2017 Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is complete and in the books

by Steve Singer - Lake Ontario Offshore Racing today at 10:03 pmDuring this year's race winds varied from a steady light breeze running across the lake through the first 48 hours and then, depending on where competitors were on Sunday, the lake experienced areas of no wind to 39mph wind near the south shore. The Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is famous for delivering every type of wind including patches of no wind, and this year was no exception.On July 18th at 22:00 hours the final boat crossed the finish line to end another amazing Lake Ontario 300 Challenge. Tactics and wind shifts once again are prevalent topics of conversation, along with the millions of flies that seemed to find every boat in the Challenge.





After just over 42 hours, SV Esprit de Corps IV took line honours in the Main Duck course and, on the Scotch Bonnet course, line honours were taken by SV Windburn after a little more than 46 hours.



Congratulations to Razorbill from Whitby Yacht Club for winning the Sperry Cup and Spitfire from the National Yacht Club for winning the IRC LO300 Championship. Congratulations are extended to all the division and flag winners for putting up a solid performance.









The Post-race event will be held this Friday, July 21st at PCYC. Flags will be presented and many stories shared about the Challenge. Door prizes will also be awarded through-out the evening and great live entertainment included.



2017 Lake Ontario Trophy Winners

Overall Winner: The Sperry Cup – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC



Scotch Bonnet Course:

FS-DH 1- The Yachtsman’s Cup – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC

FS-FC 1 – The PHRF-LO Trophy – Alchemist Ron Ander, EYC

NFS-DH 1 – Jim Wilkinson Trophy – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC

NFS-FC 1 – The Endeavour Trophy – Galaxsea Francois Larocque, WYC

NFS-FC 2 – Scotiabank Bowl – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC



Multi Hull

The Mount Gay Trophy – Trippy Robert Cajole, TMCC



Main Duck PRHF

FS-DH 1 - The Gordon Elliott Trophy – Rock and Roll Larry Jensen Ed Tait, CollinsBay YC

FS-DH 2 – The Main Duck Rock – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC

FS-FC 1 – The Peter Tait Memorial Trophy – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC

FS-FC 2 – The Joe Fernandes Trophy – Zingara Richard Reid, NYC

FS-FC 3 – The Lighthouse Trophy – Setanta Joe Doris, PCYC

FS-FC 4 – The PCYC Ice Bowl – JAM Graham Twomey, LYC

FS-FC 5 – The Tom Brewster Trophy – Its A Conspiracy Adrian Hanley, BHYC



Main Duck IRC

FS-FC 1 – Leanard Alknis (Trimpus) Memorial Trophy - Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC

FS-FC 2 – Excalibur Trophy Sea Ya – Gilles Bisnaire, MCC



GLSS LO300 Champion

Ross Seeley Trophy – Mythos Ted Spano,s PCYC

President’s Cup – Revival James Roscoe, Boulevard Club



Line Honours

LO300 Scotch Bonnet – THE WINDANCER TROPHY – Windburn Michael Brown Al Hanson, NYC



LO300 Main Duck – THE NORTHERN LIGHT TROPHY – Esprit de Corps IV Gilles Barbot, Atlas Ocean



Fleet Winners

BCT NFS-FC Fleet SB – THE STORE MASON’S CHANDLERY TROPHY – Sangaela Geoffrey Fairbank, BPYC

BCT – NFS-DH Fleet SB – THE SOUTHERN CROSS CUP – Puffin Pawel Cimek LIVIANNA TOSSUTTI, MCC

BCT FS-FC Fleet MD – PCYC COMMODORES CUP – Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC

BCT FS-DH Fleet MD OYS COMMODORES CUP – LES John Hagen Tomas Girdauskas, EYC



Ontario Sailing’s PHRF Offshore Provincial Championship

Razorbill Peter Smith, WYC: “2nd-SHTR, first LO300



Ontario Sailing’s IRC Offshore Provincial Championship

Spitfire Jonathan Bamberger, NYC: “1st-SHTR, first LO300









