2017 Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is complete and in the books
by Steve Singer - Lake Ontario Offshore Racing today at 10:03 pm
Close to 100 sailing vessels crossed the start line on Saturday, July 15th as part of the 2017 Lake Ontario 300 Challenge, presented by driveHG.
Lake Ontario 300 Challenge 2017 Lake Ontario Offshore Racing?
During this year's race winds varied from a steady light breeze running across the lake through the first 48 hours and then, depending on where competitors were on Sunday, the lake experienced areas of no wind to 39mph wind near the south shore. The Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is famous for delivering every type of wind including patches of no wind, and this year was no exception.
On July 18th at 22:00 hours the final boat crossed the finish line to end another amazing Lake Ontario 300 Challenge. Tactics and wind shifts once again are prevalent topics of conversation, along with the millions of flies that seemed to find every boat in the Challenge.
After just over 42 hours, SV Esprit de Corps IV took line honours in the Main Duck course and, on the Scotch Bonnet course, line honours were taken by SV Windburn after a little more than 46 hours.
Congratulations to Razorbill from Whitby Yacht Club for winning the Sperry Cup and Spitfire from the National Yacht Club for winning the IRC LO300 Championship. Congratulations are extended to all the division and flag winners for putting up a solid performance.
The Post-race event will be held this Friday, July 21st at PCYC. Flags will be presented and many stories shared about the Challenge. Door prizes will also be awarded through-out the evening and great live entertainment included.
2017 Lake Ontario Trophy Winners
Overall Winner: The Sperry Cup – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC
Scotch Bonnet Course:
FS-DH 1- The Yachtsman’s Cup – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC
FS-FC 1 – The PHRF-LO Trophy – Alchemist Ron Ander, EYC
NFS-DH 1 – Jim Wilkinson Trophy – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC
NFS-FC 1 – The Endeavour Trophy – Galaxsea Francois Larocque, WYC
NFS-FC 2 – Scotiabank Bowl – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC
Multi Hull
The Mount Gay Trophy – Trippy Robert Cajole, TMCC
Main Duck PRHF
FS-DH 1 - The Gordon Elliott Trophy – Rock and Roll Larry Jensen Ed Tait, CollinsBay YC
FS-DH 2 – The Main Duck Rock – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC
FS-FC 1 – The Peter Tait Memorial Trophy – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC
FS-FC 2 – The Joe Fernandes Trophy – Zingara Richard Reid, NYC
FS-FC 3 – The Lighthouse Trophy – Setanta Joe Doris, PCYC
FS-FC 4 – The PCYC Ice Bowl – JAM Graham Twomey, LYC
FS-FC 5 – The Tom Brewster Trophy – Its A Conspiracy Adrian Hanley, BHYC
Main Duck IRC
FS-FC 1 – Leanard Alknis (Trimpus) Memorial Trophy - Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC
FS-FC 2 – Excalibur Trophy Sea Ya – Gilles Bisnaire, MCC
GLSS LO300 Champion
Ross Seeley Trophy – Mythos Ted Spano,s PCYC
President’s Cup – Revival James Roscoe, Boulevard Club
Line Honours
LO300 Scotch Bonnet – THE WINDANCER TROPHY – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC
LO300 Main Duck – THE NORTHERN LIGHT TROPHY – Esprit de Corps IV Gilles Barbot, Atlas Ocean
Fleet Winners
BCT NFS-FC Fleet SB – THE STORE MASON’S CHANDLERY TROPHY – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC
BCT – NFS-DH Fleet SB – THE SOUTHERN CROSS CUP – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC
BCT FS-FC Fleet MD – PCYC COMMODORES CUP – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC
BCT FS-DH Fleet MD OYS COMMODORES CUP – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC
Ontario Sailing’s PHRF Offshore Provincial Championship
Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC: “2nd-SHTR, first LO300
Ontario Sailing’s IRC Offshore Provincial Championship
Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC: “1st-SHTR, first LO300
