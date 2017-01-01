2017 Land Rover Winter Series heats up at the halfway stage

by CYCA today at 5:25 amThough there were familiar yachts that continued their winning dominance in their divisions on Sunday, it was not the case for all. One yacht in particular who was shocked to take the win was Sydney 38, Admiral, owned by Steve Piper.Steve and the crew of Admiral have been making wild improvements of late and their results in the Land Rover Winter Series show just that. After two sevenths, two fifths and a fourth in the one design class, this week they managed to take the top spot overall.“We were extremely surprised to win!” commented Piper. “We don’t have a lot of good gear for the boat, but we managed to get a hand on two second hand head sails this week thanks to Robert Speedy.“The boat found was loaded and had good horsepower. The crew sailed well together and didn’t make any mistakes,” he continued. “It was a great effort by the team, when we first started racing we were about an hour behind Utopia and the others. This week, only eight minutes behind them.“We’re a low buck outfit and race Cat 3, so carry all of our offshore gear and the rest of it on board with us. We’re just so happy with the win!” he ended.





Another yacht working their way up the leader board in their division, is Philip Grove’s Sydney 39 Cruiser Racer, Huntress in Division B. With some consistent mid-fleet results in the first half of the series, a win on Sunday jumped them to fifth overall in the division.



Mainsheet hand on board Huntress, Garth Sundberg explained the nature of the day and the strategy that gave them the win.



“It was a stable breeze and the conditions suited us, which was a variation on previous races,” Garth explained. “The thing that made the difference in the race was getting the right shift at the right time.”



The winner in Division B always has a tough fight as only one yacht has won more than one race so far, and the top seven placed within 11 points of each other overall.



“There were a few good opportunities for us across the course. We were able to get a chance to settle in on those reach moments and not have to worry about the any gusting conditions. We could just focus on hitting our numbers, which we were able to a good job of,” Garth added.



“Foreign Affair was just behind us in second, and they’re tough competitors. We’re excited to get one over them this time.” he finished.



Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat won Division A1 yesterday for the third time out of six races, to be leading the series overall on countback over Tony Kirby’s Patrice. Also leading the series overall after winning race six are Quetzalcoatl (Antony Sweetapple, Anthony Bruce and James Lee Warner) in Division C, Rapid Transit (Andrew Wyllie and Beth Abbott) in Division E and John Messenger’s Utopia in the scratch results of the Sydney 38 On Design Class.



Other Divisional winners: Division A2 – AdventureSafety Jem (Jeff Dusting); Division D – Soundtrack (John Amos); Division F – Zora (Pacific Sailing School); Division G – Wallop (Bryan Collis and Stephen Wall); Division J1 – Akela (Alan Mather); Division J2 – Privateer (Bill Mirow).



Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 3.0S 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 14.0 1.0 2.0 [9.0] 7.0 3.0 1.0 2 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 14.0 6.0 [11.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 3 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 19.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 [6.0] 4 6377 TRITON David Gotze 22.0 4.0 3.0 11.0 [14.0C] 2.0 2.0 5 43218 VAMP David Fuller 26.0 5.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 7.0 [8.0] 6 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 30.0 10.0 1.0 [10.0] 8.0 4.0 7.0 7 2.0S 6953 SWD WOT EVA David Pescud 31.0 7.0 5.0 8.0 2.0 [12.0C] 9.0 8 ESP6100 DUENDE D And N Parkes 31.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 [9.0] 5.0 3.0 9 3.0S 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 33.0 3.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 12.0C [13.0C] 10 226 SWISH Steven Proud 33.0 9.0 10.0 5.0 4.0 [12.0C] 5.0 11 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 42.0 [14.0C] 7.0 4.0 10.0 8.0 13.0# 12 12.0S 10000 BRINDABELLA Jim Cooney 65.0 14.0C 12.0 [16.0C] 14.0C 12.0C 13.0C 13 AUS03 SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2 Andrew Wenham 65.0 14.0C 13.0 13.0F [14.0C] 12.0C 13.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8008 OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2 Warwick Sherman 14.0 5.0 1.0 6.0 [7.0] 1.0 1.0 2 2.0S 99991 KIRRIBILLI Adrian Abbott 20.0 2.0 8.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 [10.0] 3 AUS040 OUTLAW Alan & Tom Quick 20.0 7.0 [9.0] 3.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 4 101010 PLAYSTATION 4 Dean Harrigan 22.0 6.0 5.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 [9.0] 5 2.0S 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron 24.0 3.0 2.0 8.0 4.0 7.0 [11.0] 6 7075 QUEST Bob Steel 24.0 4.0 3.0 7.0 6.0 4.0 [8.0] 7 6111 NEVER A DULL MOMENT Col & Denise Wilson 27.0 12.0C 4.0 [13.0C] 1.0 6.0 4.0 8 65007 ELENA NOVA Craig Neil 32.0 8.0 [13.0C] 2.0 8.0 12.0C 2.0 9 AUS9999 ASSASSIN Robin Crawford 41.0 12.0C 6.0 4.0 12.0C [12.0C] 7.0 10 SM6518 ADVENTURESAFETY JEM Jeff Dusting 43.0 1.0 13.0C 9.0 12.0C 8.0 [15.0#] 11 8181 ESPRESSO FORTE Laurence Freedman 52.0 12.0C 13.0C [13.0C] 12.0C 12.0C 3.0 12 AUS160 CRUSADER Jonathan Green 55.0 12.0C 13.0C [13.0C] 12.0C 12.0C 6.0 13 9327 KOMODO Jason King 57.0 13.0# 7.0 13.0C 12.0C 12.0C [15.0C] 14 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 62.0 12.0C 13.0C 13.0C 12.0C 12.0C [15.0C]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 17.0 4.0 2.0 [9.0] 3.0 3.0 5.0 2 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 18.0 2.0 3.0 [8.0] 5.0 5.0 3.0 3 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 20.0 5.0 4.0 [10.0] 9.0 1.0 1.0 4 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 22.0 3.0 1.0 5.0 4.0 9.0 [9.0] 5 1.0S 888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove 23.0 1.0 [8.0] 6.0 6.0 6.0 4.0 6 8412 CYRENE 3 Michael Selby 23.0 7.0 [7.0] 4.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 7 9997 SKEETER Sandor Tornai 28.0 [10.0] 6.0 1.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 8 1195 LAST HURRAH Peter Bush 32.0 14.0C [14.0C] 13.0F 1.0 2.0 2.0 9 2.0S A140 ARIEL Ron Forster 37.0 9.0 5.0 2.0 13.0C 8.0 [15.0#] 10 RQ1123 RUM JUNGLE Lost Boys Syndicate 37.0 6.0 10.0 3.0 8.0 [12.0] 10.0 11 6890 ADELA David Lamond 43.0 8.0 9.0 7.0 [13.0C] 11.0 8.0 12 6841 PAPILLON Phil Molony 62.0 14.0C 14.0C 11.0 13.0C 10.0 [15.0C] 13 8455 EUROPA David Mason 68.0 14.0# 14.0# 16.0# 13.0# [16.0#] 11.0 14 8975 LAST TANGO Phil King 72.0 14.0C 14.0C 16.0C 13.0C [16.0C] 15.0#





