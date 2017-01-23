Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta - Two weeks to go

by Melvyn Steiner today at 3:40 am
Melvyn (Mel) Steiner - Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta Greg Dickens
Time waits for nobody and particularly entrants in the 2017 and 11th, Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta. Do you have your entry in yet? Are you up for a One Lap Dash around the length and breadth of Lake Macquarie – a 31NM course, or the Challenge of the 12 Hour or the Endurance 24 Hour race around the cans? These are not ‘set and forget’ races – there are a lot sail changes, little or no sleep and your crew will be exhausted when they finish. So, put them – and yourself, to the test. You will want to come back having done it once.

Another feature of the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta, is the Charity Dinner – Friday February 17 at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Liesl Tesch (Paralympic Gold Medallist), Tom Burton (Laser Olympic Gold Medallist) and Tom Addis (Navigator of Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal). All of our guests will be interviewed by well-known ABC Newcastle sports commentator Helene O’Neil. So, book your tickets now by emailing hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au or call Jan Richardson on 0419 902 466. Tickets are $55.00 each and must be paid for at time of booking - Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).

So, what are you waiting for, get your entry in now – visit website or click here and follow the Heaven Can Wait Entry link. All entrants get a free shirt when they register, but shirts have a lead time and a limited supply – your size may not be available if you leave your entry to the last minute. Best to get it in now if you want the best chance of getting the size you want.

The most economic way to enter the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta, is to take up the fundraising challenge through Everydayhero, and help raise money for this great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and more specifically, their Home Help Program that assists recovering and terminal cancer patients who are unable to fulfil their domestic duties because of their condition. By raising funds this way, you can reduce the cost of your regatta entry fee, so get your entry in now, take up the Fund Raising Challenge and be a candidate to win the Fund Raisers Trophy.


As mentioned in my last countdown notice, The Heaven Can Wait 2017 Notice Of Race has been revised (Revision 8, 23 Jan, 2017) to allow Off The Beach boats with a yardstick rating of 97.5 (505 Class) or lower, to compete in the Long One Lap Dash, provided they have their own Chase Boat. This should please a number of past -and potential new participants, wanting to take on the challenge of a full lap race around Lake Macquarie.

Sailing Instructions will be available one week before the event. There will be a pre-race briefing at the RMYC Toronto for the Long One Lap Dash, 12 and 24 hour Races and a BBQ breakfast will be available from about 0730. A further race briefing will be at the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club at 1200 for the Dinghy Dash and Short One Lap Dash events.

Are you up to the challenge - time waits for nobody?
Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorZhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Warren Jones Intl Youth Regatta - Semi-Final pairings go down to wire
The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. The semi-final placings went down to the wire at the 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Racing started on time at 1230hrs on the now familiar shifty Easterly course in five - eight knots with streaky puffs and plenty of taxing shifts. Late in the afternoon the breeze did shift into the South allowing for the more traditional longer course with fewer boundary issues.
Posted today at 3:22 am CQS - above and below decks tour of the foiling supermaxi - Video
Crosbie Lorimer takes a look above and below decks on the radical foiling supermaxi CQS Crosbie Lorimer takes a look above and below decks on the radical foiling supermaxi CQS ahead of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.
Posted today at 1:09 am Rio Olympic medal winners to participate in Delta Lloyd Regatta
Based on the world ranking dated 13 March, we will be inviting the top five of every class. Based on the world ranking dated 13 March, we will be inviting the top five of every class.
Posted on 2 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 89 – Same but different
Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted press Seventh placed Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted, appreciative press and public reception which was packed with the extended Burton and Escoffier families, sailing friends and supporters.
Posted on 2 Feb Vendée Globe – Good judgement, good pace – Burton's ‘lucky' seventh
Louis Burton secured seventh place this Thursday morning when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne Louis Burton secured seventh place this Thursday morning when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 07hrs, 47 mins, 49 seconds. For the young solo skipper who lives in Saint Malo, completing the legendary solo non stop round the world race today represents a major triumph.
Posted on 2 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Kiwis are on the front foot
Finally on the third day of racing sun returned and a full day of eight flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed. Finally on the third day of racing at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta in Perth Waters, the sun returned and a full day of eight flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed.
Posted on 2 Feb Helly Hansen Nationals - Tough weather and close racing on opening day
Racing at the Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship got off to a challenging start yesterday Racing at the Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship got off to a challenging start yesterday with mixed results at the top of the fleet as the opening two races were sailed in a range of different conditions.
Posted on 1 Feb Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - Two TP52s to do battle in iconic race
Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business has long since been headlining yacht in the Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business has long since been the headlining yacht in the Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race, however this year will be put to the test when another TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, makes its debut.
Posted on 1 Feb Day 88- Never stop believing, never stop working
Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening to leave six skippers in the South Atlantic. After 88 days of racing it may seem like most of the long established hierarchy is set to remain in place but places can and will still change before the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne is reached.
Posted on 1 Feb Beneteau Open Day RPAYC this Saturday
The new Oceanis 41.1, the Performance version, will be on display at RPAYC Newport. The new Oceanis 41.1, the Performance version, will be on display at RPAYC Newport.
Posted on 1 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy