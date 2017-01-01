2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4

by Katie Olsen today at 1:59 amBreeze on the IJsselmeer hovered around five knots this morning before steadily building to 12 knots in the afternoon. Racing under sunny skies and warm temperatures was a welcomed change after yesterday’s rain and lack of wind. With about 20 degree oscillations, there were more general recalls and black flag starts, but surprisingly no black flag disqualifications were earned in any of the six fleets.





With the big wind shifts, the sailors who managed to stay in phase quickly established their place at the top of the fleet. One sailor who got it right, Guido Gallinaro from Italy. After dropping a 14th place on day one, Gallinaro has since drawn up a picket fence of first place finishes on the scoreboard to claim a 16-point lead. Matias Dietrich from Argentina had his lowest finish in the last race today, a 24th place, but is holding onto second place overall with his previous consistent finishes. Switzerland’s Gregoire Peverelli, however, is only one point behind in third after keeping a first and a second place finish in the green fleet today.



In the girls’ division, Germany now claims the first two positions overall. Julia Buesselberg still sits in first place, Hannah Anderssohn just one point behind after she secured all top-five finishes today. Uruguay’s Dolores Moreira Fraschini, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics at age 17, has climbed into third place and now sits only four points out of first overall. All three girls each won a race in the purple fleet today, showing the tight competition that surfaced on Day 4 of the championship.



With the qualifying series now complete, sailors will now be allocated into Gold, Silver, Bronze and Emerald Fleets for the final series. Racing continues tomorrow with two races scheduled for the final series.









Boys preliminary results after four races:



1. Guido Gallinaro ITA 6pts

2. Matias Dietrich ARG 22pts

3. Gregoire Peverelli SUI 23pts

4. Maor Ben Harosh ISR 29pts

5. Josh Armit NZL 34pts

6. Jimmy Marchand FRA 40pts

7. Daniil Krutskikh RUS 41pts

8. Uffe Tomasgaard NOR 42pts

9. Alexandre Boite FRA 43pts

10. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 44pts



Girls preliminary results after four races:



1. Julia Buesselberg GER 16pts

2. Hannah Anderssohn GER 17pts

3. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 20pts

4. Matilda Nicholls GBR 26pts

5. Lin Pletikos SLO 26pts

6. Laila Van Der Meer NED 31pts

7. Emma Savelon NED 38pts

8. Charlotte Rose USA 43pts

9. Théa Khelif FRA 47pts

10. Hallie Schiffman USA 51pts



