC38 Australian Championship - Day 1
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney’s northern beaches bringing high winds and hail and causing flooding at the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
Posted on 18 Feb