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe 11.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 2.0 [7.0R] 3.0 2 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 12.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 [3.0] 2.0 3 6360 INTEGRITY Andrew Stoeckel 21.0 10.0C [10.0C] 4.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 4 1.0S 53444 SUMATRA Basil Diethelm 23.0 4.0 1.0 9.0C 8.0C [10.0C] 1.0 5 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 23.0 6.0 [6.0] 5.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 6 11 DEFIANCE David Giles 25.0 3.0 3.0 9.0C 8.0C 2.0 [9.0C] 7 8455 EUROPA David Mason 27.0 5.0 5.0 2.0 8.0C 7.0R [9.0#]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8063 EYE APPEAL J Markos M Delaney 11.0 3.0 [7.0] 2.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 2 6358 IRUKANDJI P Stubbs S Nash 16.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 7.0 [8.0] 2.0 3 8035 ONE MORE-NO MORE Ian Guanaria 19.0 9.0 [9.0] 3.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 4 KA400 SCARLETT O'HARA Robert Skol 21.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 [11.0C] 7.0 3.0 5 5273 SOUNDTRACK John Amos 22.0 1.0 1.0 8.0 6.0 6.0 [8.0] 6 2.0S 700 SOMMERBREEZE Hans Sommer 23.0 [8.0] 5.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 7 6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr S Cook & K Bu 23.0 [7.0] 6.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 8 6683 CROSSHAVEN S Rahilly & J Pelly 26.0 6.0 3.0 7.0 [11.0C] 3.0 7.0 9 0011 VIVA LA VITA Howard Elliott 37.0 5.0 8.0 [11.0F] 5.0 9.0 10.0 10 6348 ILUKA Dan Storch 56.0 10.0 13.0C 9.0 11.0C 13.0C [13.0#]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2608 RAPID TRANSIT A Wyllie B Abbott 10.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0] 2 9201 SELKIE Antico Booth Lewis 15.0 5.0 [7.0] 2.0 6.0 1.0 1.0 3 YC868 PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY Brian Carrick 18.0 6.0 1.0 3.0 [9.0] 3.0 5.0 4 1.0S 6945 OSCAR Hugh Murray-Walker 22.0 3.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 [9.0] 8.0 5 4377 CLEWLESS? Lachlan/Guy Irwin 22.0 [7.0] 3.0 6.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 6 5923 TWILIGHT ZONE Peter Fallon 24.0 2.0 8.0 [8.0] 4.0 7.0 3.0 7 6928 MENAGE A TROIS Karl Matiszik 27.0 11.0C [13.0C] 4.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 8 8383 KRAKATOA Don Young 32.0 4.0 4.0 7.0 5.0 [13.0C] 12.0C 9 6448 CARATS Steve Sweeney Murray 41.0 [11.0C] 10.0R 9.0 7.0 8.0 7.0 10 6332 RAZORS EDGE Ray Stone 47.0 11.0C 6.0 13.0C [13.0C] 5.0 12.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 1.0S 5436 SINEWAVE Greg Mason Barb Maun 14.0 [7.0] 5.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 2.0 2 9900 SUPERFINE George Waldthausen 14.0 3.0 [8.0] 3.0 2.0 5.0 1.0 3 8975A ZORA Pacific Sailin Schoo 17.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 [7.0] 4.0 6.0 4 B347 SPEEDWELL Colin Geeves 19.0 6.0 [6.0] 2.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 5 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty 20.0 2.0 2.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 [7.0] 6 8550 PANACEA Reece Theedam 21.0 5.0 4.0 [8.0] 6.0 3.0 3.0 7 9933 MONKEY BUSINESS Paul Glynn 22.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 1.0 [8.0] 4.0 8 508 STORMY PETREL Kevin O'Shea 31.0 8.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 7.0 [11.0S] 9 6934 PRONTO David Freeman 52.0 12.0C 12.0C 9.0 8.0 [12.0C] 11.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2153 FICTION Michael Blaxell 8.0 2.0 [3.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2 1.0S KA17 WALLOP B Collis S Wall 13.0 1.0 [9.0C] 1.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 3 2125 SEARUG HOO HA Peter Howes 13.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 [6.0] 4 AUS4439 JAGGED EDGE Gary Mason 19.0 5.0 6.0R 5.0 [6.0] 2.0 1.0 5 3495 SEA YA J Hewitt C Johnson 21.0 [6.0] 2.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 6 7096 SOLUTION Neale Peppernell 22.0 4.0 4.0 [9.0C] 2.0 8.0R 4.0 7 2R 4991 MINNETT John Griffin 46.0 10.0C 9.0C 9.0C 10.0C 8.0R [11.0C] 8 6657 PANTOMIME IV Michael Kelly 46.0 10.0C 9.0C 9.0C 10.0C [11.0C] 8.0R

