2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta - Four weeks to go
by Melvyn Steiner today at 4:29 am
Yes, time goes so quickly and now only four weeks before the start of the 11th Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta - Saturday February 18 to Sunday February 19, 2017. Have you got your entry in yet?
And don’t forget the Charity Dinner – Friday February 17 at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Liesl Tesch (Paralympic Gold Medallist), Tom Burton (Laser Olympic Gold Medallist) and Tom Addis (Navigator of Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal). All of our guests will be interviewed by well-known ABC Newcastle sports commentator Helene O’Neil.
So, book your tickets now by emailing hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au. Tickets are $55.00 each and must be paid for at time of booking - Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).
, and Sailing Instructions will be available one week before the event. There will be a pre-race briefing at the RMYC Toronto for the Long One Lap Dash, 12 and 24 hour Races and a BBQ breakfast will be available from about 0730. A further race briefing will be at the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club at 1200 for the Dinghy Dash and Short One Lap Dash events.
Take up the fundraising challenge and help raise money for this great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and more specifically, their Home Help Program that assists recovering and terminal cancer patients who are unable to fulfil their domestic duties because of their condition.
Are you up to the challenge?
