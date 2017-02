2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous at the inaugural Sail Peninsula Regatta

2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous - Sail Peninsula Regatta © LaFoto 2017 Jeanneau Rendezvous - Sail Peninsula Regatta © LaFoto

by 38 South Boat Sales today at 8:47 amThere was a wide and diverse range of Jeanneau craft on display, including the well-credentailled and IRC Boat of the Year by the UNCL, the Sun Fast 3600. On top of the fantastic racing, there was two social nights with music, food and plenty of drinks. For more information and results click here and there are some photos taken by LaFoto, below.We can’t wait for next year!

































