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 6937 HANNI Michael Hesse 20.0 8.0 [15.0] 1.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 2 7100 M Steve Hatch 23.0 9.0 [16.0] 3.0 5.0 1.0 5.0 3 1.0S 1961 IN CAHOOTS Pat & Roberta Easton 29.0 [11.0] 9.0 6.0 3.0 10.0 1.0 4 331 SILVER MINX Geoff Player 29.0 [19.0C] 7.0 8.0 8.0 4.0 2.0 5 4970 AKELA Alan Mather 30.0 1.0 10.0 11.0 2.0 6.0 [15.0#] 6 7045 DEFIANT P Billingham / P Mcg 31.0 4.0 3.0 7.0 9.0 [13.0R] 8.0 7 6223 TRIM Shaaron Walsh 33.0 [13.0] 11.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 9.0 8 1008 STAR FERRY John Conroy 34.0 5.0 6.0 10.0 7.0 [11.0] 6.0 9 7046 INKONKONI Arthur Lane 37.0 2.0 5.0 [12.0] 11.0 9.0 10.0 10 6277 LIMELIGHT Alan Husband 38.0 7.0 4.0 9.0 10.0 8.0 [15.0C] 11 5271 NOCTURNE Gerard Kesby 44.0 3.0 12.0 2.0 12.0 [16.0C] 15.0C 12 1.0S 4715 MARLOO George Girdis 45.0 10.0 14.0 5.0 1.0 [16.0C] 15.0C 13 6501 LAHARA II Glenn Crane 45.0 12.0 13.0 [15.0R] 13.0 3.0 4.0 14 6797 HOLY COW! John & Kim Clinton 46.0 14.0 1.0 [18.0C] 17.0C 7.0 7.0 15 6226 SANTE' Rob &Sue Segaert 56.0 6.0 2.0 [18.0C] 17.0C 16.0C 15.0# 16 6652 BALTIC LADY Niel Burling 63.0 15.0 8.0 13.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 11.0 17 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt J Short M Bas 85.0 19.0C [20.0C] 18.0C 17.0C 16.0C 15.0C 17 NZL1 SIMPLESAIL MAHLIGAI Murray Owen 85.0 19.0C [20.0C] 18.0C 17.0C 16.0C 15.0#





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8420 JUBLILEE Ian Arthy 11.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 [10.0C] 3.0 1.0 2 7006 LORELEI Matthew Farr 17.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 [6.0] 2.0 3.0 3 6809 APPLEJACK D Mcdonnell R Blanc- 18.0 [8.0] 3.0 5.0 2.0 1.0 7.0 4 3031 KATINKA Paul & Ellen O'Conne 19.0 7.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 6.0 [11.0C] 5 5728 HEAVEN Franciscus J H Kerdi 20.0 5.0 7.0 1.0 3.0 [9.0R] 4.0 6 4582 PRIVATEER Bill Mirow 25.0 1.0 5.0 9.0C 5.0 [9.0R] 5.0 7 2.0S 193 SYONARA Greg Maughan 26.0 4.0 6.0 9.0C [10.0C] 5.0 2.0 8 5950 SHORETHING James Butler 26.0 3.0 9.0R [9.0C] 4.0 4.0 6.0

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 7600 UTOPIA John Messenger CYCA 9.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 [2.0] 2 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo CYCA 11.0 2.0 [5.0] 3.0I 4.0 1.0 1.0 3 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein CYCA 16.0 3.0 3.0 [7.0] 1.0 6.0 3.0 4 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams CYCA 19.0 [6.0] 1.0 5.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 5 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris CYCA 21.0 [10.0C] 4.0 3.0 6.0 3.0 5.0 6 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics CYCA 22.0 4.0 6.0 4.0 3.0 5.0 [6.0] 7 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper DSC 32.0 5.0 7.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 [10.0C] 8 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie MHYC/CYCA 53.0 10.0C 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C] 10.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics CYCA 11.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 [5.0] 2.0 2 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams CYCA 15.0 [6.0] 1.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 3 7600 UTOPIA John Messenger CYCA 16.0 2.0 5.0 [6.0] 3.0 2.0 4.0 4 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris CYCA 18.0 [10.0C] 2.0 1.0 6.0 3.0 6.0 5 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo CYCA 19.0 4.0 7.0 6.0I [7.0] 1.0 1.0 6 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper DSC 22.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 7.0 [7.0] 7 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein CYCA 24.0 5.0 6.0 [7.0] 2.0 6.0 5.0 8 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie MHYC/CYCA 54.0 10.0C 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C]

