2017 Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is complete and in the books

by Steve Singer - Lake Ontario Offshore Racing today at 10:03 pm
Lake Ontario 300 Challenge 2017 Lake Ontario Offshore Racing?
Close to 100 sailing vessels crossed the start line on Saturday, July 15th as part of the 2017 Lake Ontario 300 Challenge, presented by driveHG.

During this year's race winds varied from a steady light breeze running across the lake through the first 48 hours and then, depending on where competitors were on Sunday, the lake experienced areas of no wind to 39mph wind near the south shore. The Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is famous for delivering every type of wind including patches of no wind, and this year was no exception.

On July 18th at 22:00 hours the final boat crossed the finish line to end another amazing Lake Ontario 300 Challenge. Tactics and wind shifts once again are prevalent topics of conversation, along with the millions of flies that seemed to find every boat in the Challenge.

After just over 42 hours, SV Esprit de Corps IV took line honours in the Main Duck course and, on the Scotch Bonnet course, line honours were taken by SV Windburn after a little more than 46 hours.

Congratulations to Razorbill from Whitby Yacht Club for winning the Sperry Cup and Spitfire from the National Yacht Club for winning the IRC LO300 Championship. Congratulations are extended to all the division and flag winners for putting up a solid performance.

The Post-race event will be held this Friday, July 21st at PCYC. Flags will be presented and many stories shared about the Challenge. Door prizes will also be awarded through-out the evening and great live entertainment included.

2017 Lake Ontario Trophy Winners
Overall Winner: The Sperry Cup – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC

Scotch Bonnet Course:
FS-DH 1- The Yachtsman’s Cup – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC
FS-FC 1 – The PHRF-LO Trophy – Alchemist Ron Ander, EYC
NFS-DH 1 – Jim Wilkinson Trophy – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC
NFS-FC 1 – The Endeavour Trophy – Galaxsea Francois Larocque, WYC
NFS-FC 2 – Scotiabank Bowl – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC

Multi Hull
The Mount Gay Trophy – Trippy Robert Cajole, TMCC

Main Duck PRHF
FS-DH 1 - The Gordon Elliott Trophy – Rock and Roll Larry Jensen Ed Tait, CollinsBay YC
FS-DH 2 – The Main Duck Rock – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC
FS-FC 1 – The Peter Tait Memorial Trophy – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC
FS-FC 2 – The Joe Fernandes Trophy – Zingara Richard Reid, NYC
FS-FC 3 – The Lighthouse Trophy – Setanta Joe Doris, PCYC
FS-FC 4 – The PCYC Ice Bowl – JAM Graham Twomey, LYC
FS-FC 5 – The Tom Brewster Trophy – Its A Conspiracy Adrian Hanley, BHYC

Main Duck IRC
FS-FC 1 – Leanard Alknis (Trimpus) Memorial Trophy - Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC
FS-FC 2 – Excalibur Trophy Sea Ya – Gilles Bisnaire, MCC

GLSS LO300 Champion
Ross Seeley Trophy – Mythos Ted Spano,s PCYC
President’s Cup – Revival James Roscoe, Boulevard Club

Line Honours
LO300 Scotch Bonnet – THE WINDANCER TROPHY – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC

LO300 Main Duck – THE NORTHERN LIGHT TROPHY – Esprit de Corps IV Gilles Barbot, Atlas Ocean

Fleet Winners
BCT NFS-FC Fleet SB – THE STORE MASON’S CHANDLERY TROPHY – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC
BCT – NFS-DH Fleet SB – THE SOUTHERN CROSS CUP – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC
BCT FS-FC Fleet MD – PCYC COMMODORES CUP – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC
BCT FS-DH Fleet MD OYS COMMODORES CUP – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC

Ontario Sailing’s PHRF Offshore Provincial Championship
Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC: “2nd-SHTR, first LO300

Ontario Sailing’s IRC Offshore Provincial Championship
Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC: “1st-SHTR, first LO300

Related Articles

OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted today at 6:57 pm Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted today at 6:18 pm Class 40 duo strengthened by challenges on Azores and back race
Oman Sail Class 40 crew have emerged from their debut in the highly competitive class, strengthened by the experience Experienced French sailor Sidney Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad Al Hasni finished the 2,500-mile Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race from France to the Azores and back in seventh place, with conditions on the two-leg race often proving challenging.
Posted today at 5:59 pm Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - day 1, a packed race card
With the Wind Gods delivering some excellent racing breeze today, everyone is hoping for more of the same tomorrow. In spite of some rather unpromising weather forecasts, the wind arrived bang on cue as a fresh 10-15 knots of breeze powered the 41-strong fleet around the course on Day 1 of the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek, in what turned out to be a packed race card – three races for all classes except Cruising and Multihull Cruising who completed two races each.
Posted today at 5:32 pm Harry Price maintains lead in Governor’s Cup Match Racing
His perfect 13-0 record leads the fleet of 12 entries from Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States Spectators were looking forward today to the last match of the first round robin (in which every boat sails against each other boat) as it featured Price against Killian. The two had not sailed against each other since last year’s Governor’s Cup, when they raced against each other in the petit finals for third place in the 2016 Cup.
Posted today at 5:17 pm Transat Jacques Vabre – 42 pairs at sea
20 monohulls of 12.18 m in length will compete on the great chessboard of the Atlantic. 20 crews composed of sailing amateurs and professionals, who are unreserved fans of race machines which are high-tech at the same time as being steadfastly sailboats.
Posted today at 3:32 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Another America's Cup winner joins MAPFRE
Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE in 2017-18, some 15 years after becoming the first Spanish sailor to win the coveted trophy. One of the most decorated sailors on the planet, Vila joins MAPFRE having last competed as part of a victorious Illbruck Challenge campaign in 2001-02.
Posted today at 12:36 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Follow the build of team Azkonobel
Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. The build process takes over 36,000 man hours, In this video you can follow the construction of a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing machine from start to sailing, in a top quality building facility.. Team AkzoNobel will race this boat in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted today at 12:06 pm Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted today at 11:09 am Black Jack Yachting. Bigger boat. Bigger team. Even bigger performance
Throughout the iterations of maxis called Black Jack, a strong, consistent and talented team has been their focus Throughout the iterations of maxis called Black Jack, a strong, consistent and talented team has been their focus. Some were sail makers, like Skipper Mark Bradford and also Vaughan Prentice from North Sails’ Brisbane loft. Others were riggers, such as Bruce Clarke, and there are even boat builders, like Gary van Lunteren, as well as Ash Deeks.
Posted today at 5:40 am
